Venice, FL

Beach Beacon

Victim drowned after alligator attack in Largo

LARGO — The body had no arms and one leg when it was spotted floating along the shore of Taylor Lake in Largo by a passerby walking a dog at John S. Taylor Park on May 31. A flying disc floated a few feet away. Now, more than three...
LARGO, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Home damaged in fire in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Fire Department responded to a fire at a home in the overnight hours of Sunday. The call came in just after 3 a.m. Sunday morning for a home in the 1400 block of Palmwood Drive. The Sheriff’s Office was also on scene helping to control traffic.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
NBC 2

Man arrested after woman found dead in Punta Gorda home

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A man was arrested after Charlotte County deputies found a 20-year-old woman dead in a Punta Gorda home. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Nicholas Fontanez, 22, called 9-1-1, saying he hurt the woman during an argument on Friday, Sep. 16. The...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Woman warns of scam callers posing as Florida Power & Light

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Whether it’s a phone call, an e-mail, or a text message, scammers are coming up with more ways to swindle you. One scam in particular is hitting a lot of Suncoast residents and it’s causing a commotion within the community. Carole Atkins said she...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Venice, FL
Venice, FL
Venice, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Witness to deadly crash in Arcadia urges drivers to slow down

ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - A man who witnessed a family hit by a pickup truck in Arcadia Saturday said passers-by did all they could to help before first responders arrived. “It was something you don’t want to witness,” said Julio Delmonte. “As a father of three daughters, it’s something I would never want to see in my life.”
ARCADIA, FL
fox13news.com

Maintenance underway after safety concerns raised at Braden River Park

BRADENTON, Fla. - On just about any weekend you'll find packed baseball fields, players rounding bases and families watching with excitement at Braden River Park in Manatee County. "There's kids out here all the time, kids and parents. We have tournaments. It's a great community," said Becky Willmon, whose grandson...
BRADENTON, FL
fox13news.com

Motorcyclist fighting for his life following hit-and-run crash in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The St. Petersburg Police Department is searching for a driver who hit a motorcyclist Saturday morning and fled the scene. According to police, a 21-year-old man was traveling east on Central Avenue in the 5100 block around 11 a.m. when a car swerved into his motorcycle. Investigators say this caused the motorcycle to go into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with another vehicle.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Fleetforce Truck Driving School expanding to SCF’s Venice campus

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The State College of Florida was given $1.2 million from Governor Ron Desantis for a major expansion of Commercial Driver’s License training and apprenticeship programs in the state. SCF has had a partnership with Fleetforce since October of 2021 allowing the driving to school to use the Bradenton location. The $1.2 million is to expand the program’s capacity to 300 students and add an additional location at SCF’s Venice campus.
VENICE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Charlotte County Sheriff’s office conducting death investigation

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in a wooded area. According to officials, the body of a 49-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds. An autopsy is being conducted and officials will provide more information as the investigation continues.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Charlotte County deputies investigate death of man found in the woods

Charlotte County detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on Monday in the woods riddled with gunshot wounds. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, CCSO was notified of a body dumped in a wooded area just over the Lee County line on US-41. The 49-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds, with the official cause of death pending autopsy results.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Some big rains Saturday, but not as stormy Sunday!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Saturday’s storms were slow-moving, resulting in some big rains. While SRQ reported only 0.01″, the south side of Sarasota received 3.54″! Across Lakewood Ranch, the west side reported almost four inches (3.94″), the east side 1.79″, the north Lakewood Ranch only 0.05″. Slightly drier air moves over the Suncoast for Sunday so afternoon storms will be minimal today and to start the workweek. Even drier air moves in the end the week giving us several dry days with Florida sunshine!
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Sanibel police identify 22 victims in bathroom voyeurism case

Sanibel police have identified 22 people who appeared in video covertly taken inside of the Bowman Beach bathroom on the island. Police arrested 58-year-old Dana Caruso, who is accused of placing the camera in the bathroom at the end of July. The device captured more than 270 videos running on...
SANIBEL, FL

