Driver of Alabama bus with 40 kids aboard faces DUI charge
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (AP) — A school bus driver in Alabama faces charges of driving under the influence and reckless endangerment after being spotted driving erratically with 40 children aboard. WAFF-TV reports that Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said deputies received a call about the bus Friday afternoon. AL.com reports that one motorist had video of the bus swerving from shoulder to shoulder. A motorist pulled in front of the bus to bring it to a stop, then boarded the bus, thinking the driver was having a medical emergency. However, investigators said the driver failed a field sobriety test.
Alaska braces for floods, power outages as huge storm nears
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Residents on Alaska’s vast and sparsely populated western coast braced Friday for a powerful storm that forecasters said could be one of the worst in recent history, threatening hurricane-force winds and high surf that could knock out power and cause flooding. The storm is...
Sailor who died at Pearl Harbor to be buried at Arlington
The remains of a sailor from Massachusetts who died when the USS Oklahoma capsized during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 are being buried at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday. The interment comes nearly four years after the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced that Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Roman W. Sadlowski had been accounted for following advanced DNA and anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence. Joe Makarski Jr., who is Sadlowski’s nephew, says about 15 family members are scheduled to attend the ceremony. Sadlowski was one of 429 Oklahoma crew members killed during the attack.
DeSantis gets standing ovation from GOP voters after flying migrants to Martha’s Vineyard
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, speaking in Kansas on Sunday, gave every indication he intends to capitalize on the latest wave of attention that has followed from him sending migrants to Massachusetts last week. “This is a crisis. It’s now getting a little bit more attention,” DeSantis said, earning a standing...
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signs abortion ban into law
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Republican Gov. Jim Justice has signed into law a ban on abortions at all stages of pregnancy. West Virginia is now the second state to enact a law prohibiting the procedure since the U.S. Supreme Court’s June ruling to end the constitutional protection of the procedure. Justice described the legislation in a tweet as “a bill that protects life.” The ban has exemptions for medical emergencies and for rape and incest victims until eight weeks of pregnancy for adults and 14 weeks for children. Victims must report their assault to law enforcement 48 hours before the procedure. Minors can report to the police or a doctor, who then must tell police.
Virginia judge dismisses youth climate change lawsuit
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed on behalf of 13 young people who claim that the state’s permitting of fossil fuel projects is exacerbating climate change. The lawsuit filed by Our Children’s Trust asked the court to declare portions of the Virginia Gas and Oil Act unconstitutional. It also alleged that the state’s reliance on and promotion of fossil fuels violates the rights of the plaintiffs, ages 10 to 19. On Friday, Richmond Circuit Court Judge Clarence Jenkins Jr. granted the state’s request to dismiss the lawsuit. The judge found that the complaint is barred by sovereign immunity. The plaintiffs’ lawyer said they will likely appeal the ruling to the state Court of Appeals.
Defense seeks judge’s removal in Florida school shooter case
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Attorneys for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz have asked for the judge in his murder case to remove herself two days after she scolded them when they abruptly rested their case. The Broward Public Defender’s Office said in a motion Friday that Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer held a longstanding animosity toward lead defense lawyer Melisa McNeill. Prosecutors said in a response that Scherer has been respectful to both sides. Cruz’s attorneys had told the judge and prosecutors they would be calling 80 witnesses but rested at the start of Wednesday’s court session after calling only about 25 of them.
Judge: Amended McClain autopsy can be released if redacted
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado judge has partially granted a request by news organizations to release an amended autopsy report for Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died after a 2019 encounter with police. Judge Kyle Seedorf ruled Friday that the report be made public — but only after new information is redacted. Colorado Public Radio sued the Adams County Coroner for release of the report after learning that information from a grand jury investigation into McClain’s death prompted it to be amended. The original report found no cause for McClain’s death. The new findings could help prosecutors in a pending case against three police officers and two paramedics facing manslaughter and other charges in McClain’s case.
GOP candidate Schmitt a no-show at Senate debate in Missouri
LAKE OZARK, Mo. (AP) — Democratic Missouri U.S. Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine called for compassion for immigrants, criticized the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade and pressed the need to address climate change during a candidate forum before a gathering of journalists on Friday. The gathering was notable for the absence of Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt, the race’s clear frontrunner. Schmitt is the first major party candidate for U.S. Senate or governor to decline to participate in the press association’s candidate forums in two decades. Schmitt says he agreed to a statewide televised debate in October, one that Valentine has not committed to.
Michigan man who wanted to admit to killing gets a new trial
DETROIT (AP) — A Michigan man’s 2019 second-degree murder conviction has been overturned by an appeals court that determined the man’s attorney ignored his wishes to admit that he pulled the trigger. In a ruling last week, the Michigan Court of Appeals said 28-year-old Reinaldo Jamison had wanted to argue in court that he fatally shot Andre Fort in in 2018 in self defense but that attorney David Cripps decided to argue in court that Jamison was not the gunman. The Detroit Free Press reports that prosecutors have not yet decided to appeal with the state’s supreme court, try the case again or drop the charges.
Minnesota governor rolls out plan to fight climate change
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz has rolled out a framework for fighting climate change that shows his proposed direction on the environment if he wins a second term. It’s a sweeping plan that would slash carbon emissions and speed the switchover to electric vehicles. Walz announced it Friday, just a week before early voting starts in an election that will determine control of the governor’s office and both houses of the divided Legislature. He says he announced it this late because it took a long time to complete the plan. But he acknowledged it sets up a “stark contrast” with Republicans.
NJ casino, online, sports betting revenue up 10% in August
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s casinos, horse tracks that offer sports betting and the online partners of both types of gambling outlets won $470.6 million from gamblers in August, up more than 10% from a year earlier. The amount of money won from in-person gamblers at casinos was nearly $274 million, up 4.4% from a year earlier. But that total still lagged behind the level of August 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic hit. Returning to pre-pandemic levels for in-person gamblers has been the main goal of Atlantic City’s nine casinos, regardless of the fact that money from internet and sports betting continues to grow.
