Read full article on original website
Related
No catastrophe, but sanctions on Moscow are working, says Russian economy veteran
MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Russia's economy was on track to expand by 5%-6% in 2022 had Western sanctions not derailed growth for years and ushered in a period of technological stagnation, Russian economy veteran Oleg Vyugin told Reuters.
Swiss activists drop campaign against F-35 fighter deal
ZURICH, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Activists have withdrawn their campaign to stop Switzerland from buying 36 Lockheed Martin (LMT.N) F-35A Lightning II fighter jets after the government signed a $5.5 billion procurement deal without waiting for a referendum.
Business Insider
4 out of the 5 EU countries bordering Russia are banning Russian tourists, even if they hold visas for the border-free Schengen zone
The EU banned Russian flights from its airspace over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but Russian travelers are still touring countries in the bloc.
Tehran governor accuses protesters of attacks, at least 22 arrested
DUBAI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The governor of Tehran has accused protesters of attacking police and destroying public property during demonstrations ignited by the death of a young woman while in the custody of Iran's morality police.
RELATED PEOPLE
Rep. Liz Cheney Reveals How Trump-Supporting Lawmaker Ripped Him Behind His Back
The Wyoming lawmaker has been one of the few in her party to openly criticize the former president.
CBP: Border encounters top 2M this fiscal year
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials have documented more than 2 million encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border so far this fiscal year, according to newly released statistics. Though the fiscal year ends with the completion of this month, officials announced Monday that they have already counted...
Comments / 0