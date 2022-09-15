Jeffery Lee Homkes, age 59, of Overisel, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. With his faith in God and the assurance of Heaven, Jeff accepted his sudden and untreatable cancer diagnosis with incredible strength and dignity. He spent his remaining days surrounded by family and friends. Ever selfless, Jeff helped us all prepare for the great loss we would have to endure. He was a kind and generous man who touched the lives of many. Never married, Jeff became a valued member of his friends’ families and was lovingly known as “Uncle Jeffy.”

HOLLAND, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO