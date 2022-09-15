Jonathan Lipnicki was one of the biggest kid actors of the mid-to-late-‘90s, appearing in Jerry Maguire and Stuart Little and The Little Vampire, but after a few years of ubiquity, he disappeared as he mysteriously as he arrived. Actually, it wasn’t really all that mysterious, and he gave a pretty good explanation to /Film recently: He just wasn’t a very good actor once he started to get older and more aware of the craft. It’s not that he consciously took a break (though he did) or that he was choosing to prioritize school, he just couldn’t get cast in anything.

