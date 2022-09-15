ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, MT

Comments / 0

Related
Fairfield Sun Times

Bank stabilization project closing part of River's Edge Trail

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Starting this week, a portion of River's Edge Trail in Great Falls is going to be closed for a bank stabilization project. The main purpose of this project is to protect an existing sanitary sewer main and then River's Edge Trail runs along that," said Jesse Patton, interim city engineer.
GREAT FALLS, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

MT veteran returns home from Honor Flight

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - J Gilbert Myllymaki returned home from his Honor Flight experience on September 18, 2022 at 12:40 P.M. and was greeted by friends, family, veterans, and the boy scouts. "I was just surprised that I was chosen. Yeah, it's an honor," said Myllymaki. He was just one...
GREAT FALLS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy