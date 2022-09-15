Read full article on original website
Nebraska Pardons Board says no pardon for Earnest Jackson
Despite having support from the victim's family and thousands of community members, Earnest Jackson was denied a pardon on Monday afternoon in Lincoln.
News Channel Nebraska
City pursues case against railroad museum
NEBRASKA CITY – Judge Julie Smith has given attorneys until Oct. 26 to file legal briefs in the city’s lawsuit to claim street right of way that has been used by railroads for over 100 years. The Nebraska Railroad Museum entered a quit claim deed to the court...
klkntv.com
Nebraska pardons board could commute sentence of Earnest Jackson after 22 years
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man accused of murder could have his sentence commuted by the Nebraska Board of Pardons. Earnest Jackson has served 22 years in Nebraska state prison following the murder of an Omaha man in 1999. Jackson was 17 at the time. Since then, another man...
Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List
(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
klkntv.com
Ricketts touts $12.7 billion in tax relief, reminds Nebraskans to claim credits
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Gov. Pete Ricketts said Thursday that he and the Legislature have enacted $12.7 billion in tax relief since he took office. More than $10 billion of that has been property tax relief. Last session, the Legislature passed a tax relief bill that will reduce the...
News Channel Nebraska
Syracuse utility workers advocate for fair wages
SYRACUSE - Syracuse utility workers attended the Syracuse city council meeting asking for change in the employee handbook regarding overtime pay. Jeff Vogt and Adam Badberg of the utility department told the council they are not fairly paid, especially when there is a holiday in the work week. A holiday...
etxview.com
Jim McKee: Methodists make mark on city
It’s always a challenge to attempt listing Nebraska’s “firsts.”. In searching for Omaha City’s first Methodist churches or sermons, how far should one look geographically? Bellevue, for example, is older as a community but is now almost a seamless part of Omaha and some might even include Fort Atkinson, just to the north.
York News-Times
Facing foreclosure, Bellevue veteran awaits $1 million payout on Air Force discrimination claim
OMAHA -- David Bighia doesn’t know whether to pack up or hunker down. The Army veteran is facing foreclosure on his home in Bellevue’s Fontenelle Hills within weeks. His house will be auctioned on the steps of the Sarpy County Courthouse. This, even though the Air Force owes...
WOWT
Douglas County property owners upset over property tax cards error
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A major error was created by a computer glitch and 230,000 Douglas County households will all see the mistake. So many calls came into the Douglas County Commissioner’s Office about the postcard mix-up. They set up an answer to the question before callers could ask. It didn’t work and the office staff still got a workout.
knopnews2.com
Nebraska Judge nixes effort to list moms on sons’ birth certificates
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A Nebraska judge has rejected a lawsuit filed by two Omaha women who sought to have both their names listed as parents on their children’s birth certificates. A Lancaster County District judge said in his ruling last month that the request conflicts with Nebraska law...
News Channel Nebraska
Man sentenced ten years in prison for meth possession on Amtrak in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb -- A 47-year-old Illinois man was sentenced to 10 years in federal court in Omaha Friday. The U.S. Attorney announced Monday that Shawron Thomas was sentenced on Sept. 16 after being convicted of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The Chief U.S. District Judge sentenced Thomas to 120...
News Channel Nebraska
Creativity consultant to join community conversations
NEBRASKA CITY - Community conversations are scheduled at the Morton-James Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 22. Hour-long sessions begin at 10:30 a.m. and 2 and 7 p.m. Stuart Chittenden, who provides strategic visioning and creativity consulting to clients through his business Gilbert + Chittenden, will join potions of the discussion.
News Channel Nebraska
Artistic Director marking 25 years in Beatrice-area community theatre
BEATRICE – The director for a southeast Nebraska community theatre group is marking a milestone. Jamie Ulmer has been the Managing Artistic Director for the Community Players of Beatrice, for 25 years. "It's amazing how quickly time goes, especially when you are so busy doing something that you really...
klkntv.com
Nebraska corn groups urge caution for farmers, drivers ahead of harvest
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Officials with the Nebraska Corn Board and Nebraska Corn Growers Association say agriculture ranks among the most dangerous industries to work in. Among farm workers, they say tractor turnovers are the leading cause of death while on the job. As many farmers may be eager...
KETV.com
Nebraska Memorial Forest dedicated in Sunday ceremony
OMAHA, Neb. — By 2024, the Nebraska chapter of Honor and Remember hopes to have planted 7,100 trees. The trees will represent each of the 7,100 Nebraskan military members and first responders killed in the line of duty. The first seven trees, representing the branches of the armed forces...
News Channel Nebraska
Law enforcement reports burglary, DUIs over AppleJack Festival
NEBRASKA CITY – Rescue squads and law enforcement had a busy AppleJack weekend in Nebraska City. A 39-year-old Talmage woman was arrested for contempt of court and a 20-year-old Nebraska City man was arrested on a warrant. There were four driving under the influence arrests involving a 20-year-old Omaha...
KETV.com
Nebraska elementary school teacher honored with Rookie of the Year award
GRETNA, Neb. — A Nebraska elementary school teacher received a special surprise Monday afternoon. Simon Wiedel was honored with the Nebraska Rookie of the Year award. He works at Gretna's Squire John Thomas Elementary School. The National Council of Teachers of Mathematics surprised Wiedel with the award in front...
WOWT
Fremont County man arrested for domestic abuse allegedly taunted authorities online
FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - An Iowa man wanted for a domestic disturbance was arrested after allegedly taunting the authorities on social media. According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Jeremy Rhoades was arrested on Sept. 7. Rhoades was wanted in connection to a domestic disturbance that occurred...
KETV.com
Victim of fatal skydiving accident at Nebraska airport identified by law enforcement
CRETE, Neb. — The victim of a fatal skydiving accident on Sept. 15 at a Nebraska airport has been identified by law enforcement. The Crete Police Department said the accident occurred at the Crete Municipal Airport. Crete, which is in Saline County, about 25 miles southwest of Lincoln. William...
1011now.com
Crime Stoppers on 10/11 This Morning
Pink postcards pop up: What it means for Lancaster County taxpayers. They’re going out to all property owners in Lancaster County as part of a new state law aimed at improving transparency to taxpayers. Local restaurants giving back to Food Bank of Lincoln. Updated: 11 hours ago. 92 community-minded...
