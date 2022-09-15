Miramar Contractor Chosen for $16M Construction Project at Harbor Island West Marina

A rendering of the bayview of plans for Harbor Island West. Photo credit: Courtesy, Pacific Building Group

A Miramar-based general contractor has been awarded the $16 million Harbor Island West project, including demolition and renovation of the Harbor Island Drive marina.

HIW Associates, which has owned and managed the marina since 1982, selected Pacific Building Group.

Scope of work on the approximately 16,000-square-foot project includes:

Construction of an almost 10,000-square-foot, two-story retail building.

A 5,000-square-foot, two-story marina building, connected to the larger structure.

Addition of a west boater restroom building and new recreation areas including a pool, picnic area and landscaping.

Once finished, the marina will include a renovated full-service fuel dock, deli, jacuzzi and 620 boat slips, while continuing to feature a sailing academy.

“The Harbor Island West Marina is an iconic and important part of the San Diego Bay, and we thank HIW Associates for trusting us with their vision to transform the space,” said Jim Roherty, president of Pacific Building Group. “Our organization takes pride in our waterfront construction expertise, and we are thrilled to get started on this destination that will continue to serve boating and fishing enthusiasts and visitors.”

In 2020, the firm completed Portside Pier, a $25-million project that transformed the North Embarcadero restaurant site. Officials received the Associated General Contractors’ Build San Diego Merit Award in 2021.

AO Architect, based in Orange, will also work on Harbor Island West. Construction on the marina is expected to begin in January 2024 and take a year.

Founded in 1984, Pacific Building Group specialized in tenant improvements and has grown to deliver a diverse range of construction projects, including health care, life sciences and hospitality.