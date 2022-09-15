Read full article on original website
Related
Paris Jackson stuns at the red carpet as she hugs Alexandra Shipp
Paris Jackson wore gold at the red carpet and had fun as she hugged her friend, the actress Alexandra Shipp. The two attended the Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS, which has hosted in West Hollywood this past Thursday evening. RELATED: Prince Jackson continues father Michael...
Christopher Schwarzenegger Shows Off Amazing Weight Loss At Patrick’s 29th Birthday: Before & After Pics
Christopher Schwarzenegger, 24, showed off the jaw-dropping results of his two-year weight loss journey at his brother Patrick Schwarzenegger‘s 29th birthday party on September 18. Christopher arrived at Nobu Malibu looking remarkably skinny and healthy, dressed in a grey collard shirt and a pair of blue pants. The youngest son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, 75, and Maria Shriver, 66, rocked some beard scruff along with his curly hair, as seen in the photo below.
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Shows Off Baby Bump in Lacy Jumpsuit to Celebrate 35th Birthday
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa revealed their exciting baby news to PEOPLE exclusively in July Heather Rae El Moussa is ringing in 35 in style. On Thursday, the pregnant Selling Sunset realtor was spotted heading out to dinner with loved ones at Craig's in Los Angeles in celebration of her 35th birthday. Heather wore a black lacy, sheer jumpsuit with bell-bottom legs for the night out. Along with husband Tarek El Moussa, Heather posed with her bump on display. In photos from the night shared on her Instagram...
Christie Brinkley & Daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook Looked More Like Twins Than Ever at NYFW
Michael Kors must have been the hottest show at New York Fashion Week on Wednesday because not only did Anne Hathaway have her Devil Wears Prada moment, Christie Brinkley and daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook showed up looking breathtaking in shades of pink. The mother-daughter duo wowed photographers with their coordinating outfits and their bright smiles.
RELATED PEOPLE
A New Mystery Movie Is Finally Coming to Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
'Francesca Quinn, P.I.' premieres Sunday, September 25 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. It's the first new mystery movie on the channel since April 2022.
A.V. Club
The Woman King is box office royalty with $19 million opening
No sequels, remakes, or recognizable I.P.? No problem. Gina Prince-Blythewood’s The Woman King cares not for your brand synergy. Armed with nothing but a big old machete and a cast of extremely talented individuals, the Viola Davis vehicle about the West African all-female army, Agojie, opened to a cool $19 million at the box office this weekend, per The Hollywood Reporter. The movie outpaced its $15 million expectations, riding a wave of good word of mouth, an A+ CinemaScore rating, and a powerful trailer. And to think of the competition, audiences had to fight the urge to once again hit play on Robert Zemeckis’ Pinnochio on Disney+ to see The Woman King.
A.V. Club
Movie fan Martin Scorsese thinks Pearl represents “a pure, undiluted love for cinema”
There are few things more coveted in our current cinema landscape than Martin Scorsese’s validation. Disagree? Do yourself the disservice of reading up on the reaction to the 79-year-old filmmaker’s disinterest in superhero movies. As we know, many people take Scorsese’s opinion very seriously. So it’s no surprise that when A24 received Scorsese’s sterling review of Ti West’s latest thriller, Pearl, the studio decided to make it an excellent promotional blurb for the movie. Scorsese wrote:
Pregnant Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Are ‘Hoping for a Boy’ With Baby No. 4: They ‘Love Being Parents’
Image Press/Shutterstock Fingers crossed! After welcoming three girls, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have their sights set on a son as they prepare for baby No. 4. “They are hoping for a boy this time around,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “But, of course, they just want a healthy baby, no matter the gender.” […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
A.V. Club
Turns out that making Titanic does kind of allow James Cameron to do whatever he wants
In an era of cinema where the blockbuster reigns supreme and most movies feel like a capital-e Event, there’s still only one true king of spectacle: James Cameron. He’s released two of the highest-grossing films of all time, and he didn’t need decades of comic book IP and years of cinematic universe building to do it. Sure, the Avatar movies are expensive and the amount of long-gestating sequels can seem baffling at times. But when you have a track record like that, you deserve a blank check–at least, that’s what Cameron himself thinks.
A.V. Club
The next wig thing: Sarah Paulson to star as Gwen Shamblin in The Way Down series
Worrying airline pilots and Emmy hopefuls alike, Sarah Paulson has finally decided on the wig she’ll be wearing for the 2023 television season: late cult leader and large hair aficionado Gwen Shamblin. Per Variety, Paulson will star in a scripted adaptation of HBO’s documentary series about Shamblin and her abusive church, The Way Down.
Cheryl Ladd’s Husband Brian Russell: Everything To Know About Their 40 Year Marriage
Charlie’s Angels beauty Cheryl Ladd, 71, has a remarkable career behind her. Aside from her career-making gig in the iconic Charlie’s Angels television series, she’s also appeared in major films including Unforgettable, Poison Ivy, Millennium, and more. Across fifty years, she’s also appeared in numerous TV movies and series. By her side for most of her highly accomplished life has been her husband of forty years, Brian Russell. Here’s everything to know about the timeless beauty’s exceptionally long-running marriage.
A.V. Club
House Of The Dragon intimacy coordinator explains her job for skeptics like Sean Bean
Having an intimacy coordinator on set is quickly becoming a common sense practice in Hollywood, but the idea to have an intermediary present for scenes involving sex, nudity, and similarly sensitive acts is still quite new. So new, in fact, that some older actors have reacted negatively to the idea, including Game Of Thrones’ Sean Bean, who argued intimacy coordinators “spoil the spontaneity” of a scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
John Legend shares sweet ‘date night’ photo with Chrissy Teigen
John Legend has shared a photograph of Chrissy Teigen’s growing baby bump as the couple headed out for a glamourous date night.The singer and model, who married in 2013, are currently expecting their third child. They also have a son named Miles, four, and daughter named Luna, six.The pregnancy comes almost two years after they lost their son Jack when Teigen was 20 weeks pregnant in October 2020.Taking to Instagram on Monday (19 September) evening, Legend shared a photograph of himself dressed in a black tuxedo and bowtie. Meanwhile, Teigen looked radiant in a floor-length pink gown. The dress...
A.V. Club
Cate Blanchett came up with the idea for her new Documentary Now! episode
After 52 seasons (give or take) of cinematic excellence, Documentary Now! returns on October 19 with a brand-new season and a brand-new set of high-profile guest stars, including Alexander Skarsgård, Nicholas Braun, Liliane Rovère, Jamie Demetriou, Trystan Gravelle, Jonathan Pryce, John Rhys-Davies, Harriet Walter, and Tom Jones. And one of the season’s guests is a returning player who happened to spearhead her upcoming episode: Cate Blanchett.
‘Gilmore Girls’ Star, Lauren Graham Buys a New House and Proves She Has Something in Common With Lorelai Gilmore
Recently out of a longterm relationship, Lauren Graham just changed her address. She didn't travel far, though. Graham purchased a new home in the same neighborhood.
Andy Cohen’s Son Ben Has Some Strong Feelings About Cher
Andy Cohen is an amazing dad for a million reasons. He always gushes over his two children, Ben, 3, and Lucy, 6 months in the sweetest ways. He also shares some hilarious and relatable moments of his kids having meltdowns and silly arguments with him. On Friday, the Watch What Happens Live host posted a video of himself chatting with Ben after Cohen introduced him to one of his favorite artists: Cher.
A.V. Club
Jonathan Lipnicki says he stopped acting for a while because he was bad at it
Jonathan Lipnicki was one of the biggest kid actors of the mid-to-late-‘90s, appearing in Jerry Maguire and Stuart Little and The Little Vampire, but after a few years of ubiquity, he disappeared as he mysteriously as he arrived. Actually, it wasn’t really all that mysterious, and he gave a pretty good explanation to /Film recently: He just wasn’t a very good actor once he started to get older and more aware of the craft. It’s not that he consciously took a break (though he did) or that he was choosing to prioritize school, he just couldn’t get cast in anything.
A.V. Club
Confirmed anglophile Stanley Tucci says British actors are more "studious"
Between bouts of the method acting battle, shall we debate English vs. American actors? It’s a small pool relative to the wide world of performers out there, but they’re certainly the ones that dominate Hollywood. And Stanley Tucci, an American actor living overseas, has just weighed in on the topic, so we might as well get into it. C’mon, it’s Stanley Tucci, wouldn’t you follow him down any conversational rabbit hole?
‘The Masked Singer’ Season 8 Spoilers: Many Fans Are Confident They Already Know Who Harp Is
Leaked footage of Harp's performance on 'The Masked Singer' Season 8 has many fans convinced they know the singer's true identity.
A.V. Club
Remastered Avatar is "looking better than it ever looked," at least according to James Cameron
If you haven’t seen Avatar in a movie theater, it “kinda means you haven’t seen the film,” at least according to writer-director James Cameron. Not that Cameron is the kind of guy who would throw shade at Blu-ray, Disney+, or your 85-inch flat-screen TV—actually, wait, he probably is that kind of guy. Regardless, the filmmaker now firmly believes that the best way to experience his 2009 sci-fi-fantasy blockbuster is with the newly remastered version of the film arriving in theaters Friday in 3D with 4K high-dynamic range.
Comments / 0