Temporary migrant shelter may be set up at Joint Base Cape Cod, per Baker

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 4 days ago

Martha's Vineyard getting help from state to take in migrants sent by DeSantis 01:20

MASHPEE - Gov. Charlie Baker said his administration is "exploring" setting up a temporary shelter at Joint Base Cape Cod for migrants who unexpectedly arrived on Martha's Vineyard Wednesday.

About 50 men, women and children from Venezuela arrived on two planes, sent by Florida Gov. Ron Desantis . Two shelters have been established on the island with additional space in case more people arrive.

"The Baker-Polito Administration is exploring setting up temporary shelter and humanitarian services at Joint Base Cape Cod and will share additional information as soon as it becomes available," Baker said in a statement.

Joint Base Cape Cod covers nearly 21,000 acres over Mashpee, Bourne and Sandwich and abuts Falmouth.

The Martha's Vineyard community has stepped up to provide the people seeking asylum with food and shelter. Police say there's been an overwhelming amount of support.

"On behalf of the Commonwealth, I thank everyone on the ground who quickly came together to provide assistance on the Vineyard," Baker said. "The Commonwealth has many resources for assisting individuals that arrive in Massachusetts with varying immigration statuses and needs and is working with all partners involved to make sure those resources are available to the migrants that arrived last night."

