fox32chicago.com

Intruder killed after struggle with Kenosha homeowner: police

KENOSHA, Wisco. - An intruder was killed Friday night after getting into a struggle with a Kenosha homeowner, police said. At about 7:20 p.m. Friday, Kenosha police officers responded to the 6900 block of 64th Avenue for a report of a suspicious subject that was allegedly damaging vehicles and attempting to enter other people's homes.
KENOSHA, WI
fox32chicago.com

Kenosha crime: 2 killed, 2 wounded in shooting outside bar

KENOSHA, Wisco. - Two people were killed, and two others were wounded in a shooting outside of a Kenosha bar early Sunday. Just before 2 a.m., police responded to Las Margaritas near 23rd Avenue and Roosevelt Road in Kenosha. Officers in the area heard shots fired, and multiple 911 calls...
KENOSHA, WI
fox32chicago.com

Driver hospitalized with serious injuries after semi hits car in Gurnee

GURNEE, Illinois - A driver was hospitalized after their car collided with a semi in Gurnee on Saturday night. Gurnee police said that a Toyota collided with a semi at Route 41 and Ferndale Street. The driver of the Toyota suffered serious injuries and was taken to Advocate Condell Medical...
GURNEE, IL
