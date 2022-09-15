Read full article on original website
This Collagen-Boosting Moisturizer Made My Mature Skin Firmer and More Radiant in 4 Weeks Flat
Collagen and elastin are to the skin what water is to the body. They fill and lift, provide the volume that combats sagging, and decrease the appearance of wrinkles. As we age, we lose both of these proteins, so we rely on our diets, our lifestyles, and—yes—our products to make up.
This Brand Is My Affordable One-Stop-Shop for All My Basics (Including Washable Silk Camis and Bedsheets)
Like most things that I impulsively purchase at 1 a.m., I found out about Quince on Instagram. The targeted ad gods know I'm a sucker for budget-friendly basics that look expensive, and sandwiched between a Reel of Tabitha Brown making vegan scrambled eggs and a college pal's pandemic birthday photo dump, I discovered my first Quince find: A simple cashmere T-shirt that I knew would be the cornerstone of my autumn wardrobe.
TGIF: Here Are 13 Totally Worth-It Weekend Wellness Sales To Shop Right Now
Welcome to this little corner of the internet where we've hand-curated all the most noteworthy sales in the self-care and wellness realm for you to peruse at your leisure. We've done the research (and product testing) for you, so all you have to do is sit back and scroll through our favorite beauty, home, fitness, style, and tech finds—All stuff that we've personally vetted and highly recommend. Not in the shopping mood? Wallet too far away? Savings account giving you the side eye? Just bookmark this page, and check it out next week. We'll be here with fresh deals. Until then, happy shopping from the Well+Good commerce team.
9 Fall Beauty Essentials You Can Get From Saks for Under $100 That Actually Work
Remember the giddy feeling of early fall when you'd stock up on new notebooks and pens for the upcoming school year? Well, transitioning your beauty cabinet to include must-have autumn essentials is the adult version of the much-anticipated back-to-school shopping spree. This time, though, we're swapping the pens and pencils...
The Very Best Moisturizers To Quench and Revive Natural and Textured Hair
Finding a good moisturizer for your hair is not easy. But finding a moisturizer that works on textured and natural hair can be even harder. Tightly coiled and kinky hair types are often prone to dryness due to the structure of their hair. The naturally spiral shape of their locks makes it difficult for the hair's oils to travel down the hair shaft, leaving your strands looking thirsty and in need of a major hydration boost. As someone with both low-porosity and coarse 4C hair, I'm often wondering what's the right brew of ingredients to revive my dehydrated strands. Well, I answered my own question—and maybe yours, too.
Our Place Launched Mini Versions of Their Can’t-Stop-Selling-Out Pan and Pot—Here’s How We Liked Them
I'm no Gordon Ramsay or Rachael Ray, but I know how to cook a thing or two. Whether it's scrambled eggs with chorizo and cheese, or a croissant sandwich with kale and harissa sauce, you'll always catch me whipping up something juicy in the kitchen. When I cook, I usually prepare meals for myself. As of late, the pan I've been using has been too bulky and heavy for single-serving meals, making cooking a hassle rather than an enjoyable craft. However, all of that changed when I stumbled upon Our Place's recently launched Mini Always Pan ($86) and Perfect Pot ($93), both of which are on sale now for up to 32 percent off.
PSA: Ulta Beauty Does Wellness, Too—Here Are Our Favorite Essentials for an Easy Fall Self-Care Routine
Whether you're going back to school, back to work, or settling back into a post-summer routine, back-to-busy season means one thing: Most days, you're lucky if you can fit washing your hair, brushing your teeth, and moisturizing into the same morning. And shaving your legs? That's about as close to self care as you get.
6 Tips for Getting Promoted at Work, Inspired by ‘House of the Dragon’s’ Rhaenyra Targaryen
Spoilers for House of the Dragon, season 1, episodes 1-4 ahead. When fans of House of the Dragon, the new Game Of Thrones spinoff, think “dragon-riding Targaryens,” the word “relatable” like isn't the first their mind conjures. But upon further thought, I've realized the blonde powerhouse Rhaenyra Targaryen actually does have quite a bit of applicable career advice to offer.
New Hotel Designs Are Embracing Your Brain’s Preference for Round, Curvy Shapes
Have you ever entered a colorful, flashy nightclub and felt a giddy excitement propel you to the dance floor? Or experienced a sense of calm envelop you upon stepping into a quiet, cavernous cathedral? Well, according to environmental psychology—which is the science of how the spaces we inhabit impact us—all of that makes sense. And it also helps explain why new hotels and resorts are using curves in their design to lure clientele.
Fall Weather Can Make Your Nails Dry and Brittle—Use These Pro-Recommended Nourishing Nail Treatments To Prevent That
Not so fun fact: Winter is coming... for your nails. That's right. Just like hair and skin, your nails are susceptible to the dryness and weakness accompanied by the cooler air and colder temps. Be it brittleness, flakiness, cracking, or peeling, Old Man Winter (and late autumn) can wreak havoc on our fragile fingertips.
This Fan-Favorite Powder Is Beloved by Makeup Artists, and Now You Can Get It Talc-Free
Quick poll: What’s your makeup mood this season? Are you deep-diving into glam tutorials on TikTok? Spending hours perfecting a cat eye? All about au naturel? Whether you’re the go-for-bold or the minimalist makeup type, it’s that back-to-busy time of year, and you need a look that’ll keep up with your schedule.
The Best Shoes To Wear if You Have Arthritis in Your Feet, According to Foot Surgeons and Podiatrists
If you’re one of the 58.5 million or so people in America who have been clinically diagnosed with arthritis, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), you know the trials and tribulations that come along with the pain, stiffness, swelling and limited range of motion. Arthritis can be a debilitating disease, especially when it affects the areas and joints you use every single day, such as your feet. Which is why choosing the right pair of shoes when you have arthritis is crucial (more on that in a second).
Found: The Deodorant That Fights Funk While Exfoliating and Brightening Your Underarms at the Same Time
Just like the skin on your face, your under arms need a beauty regimen, too. And for me, it starts with choosing a good deodorant. Though I’ve never been too picky about deodorant in the past, that recently changed after I noticed some dark spots developing under my arms. Turns out, certain ingredients in deodorants and antiperspirants like alcohol and aluminum really don’t play all that nice with your skin. In many cases, they can cause irritation, and lead to darkening of the skin. But that hasn’t been an issue since I’ve started using the Kosas Chemistry Deodorant ($16), one of my new "holy grain" bathroom shelf products.
Reebok’s New Adventure Sneakers Give You Ideal Support and Comfort for Outdoor Walks, Runs, and Strength-Training
With the end of summer visibly in sight now, you might be yearning to make the most of the remaining warm weather by keeping your workouts outdoors. Or maybe your movement philosophy is revolves around the idea of "rain or shine." If that’s the case, Reebok’s new Nano X2 Adventure Training Shoes ($140) might be the perfect addition to your athletic wardrobe. Made with a minimal drop and the brand’s signature Floatride Energy Foam—an ultra-comfortable foam midsole that’s known for being soft, yet responsive—the training shoes are a great option for outdoor (and indoor!) HIIT lovers and nature enthusiasts alike. Keep on scrolling to learn more about what we really love about this high-performing sneaker.
10 Ready-To-Make Breakfasts You Can Buy in Bulk on Amazon That Are Perfect for Munching on a Time Crunch
We all know the importance of eating a healthy breakfast. We also know how difficult it is, on weekdays especially, to get out of the house on time with matching socks and our teeth brushed—and that’s all without even a thought towards breakfast. Even getting all that done while working from home can be a challenge, making a pantry stocked with easy, ready-to-make breakfasts you can feast on in a flash a must.
I Had a Baby 2 Months Ago, and My 7-Minute Dyson Airwrap Blowout Is Helping Me Feel Put Together
When I gave birth to my son this past July, my priorities immediately changed. Perhaps unsurprisingly, styling my hair shifted to a low spot on the list amid that mental reorg. My baby didn’t seem to care what I looked like, so long as I was available to tend to his every need. But if I’m being totally honest, my postpartum lack of care for my hair wasn’t just a response to my new boss’s needs; during my first few weeks of motherhood, I personally felt guilty about the notion of taking the time to wash my hair, let alone style it.
Mermaid Baked Feta Pasta Recipe Is the Protein- and Magnesium-Rich Comeback We’ve All Been Patiently Waiting For
Few things can get a crowd riled up more than a good comeback story. In pop culture, the first thing that might come to mind is inspiring movies like The Blind Side, Forrest Gump, and Rocky. Or simply Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck becoming Bennifer again. However, when it comes to food, we might think more along the lines of viral or nostalgic foods that make their way back to the limelight.
