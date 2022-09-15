Read full article on original website
Bank stabilization project closing part of River's Edge Trail
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Starting this week, a portion of River's Edge Trail in Great Falls is going to be closed for a bank stabilization project. The main purpose of this project is to protect an existing sanitary sewer main and then River's Edge Trail runs along that," said Jesse Patton, interim city engineer.
Learn how to make your own parfleche storage bag at the First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park is holding a workshop on how to make your own parfleche storage bag. Parfleche is an untanned hide with the hair removed, and Native Americans used it to make storage bags used for food, clothing, ceremonial items and tools.
MT veteran returns home from Honor Flight
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - J Gilbert Myllymaki returned home from his Honor Flight experience on September 18, 2022 at 12:40 P.M. and was greeted by friends, family, veterans, and the boy scouts. "I was just surprised that I was chosen. Yeah, it's an honor," said Myllymaki. He was just one...
