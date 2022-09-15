ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your family or friends, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't.
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Last Sunday of summer in Oregon won’t be too shabby

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As our final weekend of summer drifts, the weather will at least be pretty nice. What do we have going on right now? Well, an elongated trough continues to drop south Sunday, which will fall out of our region for a period of time in the afternoon. This will allow for fewer clouds after mid-day and warmer temperatures. Expect the morning to still be cool with a morning lower in the mid 50s. We then jump to the upper 70s by the afternoon around Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
stnonline.com

Retired Owner, President of Western Bus Sales in Oregon Dies

Marlan Keith Rohlena, the retired owner and president of Western Bus Sales, passed away on Aug. 24 surrounded by his family. He was 81. The Oregon Pupil Transportation Association announced his death in a newsletter on Monday. Rohlena was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease more than 15 years ago. He...
OREGON STATE
Portland, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: A Modernized Midcentury Perched Above NW Skyline Boulevard

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s super-competitive real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: A stunner on NW Skyline Boulevard. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Oregon Humane Society rescues 38 Alaskan Malamutes and 87 cats from two separate cases

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Within 24 hours, the Oregon Humane Society’s Portland and Salem campuses received 38 dogs and 87 cats from only two separate cases. The first case began when OHS was asked by the Oakridge Police Department to help with a situation involving an “overwhelmed breeder.” Four OHS vans traveled to the site and retrieved the 38 Alaskan Malamutes, bringing them back to the Portland campus.
SALEM, OR
WWEEK

Readers Respond to Downtown Portland Hotels on the Brink of Foreclosure

Last week, WW broke the news that three downtown hotels—Dossier, the Duniway and the Portland Hilton—were on the brink of foreclosure (“Motel Blues,” Sept. 7). (Dossier’s owner, Provenance Hotels, now says it has reached a deal to avert its hotel from being auctioned by its lender.) That news is the cherry on top of a 26% commercial real estate vacancy rate in the downtown core. Readers were divided: Was this the inevitable result of lefty policies coddling protesters, campers and criminals? Or the comeuppance of an outdated hospitality industry that overbuilt and failed to adjust to competition? Here’s what readers had to say:
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

STREET LIVES: All in the family

'Facilitator' and his retired bank robber dad are tent neighbors on Portland's streets Aaron Beasley was outside on a warm night under a harvest moon. It was 1 a.m. and he was having beers with a young lady. They were sitting in camp chairs in the road, beside his REI tent, on a downtown Portland street that gets very little car or foot traffic. Beasley's 77-year-old father, who camps next door to him, was up too. Beasley has been in that spot for a couple of months. Before that, he was couch surfing. But he has been tent dwelling...
PORTLAND, OR
Outsider.com

Hiker Found Dead Following Fall Near Oregon Waterfall

Officials have now said that a woman who died while hiking Oregon’s Multnomah Falls in August fell after she lost her footing. Officials found the Minnesota woman, 62-year-old Jessica Warejoncas, dead near Wiesendanger Falls on Aug. 19. The waterfall is about 1.3 miles upstream from Multnomah Falls. Hiker veered-off...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Vote for an improved Oregon

I moved back to Oregon in the late 1990s for several reasons -- family, beautiful landscapes, moderate weather, and, I thought, smart, caring leaders. I am truly sick and tired of opening The Oregonian or turning on the local news to see another lead story of incompetence (city of Portland), greedy and self-centered politics (Morrow County and others), out-of-control crime and the suffering of seniors and the homeless.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Early shower chances Sunday, then dry and warmer

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - We saw mostly cloudy skies today-- but because the clouds were thin, we still got a pretty nice, bright day! High temperatures will top out in the low 70s in Portland. Showers and some thunderstorms are pushing north through the state. As of 5:15 p.m., those...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Are There Any Plans to Fix the Intersection of Doom?

Are there any plans to fix the Intersection of Doom at Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway and Scholls Ferry and Oleson roads? It’s the intersection of about six different roads. The only thing good about it is Sesame Donuts. Hello, how about a roundabout? —Almost Died Getting a Maple Bar.
PORTLAND, OR
oregonbusiness.com

Grand Ronde: 23-Acre Oregon City Site is Now Tumwata Village

The 'new' name restores the Native name for the falls and community. Last week the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde announced a name for the 23-acre Oregon City site the tribe is working to redevelop: Tumwata Village. The announcement of the village name is recent, but the name isn’t new:...
OREGON CITY, OR

