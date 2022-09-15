Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Banner County fire contained to 70 percent after overnight rain
BANNER COUNTY, Neb. -- Portions of the Panhandle remain under a haze of smoke as the 4,318 acre fire continues to burn. Officials who are responding to the wildfire about 15 miles southeast of Gering said they are optimistic after the rain from Thursday night reached the entire fire. Banner...
News Channel Nebraska
Officials consider Banner County wildfire 100% contained after burning over 4,000 acres
BANNER COUNTY - The Smokey Fire in the Nebraska panhandle is considered 100% contained. The fire, which started last Tuesday, burned 4,348 acres in hilly terrain in Banner County. Weather conditions over the weekend assisted with containment levels. Banner County and McGrew Fire departments were released and no other assets...
Sioux City Journal
Western Nebraska lake to be drained for maintenance of dam
Lake Ogallala in western Nebraska will be lowered so that repairs can be done to the dam that forms it. The 320-acre lake sits immediately below Lake McConaughy and is known for its cold water and trout fishing. The Nebraska Public Power District and Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation...
News Channel Nebraska
World’s Largest Truck Convoy returns to central Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The World's Largest Truck Convoy made its trek through Hastings and into Grand Island Saturday. Forty-four truckers departed from the Adams County Fairgrounds Saturday morning, man of them with Nebraska Special Olympic athletes along for the ride to the Bosselman Travel Center. The convoy has been...
klkntv.com
Drought forces landscaping business to liquidate all plant materials
EAGLE, Neb. (KLKN) – Landmark Landscapes is feeling the devastating impact Nebraska’s months-long drought has had on water supply. The water supply has gotten so low, the president of the company is trying to sell all of the plants extremely discounted, before they run out of water completely.
The Nebraska City News Press
Nebraska State Patrol news
State Patrol completes summer-long enforcement campaigns. The Nebraska State Patrol has closed-out multiple summer-long operations focused on specific areas of roadway safety. Troopers and dispatchers have been working overtime this summer to keep roads safe across the state. Troopers based in Omaha performed several operations focused on excessive speeding in...
kniakrls.com
Hail, Heavy Rain Impact Most of South Central Iowa Saturday
Several severe thunderstorms impacted south central Iowa Saturday evening, bringing hail and heavy rain to many communities. The KNIA/KRLS Severe Weather Action Team was on the air from approximately 7 p.m. until 9:30 for five warnings impacting Marion and Warren Counties. Reports of nickel-sized hail were confirmed in Norwalk, and pea to nickel sized hail in Pella and near Lake Red Rock, and smaller hail multiple times in the Knoxville area. Many area rain gauges were filled as well, with 1-3″ widespread reported throughout Saturday, including:
News Channel Nebraska
Tornado Warning issued in Southwest Iowa
OMAHA/VALLEY-The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for Page and Montgomery counties. The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a. Southeastern Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa... Northeastern Page County in southwestern Iowa... * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 725 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of...
WOWT
Five Nebraska lakes on health alert for toxic algae
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Several Nebraska lakes have been issued a health alter for harmful algae blooms. Toxic blue-green algae blooms have been detected at five lakes. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
Another wildfire breaks out in Nebraska’s parched Panhandle
LINCOLN — Nearly 30 volunteer fire departments battled erratic winds and a temperature inversion trapping smoke near the ground at a wildfire south of Gering in Nebraska’s Panhandle. The 3,700-acre Smokey Fire broke out Tuesday afternoon, and its cause had not been determined by Wednesday. Four single-engine air...
News Channel Nebraska
Southeast Nebraska, northeast Kansas under Severe Thunderstorm Watch
Several counties in southeast Nebraska are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch Saturday night. The National Weather Service issued the watch Saturday evening. It will remain in effect until midnight. Nebraska counties included are Jefferson, Gage, Lancaster, Saline, Pawnee, Otoe, Richardson, Nemaha, Cass, Sarpy Douglas and Johnson counties. In Kansas, Washington,...
News Channel Nebraska
Colorado Air National Guard to conduct major readiness exercise in Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF – The 140th Wing of the Colorado Air National Guard will conduct a readiness exercise at Western Nebraska Regional Airport in Scottsbluff Sept. 22-25. “We have been preparing for this very important exercise over the past several months and plan to continue honing our war fighting skills in late September as we serve our state and nation,” U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Southard, commander of the 140th Wing, said.
1011now.com
Tuesday Forecast: A roller coaster sized temperature drop is headed our way...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Get ready for a roller-coaster of temperatures over the next several days! Extremely hot and near-record to record breaking heat is expected for some areas on Tuesday and then a cold front will swing through and plummet high temperatures 20 to 30 degrees on Wednesday. Dry conditions are expected for Tuesday and then scattered rain and storm chances return to the forecast Wednesday.
News Channel Nebraska
State confirms case of bird flu in Dawes County
The Nebraska Dept of Agriculture says the state has its 9th confirmed case this year and first since April of highly pathogenic avian influenza, more commonly called HPAI or simply bird flu, and it’s in Dawes County. State Veterinarian Dr Roger Dudley says the case was in a small...
klkntv.com
Two Nebraskans killed in head-on collision near Osceola
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A head-on collision near Osceola left two dead on Friday, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on State Highway 81/92 just east of Osceola, which is about 24 miles north of York. A Chevy Silverado driven by...
WOWT
Nebraska DOT release data for August 2022 traffic fatalities
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation released data for August’s fatality toll. It’s reported that 21 people died in traffic crashes compared to the 11 last August. According to the release, only 39 out of 136 car occupants used a seatbelt in the fatal crashes.
newsfromthestates.com
Remote Sandhills reservoir declared an “international dark sky park”
LINCOLN — There are benefits to being in the middle of nowhere. Just recently, Merritt Reservoir State Recreation Area, in the middle of the Sandhills, was certified as an “International Dark Sky Park.”. The reservoir, about 26 miles southwest of Valentine, has hosted an annual “Nebraska Star Party”...
News Channel Nebraska
Adella Oberndorfer
Adella Oberndorfer, 93 and a lifelong resident of Cheyenne County Nebraska, died on Friday evening, September 16, 2022 at Sidney Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church northeast of Potter, NE with Pastor Ted Bourret officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Paul’s Cemetery. Services will be recorded and available on our website for viewing.
knopnews2.com
Mostly sunny with Strong to Severe Thunderstorms possible Friday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.(KNEP)- After a somewhat stormy day Thursday, more thunderstorms are in the forecast Friday with some being on the strong to severe side. A cold front that is situated to the north of us will aid as shear,instability and lift in the atmosphere and an...
siouxlandnews.com
Nebraska State Patrol trooper finds suspected cocaine during traffic stop
YORK, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Twenty pounds of suspected cocaine is now off Interstate 80 after troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol make an arrest. The bust was made near York about 90 minutes west of Omaha. According to the State Patrol, a trooper became suspicious of criminal activity during a traffic stop.
