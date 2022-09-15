Red Raiders in Week 1 of the NFL

Take a look at some former Red Raiders making waves in the NFL early this season.

Texas Tech is off to an undefeated start heading into Week 3 of 2022, but it's not just the current Red Raiders that are making plays. The NFL season also kicked off last weekend and several Texas Tech alums are dominating the professional ranks. Here's a look at just a few of the former Red Raiders bringing a little bit of Lubbock to the league.

Patrick Mahomes- QB Kansas City Chiefs

Week 1 Stats: 30-for-39/ 360 yds/ 5 TDs

Of course, this list can't start with anyone other than Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes got off to a predictably hot start, torching the Arizona Cardinals for 360 yards and five touchdowns on 30-for-39 passing. He led the Chiefs to a victory over the Cardinals and his former Texas Tech head coach, Kliff Kingsbury, who now serves in the same role for Arizona.

With that performance, Mahomes became the first player in NFL history to throw three touchdowns or more in five consecutive season openers. He suffered an injury to his left wrist in the game, but played through it, though he will reportedly have it X-rayed.

Jordyn Brooks- LB Seattle Seahawks

Week 1 Stats: 12 tkls (Team Lead)

Brooks was a first round pick by Seattle in 2020 and has since developed into a key piece of their defense. On Sunday, he led the team with 12 tackles (10 solo) and propelled the Seahawks to an unlikely victory. Brooks and the Seahawks defense were able to contain their former teammate, Denver Broncos quarterback Russel Wilson, and come away with a victory on the road in the Mile High City.

Terrence Steele- OL Dallas Cowboys

Week 1 Stats: Started, Played 100% of snaps

Unfortunately for offensive lineman Terence Steele, 2022 did not begin on a high note. He and the Dallas Cowboys came up short against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 19-3 season opening loss. Steele, though, started the game at right tackle and played every single snap. He's become a true starter for this Cowboys offensive line and without veteran left tackle Tyron Smith until December, he'll be counted on to anchor the unit.

Other Former Red Raiders in NFL Action

Jack Anderson- OL New York Giants

Cody Davis- DB New England Patriots

Sam Eguavoen- LB Miami Dolphins

Erik Ezukanma- WR Miami Dolphins

Kerry Hyder- DL San Francisco 49ers

Zach McPhearson- DB Philadelphia Eagles

Broderick Washington Jr.- DL Baltimore Ravens