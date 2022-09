RALEIGH, N.C. -- Texas Tech linebacker Bryce Ramirez was carted off in the first quarter Saturday night at No. 16 NC State with an apparent serious leg injury. Ramirez was injured when teammates tackled Wolfpack running back Jordan Houston, with the pile rolling over Ramirez's left leg that was planted in the turf. His leg bent below the knee and was twisted abnormally as he lay on the grass, with team training staffers using a towel to cover his lower left leg as they began treating him.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO