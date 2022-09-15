Read full article on original website
GM’s crosstown rival, Ford Motor Company, just unveiled the all-new seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang at the 2022 North American International Auto Show, also known as the Detroit Auto Show. The new 2024 Ford Mustang will rival the Chevy Camaro from the GM camp. The latest 2024 Ford Mustang announces...
For quite some time, muscle car fans on the internet have been perplexed by the very Mustang seen here. The unusually large hood bulge caused a stir, with some speculating it was a test mule for an even more powerful Mustang Shelby GT350. Others assumed a new Cobra Jet - the company's incredible turn-key dragster - was on the way.
The new Nissan Z entered the US sports car market in a very turbulent period. There are many new and very capable performance models and some of the icons in the segment are soon to be retired and replaced by the next generations. But before that happens, the newcomer from Japan gets a chance to prove itself against the old dogs.
Ford's new Mustang could mark the end of an era as the company shifts toward selling electric vehicles. See the Mustang's life from 1964 to 2022.
ChevroletC'mon Chevy, don't you wanna give us a tiny Montana ZR2 Bison?
In motorsport, 17 seconds is an eternity. But that was the margin by which the new Lamborghini Urus Performante shattered the previous gas-powered production car record for a Pikes Peak climb—more than a full second per mile of the 12.42-mile route to the top. The new record was a laurel that Stephan Winkleman, chairman and […]
Despite being in the electric vehicle era, Ford announced that its 2024 Mustang will be sticking with gasoline as its fuel source. According to CNBC, the 2024 Ford Mustang was unveiled during the 2022 Detroit Auto Show on Wednesday (September 14th). Ford revealed that the new model will be sticking with a gas engine, which is considered a strategy that contrasts with some of the car manufacturer’s rivals that are going the electric vehicle route.
The 2023 Chrysler 300C is a limited-production send-off for the 300, with 2000 examples set to be sold in the United States. The 300C is powered by the familiar 6.4-liter Hemi V-8, producing 485 horsepower and 475 pound-feet of torque. The 300C starts at $56,595. After nearly two decades, the...
It's not very often that a new generation of Ford Mustang makes an appearance, so it's bound to be quite the event when Ford debuts the seventh-generation Mustang in front of a public audience during the 2022 Detroit Auto Show. But before its Wednesday evening debut, Ford has a teaser that lets us hear that V8 sing.
Ford has not released final power and torque figures for either the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder and 5.0-liter V-8 offered in the 2024 Mustang. A shame, though we suspect that those numbers are being determined and will be released closer to the start of production. Still, there's a lot to talk about with what's going on under the hood of the new S650 Mustang.
The 2022 Alpina B8 Gran Coupe might not have those coveted M badges, but it’s no slouch. It’s packing plenty of power and other upgrades that make it a formidable performance machine different from its BMW siblings. A new AutoTop NL video showcases that power by taking the sedan to the German Autobahn for a high-speed blast down the road.
Porsche is shrugging off financial market fears and preparing to launch itself onto the stock market where it hopes to attract a valuation as high as €85 billion ($85 bn). But some analysts think its true value could be little more than half of that figure. Earlier reports in...
Earlier in the year Nissan Titans and Frontiers were subject to a recall over a potential roll away danger. Now, Nissan and the NHTSA have issued another recall associated with pickup trucks that could roll away. Nissan has yet to come up with a solution and for now, owners are being instructed to engage their parking brake each time they park their trucks.
It's a nice throwback to the brand's roots on what is a thoroughly modern vehicle.
Ferrari swore the day would never come, but it has arrived. Ferrari has added an SUV to the lineup. The post New Ferrari SUV: What Does ‘Purosangue’ Mean? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
