ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers Get Positive Bump on Injury Report With Najee Harris, Levi Wallace

By Stephen Thompson
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mTPx7_0hx5OgCZ00

The Pittsburgh Steelers saw two injured players back in action.

PITTSBURGH -- Multiple Pittsburgh Steelers starters were listed as limited participants in yesterday's injury report, but were full-go today. Running back Najee Harris (foot) and cornerback Levi Wallace (ankle) were upgraded to full participants with a Week 2 date against the New England Patriots closing in.

Harris said that today's practice would be a trial run that helps inform if he'll be ready to play and it seems like the Steelers' top tailback will be ready to go.

Cole, who was a limited participant for the second straight day, said he's still optimistic he'll be right in the middle of the Steelers' offensive line come kickoff.

Starting defensive tackle Cameron Heyward was also listed as a limited participant, but it was non-injury related. The Steelers were simply resting the 33-year-old veteran to keep him fresh for gameday.

Reserve linebacker Robert Spillane was dealing with an eye injury but appears to be past it. He was a full participant in practice this afternoon.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Officially Place T.J. Watt on Injured Reserve

Former Steelers QB Named Possible Cowboys Signing

Najee Harris Expects to Play, Take Less Snaps Moving Forward

Steelers Add New LB, TE to Practice Squad

Steelers LB T.J. Watt Confirms He'll Be Back This Season

Steelers LB T.J. Watt Expected to Return This Season

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Levi
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Picks His Most Disappointing NFL Team

We are two weeks into the NFL season and many are already jumping to conclusions. The bad teams have already unveiled themselves as they are mostly 0-2. Meanwhile, the good teams are starting to separate themselves, with the Kansas City Chiefs looking like early title contenders. There have also been...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Steelers Week 2 Inactives For Important Conference Matchup Versus Patriots

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the New England Patriots in the home opener on Sunday afternoon. The team is coming off a wild 23-20 overtime win in Week 1 over the Cincinnati Bengals. While the organization has a 53-man roster, not every player will suit up for game day. The main thing to take note of in terms of inactives a week ago was Mark Robinson and Kendrick Green not getting jerseys. Pittsburgh can dress 48 guys each week (if eight offensive lineman are active), but have just released the names of six who will not be active for the Week 2 matchup.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#The New England Patriots#American Football#Nfl#Sports#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Practice Squad
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers vs Patriots: How to watch, listen and stream

Here is everything you need to know so you can watch, listen to or stream this week’s Pittsburgh Steelers game. It is Week Two of the regular season and the Steelers return home to take on the New England Patriots. Pittsburgh will go in without star linebacker T.J. Watt but will look for big performances from defensive tackle Cam Heyward and linebacker Alex Highsmith can pick up the slack.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Falcons HC Arthur Smith has testy response to Kyle Pitts question

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith had a testy response Sunday to a question he received about Kyle Pitts. Smith’s Falcons lost 31-27 at the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday to drop to 0-2. Pitts, who was the No. 4 overall pick in last year’s draft, had 2 catches for 19 yards for the second straight week. He was only targeted three times in the game.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Steelers CB Cam Sutton on 2022 Team: “We Have the Best Defense in the League”

“It’s more than just a saying, we have to keep showing that week in and week out we have to prove it,” said Sutton on The Cook & Joe Show on 93.7 The Fan. Are we witnessing the best Steelers defense in over a decade? It’s a small sample size, but if Week 1 is any indication of the defense moving forward, they’ll be in great shape. The unit as a whole limited the high-powered Bengals offense to just 338 total yards while picking off Joe Burrow four times and sacking him seven times. They also produced nine tackles for losses. Sutton accounted for one of those interceptions in the second quarter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
FOX Sports

Browns DE Clowney to miss Steelers game with ankle injury

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney will miss Thursday night's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after injuring his right ankle during Sunday's 31-30 loss to the New York Jets. Clowney got hurt in the third quarter while chasing Jets quarterback Joe Flacco. Clowney, who had a...
CLEVELAND, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Nick Singleton caps dominant outing vs. Auburn with electrifying 54-yard TD

No. 22 Penn State is having a field day on the road against Auburn while true freshman running back Nick Singleton is having a great start to the 2022 season. Singleton had one of the biggest runs of his young collegiate career against a Power 5 team as he had a 54-yard rushing touchdown near the beginning of the fourth quarter.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/steelers

Comments / 0

Community Policy