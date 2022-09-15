ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
NFL

NFL stats and records, Week 2: Tua Tagovailoa makes his mark on Dolphins' history

NFL Research offers the best nuggets from each week of games in the NFL. Here are the most eye-popping statistical accomplishments of Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season. "It was like he was playing Madden," Tyreek Hill said of McDaniel's second-half play calling. Browsing the box score, it reads like something straight out of the video game. Tua Tagovailoa had 469 pass yards and six touchdowns. Hill had 190 receiving yards, while Jaylen Waddle added 171. Each player caught two of Tagovailoa's six touchdown passes.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Tua Tagovailoa’s big day

Tua Tagovailoa was due this type of day. Since arriving in Miami as their first-round draft choice three years ago, he has had to deal with injuries, multiple offensive coordinators, and many doubters. Well, doubt no more because Tua proved Sunday why the Dolphins made him their franchise quarterback. In...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Patriots' Damien Harris cites boosted confidence heading into Week 3

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris was encouraged by the team taking "a step in the right direction" in their Week 2 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. "...Being able to end the game with the ball in our hands is a huge confidence booster and another step that we can take going into next week," Harris said of the team's hard-won Week 2 victory against the Steelers. The Patriots' offense hasn't looked particularly strong in the first two weeks of the 2022 season, and some of their offseason changes (such as the hiring of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge) have caused concerns after quarterback Mac Jones' encouraging rookie season. Still, the Week 2 win (in which Harris was a featured part of the offense) should be a step in the right direction for New England, as Harris believes.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#American Football
Fox Sports Radio

Fox Sports Radio

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy