FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Que & A: Why Do We Love Woodstock's Bub-Ba-Que?DeanLandWoodstock, GA
Eli Manning makes stop in Forsyth County for store grand openingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, drag racing charges highlight Sheriff’s activityJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Man charged with murdering his mother in Forsyth County homeJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
CBS 46
ARTportunity Knocks returns to Town Center at Cobb, Sept. 24
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - ARTportunity Knocks will make another appearance at Town Center at Cobb Sept. 24. Events will include visual art displays, panels on building healthy relationships and collaborations with community organizations such as the sheriff’s office. Student and culinary artists will also be in attendance. ARTportunity Knocks...
CBS 46
Community pushes back against developer’s plans for Star Bar
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Star Community Bar, a three-decade staple that sits on Moreland Avenue is a beloved part of Little Five Points. Frederick Noble knows first-hand. “You’re going to come to the Star Bar on a Tuesday night because it’s open and your friends are here. It’s a community center,” he said.
CBS 46
Brows, Lips & Beyond: Permanent Makeup
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Sheyla Perez, a permanent makeup artist & owner of the company “Brows, Lips & Beyond” shares how you can use permanent makeup to enhance your beauty. For more information, find Sheyla on Facebook at PMUARTIST75 & on Instagram at PMUARTIST75_. Sponsored By: Brows, Lips & Beyond.
CBS 46
Jimmy Carter Library & Museum hosts 98th birthday events Oct. 1
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Jimmy Carter Library & Museum will host “Colors of Peace Family Day,” a series of events celebrating the former president’s 98th birthday, Oct. 1. The museum will open the new exhibition The Colors of Peace: President Carter’s Vision Through the Art of...
CBS 46
Thousands attend annual Gunna Fest in College Park
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Thousands of people attended the second annual Gunna Fest hosted by the Gunna Foundation organizers and the family of Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum rapper and Atlanta native Gunna in College Park on Saturday afternoon. The festival was held at the old Target parking lot at 5021 Old...
CBS 46
Atlanta mourns Queen Elizabeth’s passing with public viewing of funeral
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlantans spent Monday morning mourning the loss of a legendary monarch: The Queen of England. “The death of Queen Elizabeth the second marks the end of an era in our world’s history,” said Robb Pitts, the chairman of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners. “It has been awe-inspiring. Clearly, she was loved and respected worldwide.”
CBS 46
Mall of Georgia’s Fall Fest set for Sept. 24
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Mall of Georgia will host its annual Fall Fest Sept. 24 in the mall’s Village Amphitheatre. The celebration will feature food such as pie and candy apples, live music and a screening of Sing 2. Guests will also enjoy a variety of other crafts and activities.
CBS 46
Expecting mother shares frustrations ahead of Atlanta Medical Center’s closure
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The frustrations of Atlanta Medical Center’s closure continues for many residents, including for expecting mother Yasha Afaq. “In all of my 9 months, I thought this period would be my most relaxing time,” Afaq said. Instead, it’s been a frantic few days as Afaq...
CBS 46
Zesto restaurant in Buckhead closing after 70 years
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Zesto Drive-in restaurant on Piedmont Road in Buckhead is closing forever on Sept. 18. According to a Facebook post, the neighborhood landmark began by selling ice cream in 1952 at a walk-up stand on the corner of Piedmont and Lindbergh. Pretty soon, it began offering burgers, chili dogs and fries.
CBS 46
Nonprofit looking for space to hold teen, senior programs in southeast Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Advocates in a southeast Atlanta neighborhood claim they’re being shut out of their community center. For months, Soisette Lumpkin said she’s been asking Atlanta’s Department of Parks and Recreation for a community-benefit agreement to use the Thomasville Recreation Center near the dilapidated Forest Cove Apartments. As executive director of Friends of the Urban Food Forest, Lumpkin’s non-profit wants to offer tutoring for teens in the area.
CBS 46
Atlanta area hospital adds emergency room tent
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) – The emergency room at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite Hospital looks a little different these days. “It’s like a M*A*S*H tent. It’s kind of how we describe it,” said Dr. Thuy Bui of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. “You have a nurse, you have a physician, you have a tech. You have the exact same resources that you would have inside the department.”
CBS 46
Surprise Squad spotlights assisted living senior center caregivers
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Several people dancing at the Orchard senior living community are celebrating culture. These are front-line workers. These caregivers care a lot every single day for the residents here. Like 76-year-old Dr. Louis Levy who has Parkinson’s disease. “My quality of life would be measurably diminished...
CBS 46
Atlanta area animal shelters waiving fees this weekend
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Best Friends Animal Society is helping shelters across the nation waive adoption fees this weekend. The Society is waiving fees at all of its shelters and 600 more across the country are waiving or reducing fees. This is the third adoption campaign Best Friends is holding this year after similar events in May and July.
CBS 46
9-year-old autistic boy receives 15,000 birthday cards, big birthday bash
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - For several years, nine-year-old Austin Thomason was used to being bullied at school, and let down on his birthday. “No one showed at my party, only family,” he said. But his ninth birthday is one for the books. After a story from CBS46 aired earlier...
CBS 46
Metro Atlanta homeowner bombarded with home investor calls, postcards
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Allyson Moyer is just one of the thousands of people who were looking for the American dream. She prefers to keep her address private, but she found that house in Cobb County. “It’s a great piece of property, I have almost two acres,” she said....
CBS 46
Out and About in the ATL | Sept. 16-18, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s plenty of things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta. Festivals are back along with car shows, concerts, pop-up markets and more. The 25th annual Inman Farm Heritage Days are happening this weekend at Minter’s Farm in Fayetteville. There will be antique tractors, engines, cars and trucks, and working exhibits in the sawmill, grist mill, syrup mill, and more.
CBS 46
High Museum of Art opens Stephen Burks exhibition
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The High Museum of Art has opened the new exhibit Stephen Burks: Shelter in Place. The first museum exhibit of Burks’ work in over a decade challenges our idea of domesticity in a time when many people were told to shelter in place due to a pandemic.
CBS 46
Ellianos Coffee celebrating National Coffee Day with free coffee
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Ellianos Coffee will celebrate National Coffee Day Sept. 29 by giving away free coffee. Anyone who stops at an Ellianos Coffee drive-thru location will get a free medium hot or iced coffee. No other purchase is necessary for the free coffee. There are three Ellianos Coffee...
CBS 46
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Turning up the heat this week
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After a beautiful and warm weekend, we look ahead to more of the same for the start of the work week. Expect our temperatures to gradually warm through the first half of the week. We will top out in the low 90′s Tuesday through Thursday. Due to the Summer-like heat returning, we do have a First Alert for Tuesday.
CBS 46
Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II to be broadcast live Monday
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II is scheduled to be broadcast live on Sept. 19 from the Prince of Wales’s World Athletes Monument to the Olympic Games at Pershing Point, according to officials. Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in the history of the...
