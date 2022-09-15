Read full article on original website
Related
Michael Vick issues strong challenge to Patriots QB Mac Jones for 2022 season
The New England Patriots got off the mark on Sunday after logging their first win of the season. Mac Jones and Co. emerged with a hard-fought 17-14 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, with the Patriots now in possession of a 1-1 record entering Week 3. For his part, Jones didn’t...
‘He’s really done a great job’: Mac Jones praises rookie Cole Strange, offensive line
"He’s always hustling to the ball and doing a great job learning the offense." After Sunday’s 17-14 victory over the Steelers, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones praised his offensive line for their work as the backbone of the team’s offense. “I didn’t even really get hit,” Jones marveled....
Minnesota Vikings schedule: Turning the page from disaster heading into Week 3
2022 Minnesota Vikings schedule: Week 3 Date: Matchup: Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sep. 25 vs Lions 1:00 PM FOX
NFL
NFL stats and records, Week 2: Tua Tagovailoa makes his mark on Dolphins' history
NFL Research offers the best nuggets from each week of games in the NFL. Here are the most eye-popping statistical accomplishments of Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season. "It was like he was playing Madden," Tyreek Hill said of McDaniel's second-half play calling. Browsing the box score, it reads like something straight out of the video game. Tua Tagovailoa had 469 pass yards and six touchdowns. Hill had 190 receiving yards, while Jaylen Waddle added 171. Each player caught two of Tagovailoa's six touchdown passes.
RELATED PEOPLE
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Tua Tagovailoa’s big day
Tua Tagovailoa was due this type of day. Since arriving in Miami as their first-round draft choice three years ago, he has had to deal with injuries, multiple offensive coordinators, and many doubters. Well, doubt no more because Tua proved Sunday why the Dolphins made him their franchise quarterback. In...
RB Myles Gaskin leads Dolphins' list of inactives vs. Ravens
The Miami Dolphins are set to play in their second regular season game under new head coach Mike McDaniel, as they’re visiting the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2. For the matchup, the Dolphins have listed six players as inactive, including running back Myles Gaskin. Joining Gaskin on the list...
numberfire.com
Patriots' Damien Harris cites boosted confidence heading into Week 3
New England Patriots running back Damien Harris was encouraged by the team taking "a step in the right direction" in their Week 2 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. "...Being able to end the game with the ball in our hands is a huge confidence booster and another step that we can take going into next week," Harris said of the team's hard-won Week 2 victory against the Steelers. The Patriots' offense hasn't looked particularly strong in the first two weeks of the 2022 season, and some of their offseason changes (such as the hiring of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge) have caused concerns after quarterback Mac Jones' encouraging rookie season. Still, the Week 2 win (in which Harris was a featured part of the offense) should be a step in the right direction for New England, as Harris believes.
Tennessee Titans schedule: Week 3 could bring more disaster against desperate Raiders
Tennessee Titans schedule: Week 3 Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sep. 25 vs Raiders 1:00 PM FOX Prediction:
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox Sports Radio
Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com/
Comments / 0