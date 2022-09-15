ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talmage, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel Nebraska

City pursues case against railroad museum

NEBRASKA CITY – Judge Julie Smith has given attorneys until Oct. 26 to file legal briefs in the city’s lawsuit to claim street right of way that has been used by railroads for over 100 years. The Nebraska Railroad Museum entered a quit claim deed to the court...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
Western Iowa Today

Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List

(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Talmage, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
News Channel Nebraska

Syracuse utility workers advocate for fair wages

SYRACUSE - Syracuse utility workers attended the Syracuse city council meeting asking for change in the employee handbook regarding overtime pay. Jeff Vogt and Adam Badberg of the utility department told the council they are not fairly paid, especially when there is a holiday in the work week. A holiday...
SYRACUSE, NE
etxview.com

Jim McKee: Methodists make mark on city

It’s always a challenge to attempt listing Nebraska’s “firsts.”. In searching for Omaha City’s first Methodist churches or sermons, how far should one look geographically? Bellevue, for example, is older as a community but is now almost a seamless part of Omaha and some might even include Fort Atkinson, just to the north.
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Fire Department#Talmage Fire Board#State S Office
WOWT

Douglas County property owners upset over property tax cards error

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A major error was created by a computer glitch and 230,000 Douglas County households will all see the mistake. So many calls came into the Douglas County Commissioner’s Office about the postcard mix-up. They set up an answer to the question before callers could ask. It didn’t work and the office staff still got a workout.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man sentenced ten years in prison for meth possession on Amtrak in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb -- A 47-year-old Illinois man was sentenced to 10 years in federal court in Omaha Friday. The U.S. Attorney announced Monday that Shawron Thomas was sentenced on Sept. 16 after being convicted of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The Chief U.S. District Judge sentenced Thomas to 120...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Creativity consultant to join community conversations

NEBRASKA CITY - Community conversations are scheduled at the Morton-James Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 22. Hour-long sessions begin at 10:30 a.m. and 2 and 7 p.m. Stuart Chittenden, who provides strategic visioning and creativity consulting to clients through his business Gilbert + Chittenden, will join potions of the discussion.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Channel Nebraska

Artistic Director marking 25 years in Beatrice-area community theatre

BEATRICE – The director for a southeast Nebraska community theatre group is marking a milestone. Jamie Ulmer has been the Managing Artistic Director for the Community Players of Beatrice, for 25 years. "It's amazing how quickly time goes, especially when you are so busy doing something that you really...
BEATRICE, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska corn groups urge caution for farmers, drivers ahead of harvest

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Officials with the Nebraska Corn Board and Nebraska Corn Growers Association say agriculture ranks among the most dangerous industries to work in. Among farm workers, they say tractor turnovers are the leading cause of death while on the job. As many farmers may be eager...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska Memorial Forest dedicated in Sunday ceremony

OMAHA, Neb. — By 2024, the Nebraska chapter of Honor and Remember hopes to have planted 7,100 trees. The trees will represent each of the 7,100 Nebraskan military members and first responders killed in the line of duty. The first seven trees, representing the branches of the armed forces...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Law enforcement reports burglary, DUIs over AppleJack Festival

NEBRASKA CITY – Rescue squads and law enforcement had a busy AppleJack weekend in Nebraska City. A 39-year-old Talmage woman was arrested for contempt of court and a 20-year-old Nebraska City man was arrested on a warrant. There were four driving under the influence arrests involving a 20-year-old Omaha...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska elementary school teacher honored with Rookie of the Year award

GRETNA, Neb. — A Nebraska elementary school teacher received a special surprise Monday afternoon. Simon Wiedel was honored with the Nebraska Rookie of the Year award. He works at Gretna's Squire John Thomas Elementary School. The National Council of Teachers of Mathematics surprised Wiedel with the award in front...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Crime Stoppers on 10/11 This Morning

Pink postcards pop up: What it means for Lancaster County taxpayers. They’re going out to all property owners in Lancaster County as part of a new state law aimed at improving transparency to taxpayers. Local restaurants giving back to Food Bank of Lincoln. Updated: 11 hours ago. 92 community-minded...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy