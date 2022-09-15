ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Sheamus, MJF trade Twitter taunts over PWI 500

By Nick Tylwalk
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gob7Q_0hx5OuJV00

The annual PWI 500, which was released earlier this week and has become the topic of much debate around pro wrestling fandom as usual, is powerful enough to even get WWE and AEW wrestlers to interact with each other on social media. Case in point: an exchange between Sheamus and MJF.

It started innocently enough, with Sheamus and Happy Corbin going back and forth over Sheamus’ placement on this year’s list: 125.

As their exchange continued, Sheamus invoked a certain article of clothing that apparently has the power to make MJF materialize out of the Twittersphere like saying Candyman’s name three times.

MJF couldn’t help but wade into the fray, which in turn had Sheamus hit him with one of the more famous Conor McGregor GIFs of all time.

Were he so inclined, MJF could certainly bring up his own place on the list: No. 16, which isn’t too shabby for someone who hasn’t wrestled all summer. He didn’t exactly take the high road in his reply, in any case.

But even getting WWE wrestlers to engage with him suits his purpose, which is to remind everyone that he intends to explore all opportunities, including departing for WWE, when he becomes a free agent at the end of 2023.

You only need to read the replies to these two tweets to see how wrestling fans react when performers in two different companies interact like this, which is to say they eat it up. Corbin added to it too with his “I’m hinting at so called forbidden things” comment. This is a lot of fun for fans, and likely for the wrestlers themselves, so here’s hoping there’s more of this to come.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WWE Raw results: Bobby Lashley puts U.S. title on the line against Seth Rollins

Do you know the way to San Jose? The stars of WWE certainly do, as they’ll be pulling out all the stops there for WWE Raw tonight. There won’t be a long wait for a big match, either. WWE has announced that a United States Championship bout between champion Bobby Lashley and challenger Seth “Freakin'” Rollins will kick things off. Rollins has made no bones about the fact that he’d like to put his feud with Matt Riddle behind him and return to pursuing gold, but toppling Lashley will be no easy task, and it doesn’t seem like Riddle is as...
SAN JOSE, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC Fight Night 210 video: Gillian Robertson rallies for frightening choke of Mariya Agapova

LAS VEGAS – Gillian Robertson added to her record for most submissions by any female in UFC history against Mariya Agapova at UFC Fight Night 210. After some difficulties getting the bout to the mat in the first round of the women’s flyweight bout at the UFC Apex, Robertson (11-7 MMA, 8-5 UFC) finally got the action to her sweet spot in the second frame when she took Agapova’s (10-4 MMA, 2-3 UFC) back. She made the most of the opportunity, choking her opponent out cold in what was a scary-looking finish.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

152K+
Followers
201K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy