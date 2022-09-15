New England Patriots running back Damien Harris was encouraged by the team taking "a step in the right direction" in their Week 2 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. "...Being able to end the game with the ball in our hands is a huge confidence booster and another step that we can take going into next week," Harris said of the team's hard-won Week 2 victory against the Steelers. The Patriots' offense hasn't looked particularly strong in the first two weeks of the 2022 season, and some of their offseason changes (such as the hiring of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge) have caused concerns after quarterback Mac Jones' encouraging rookie season. Still, the Week 2 win (in which Harris was a featured part of the offense) should be a step in the right direction for New England, as Harris believes.

