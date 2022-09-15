ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Love Is Blind Alum Mark Cuevas Is Married

The first season of Love Is Blind was a big success for Netflix. So much so that they already released season 2, filmed season 3 and announced plans for a season 4 and 5. But it all started with a bunch of singles who had to get engaged before they even set eyes on each […] The post Love Is Blind Alum Mark Cuevas Is Married appeared first on Reality Tea.
