Well+Good

This Brand Is My Affordable One-Stop-Shop for All My Basics (Including Washable Silk Camis and Bedsheets)

Like most things that I impulsively purchase at 1 a.m., I found out about Quince on Instagram. The targeted ad gods know I'm a sucker for budget-friendly basics that look expensive, and sandwiched between a Reel of Tabitha Brown making vegan scrambled eggs and a college pal's pandemic birthday photo dump, I discovered my first Quince find: A simple cashmere T-shirt that I knew would be the cornerstone of my autumn wardrobe.
APPAREL
Well+Good

TGIF: Here Are 13 Totally Worth-It Weekend Wellness Sales To Shop Right Now

Welcome to this little corner of the internet where we've hand-curated all the most noteworthy sales in the self-care and wellness realm for you to peruse at your leisure. We've done the research (and product testing) for you, so all you have to do is sit back and scroll through our favorite beauty, home, fitness, style, and tech finds—All stuff that we've personally vetted and highly recommend. Not in the shopping mood? Wallet too far away? Savings account giving you the side eye? Just bookmark this page, and check it out next week. We'll be here with fresh deals. Until then, happy shopping from the Well+Good commerce team.
SHOPPING
Person
Jennifer Garner
Well+Good

The Very Best Moisturizers To Quench and Revive Natural and Textured Hair

Finding a good moisturizer for your hair is not easy. But finding a moisturizer that works on textured and natural hair can be even harder. Tightly coiled and kinky hair types are often prone to dryness due to the structure of their hair. The naturally spiral shape of their locks makes it difficult for the hair's oils to travel down the hair shaft, leaving your strands looking thirsty and in need of a major hydration boost. As someone with both low-porosity and coarse 4C hair, I'm often wondering what's the right brew of ingredients to revive my dehydrated strands. Well, I answered my own question—and maybe yours, too.
HAIR CARE
Well+Good

Our Place Launched Mini Versions of Their Can’t-Stop-Selling-Out Pan and Pot—Here’s How We Liked Them

I'm no Gordon Ramsay or Rachael Ray, but I know how to cook a thing or two. Whether it's scrambled eggs with chorizo and cheese, or a croissant sandwich with kale and harissa sauce, you'll always catch me whipping up something juicy in the kitchen. When I cook, I usually prepare meals for myself. As of late, the pan I've been using has been too bulky and heavy for single-serving meals, making cooking a hassle rather than an enjoyable craft. However, all of that changed when I stumbled upon Our Place's recently launched Mini Always Pan ($86) and Perfect Pot ($93), both of which are on sale now for up to 32 percent off.
FOOD & DRINKS
Well+Good

6 Tips for Getting Promoted at Work, Inspired by ‘House of the Dragon’s’ Rhaenyra Targaryen

Spoilers for House of the Dragon, season 1, episodes 1-4 ahead. When fans of House of the Dragon, the new Game Of Thrones spinoff, think “dragon-riding Targaryens,” the word “relatable” like isn't the first their mind conjures. But upon further thought, I've realized the blonde powerhouse Rhaenyra Targaryen actually does have quite a bit of applicable career advice to offer.
TV & VIDEOS
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Functional Fashion#Jewelry#Jumpsuit#Sandals#Birkenstock#Pistola#Goldilocks
Well+Good

New Hotel Designs Are Embracing Your Brain’s Preference for Round, Curvy Shapes

Have you ever entered a colorful, flashy nightclub and felt a giddy excitement propel you to the dance floor? Or experienced a sense of calm envelop you upon stepping into a quiet, cavernous cathedral? Well, according to environmental psychology—which is the science of how the spaces we inhabit impact us—all of that makes sense. And it also helps explain why new hotels and resorts are using curves in their design to lure clientele.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Well+Good

The Best Shoes To Wear if You Have Arthritis in Your Feet, According to Foot Surgeons and Podiatrists

If you’re one of the 58.5 million or so people in America who have been clinically diagnosed with arthritis, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), you know the trials and tribulations that come along with the pain, stiffness, swelling and limited range of motion. Arthritis can be a debilitating disease, especially when it affects the areas and joints you use every single day, such as your feet. Which is why choosing the right pair of shoes when you have arthritis is crucial (more on that in a second).
BEAUTY & FASHION
Well+Good

Found: The Deodorant That Fights Funk While Exfoliating and Brightening Your Underarms at the Same Time

Just like the skin on your face, your under arms need a beauty regimen, too. And for me, it starts with choosing a good deodorant. Though I’ve never been too picky about deodorant in the past, that recently changed after I noticed some dark spots developing under my arms. Turns out, certain ingredients in deodorants and antiperspirants like alcohol and aluminum really don’t play all that nice with your skin. In many cases, they can cause irritation, and lead to darkening of the skin. But that hasn’t been an issue since I’ve started using the Kosas Chemistry Deodorant ($16), one of my new "holy grain" bathroom shelf products.
SKIN CARE
Well+Good

Reebok’s New Adventure Sneakers Give You Ideal Support and Comfort for Outdoor Walks, Runs, and Strength-Training

With the end of summer visibly in sight now, you might be yearning to make the most of the remaining warm weather by keeping your workouts outdoors. Or maybe your movement philosophy is revolves around the idea of "rain or shine." If that’s the case, Reebok’s new Nano X2 Adventure Training Shoes ($140) might be the perfect addition to your athletic wardrobe. Made with a minimal drop and the brand’s signature Floatride Energy Foam—an ultra-comfortable foam midsole that’s known for being soft, yet responsive—the training shoes are a great option for outdoor (and indoor!) HIIT lovers and nature enthusiasts alike. Keep on scrolling to learn more about what we really love about this high-performing sneaker.
APPAREL
Well+Good

10 Ready-To-Make Breakfasts You Can Buy in Bulk on Amazon That Are Perfect for Munching on a Time Crunch

We all know the importance of eating a healthy breakfast. We also know how difficult it is, on weekdays especially, to get out of the house on time with matching socks and our teeth brushed—and that’s all without even a thought towards breakfast. Even getting all that done while working from home can be a challenge, making a pantry stocked with easy, ready-to-make breakfasts you can feast on in a flash a must.
FOOD & DRINKS
Well+Good

I Had a Baby 2 Months Ago, and My 7-Minute Dyson Airwrap Blowout Is Helping Me Feel Put Together

When I gave birth to my son this past July, my priorities immediately changed. Perhaps unsurprisingly, styling my hair shifted to a low spot on the list amid that mental reorg. My baby didn’t seem to care what I looked like, so long as I was available to tend to his every need. But if I’m being totally honest, my postpartum lack of care for my hair wasn’t just a response to my new boss’s needs; during my first few weeks of motherhood, I personally felt guilty about the notion of taking the time to wash my hair, let alone style it.
HAIR CARE
Well+Good

Mermaid Baked Feta Pasta Recipe Is the Protein- and Magnesium-Rich Comeback We’ve All Been Patiently Waiting For

Few things can get a crowd riled up more than a good comeback story. In pop culture, the first thing that might come to mind is inspiring movies like The Blind Side, Forrest Gump, and Rocky. Or simply Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck becoming Bennifer again. However, when it comes to food, we might think more along the lines of viral or nostalgic foods that make their way back to the limelight.
RECIPES
Well+Good

Well+Good

