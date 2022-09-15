ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Shooting Victims Found in Otay Mountain Wilderness, Another Man Found Dead in Mexico

By Debbie L. Sklar
 3 days ago
A Border Patrol agent in the Otay Mountain Wilderness. Courtesy CBP

U.S. Border Patrol agents Thursday came across three people who had been wounded by gunfire in a remote area in the far southern reaches of San Diego County.

They found the undocumented immigrants shortly before 8:30 a.m. in the Otay Mountain Wilderness, southeast of Chula Vista, spokesman Eric Lavergne said.

OTAY MOUNTAIN WILDERNESS (CNS) – U.S. Border Patrol agents patrolling a remote area in the far southern reaches of San Diego County Thursday came across three men who had been wounded by gunfire.

The federal personnel found the trio of victims shortly before 8:30 a.m. in the Otay Mountain Wilderness, southeast of Chula Vista, according to federal officials.

“While waiting for (emergency medical assistance), the men, all Mexican nationals, advised the agents that they encountered armed bandits south of the border and were subsequently shot,” Border Patrol spokesman Eric Lavergne said. “They were able to continue north and cross illegally (into the U.S.).”

The agents met up at Alta Road and Otay Mountain Truck Trail with Cal Fire paramedics, who took the victims to Scripps Mercy Hospital in San Diego, according to the state agency.

By late afternoon, one victim had been released from medical care and turned over to Border Patrol custody. The other two remained hospitalized.

While searching the area where the victims said the ambush had occurred, Mexican authorities found a dead man, according to Lavergne.

“Preliminary reports indicate that he died from a gunshot wound,” Lavergne said.

Updated 8:05 p.m. Sept. 15, 2022

