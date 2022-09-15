ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flossmoor, IL

As abortion is banned in Indiana, Planned Parenthood in Flossmoor sees first patient cross state line: ‘I’m the underground railroad’

By Alexandra Kukulka, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bF08w_0hx5KOMl00
Anti-abortion protesters gather outside the Planned Parenthood Flossmoor Health Center Thursday, the first day abortion is banned in Indiana. Planned Parenthood of Illinois officials anticipate a continued rise in Indiana patients at the facility. Alexandra Kukulka/Chicago Tribune/TNS

When the car didn’t stop for the protesters and pulled up to the doors of the Planned Parenthood facility in Flossmoor Thursday, the escort asked the driver if she had an appointment or was dropping someone off.

The driver said she was a ride share driver and that she drove a patient from Lafayette, Indiana, to receive an abortion, said one of the escorts, who asked his name not be used for safety reasons.

“She told me ‘I’m the underground railroad’ and ‘thank you for being here,’” he said.

Indiana’s near total abortion ban went into effect Thursday, which means abortions in Indiana will only be allowed in cases of rape, incest, fatal fetal abnormalities and to protect the life and health of the mother. Victims of rape and incest have up to 10 weeks to get an abortion.

Although the 11 Planned Parenthood clinics in Indiana will remain open to provide reproductive health care other than abortion, officials previously said, the Planned Parenthood Flossmoor Health Center is the closest to the northwest Indiana border.

The escort said he’s worked as an escort at the facility since March. Since Indiana started debating the abortion ban law in July, he said he’s noticed an uptick in license plates from Indiana at the Flossmoor health center.

“There’ll be even more in the coming weeks. It’ll take a minute to adjust,” he said.

The number of out-of-state abortion patients at the Flossmoor health center have tripled since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, with the majority being from Indiana, said Julie Uhal, manager for the Securing Access for Everyone Abortion Expansion program at Planned Parenthood of Illinois.

Before Roe v. Wade was overturned, Planned Parenthood of Illinois would see about 100 out-of-state patients per month, Uhal said. In the first week after the Supreme Court decision, the health care system scheduled 750 out-of-state abortion appointments, she said.

“It’s really a position no one should be forced to be put in,” Uhal said.

In Indiana, there are about 1.5 million people of reproductive age who will now have to travel across state lines for care or carry unwanted or potentially dangerous pregnancies to term, according to a news release from Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

Planned Parenthood of Illinois is looking to expand abortion capacity throughout the state by working with abortion care providers in states with strict abortion laws who have expressed an interest in moving to Illinois to continue providing abortions, Uhal said.

“The reality is, Illinois has become an oasis in the desert. All of the states surrounding Illinois now have restrictions on abortion access so people will be forced to travel here at great lengths to get care,” Uhal said.

Shortly after 9 a.m., two protesters were outside the Planned Parenthood Flossmoor Health Center waving at patient’s cars as they drove in and handing out pamphlets. They stood on the curb of the street, lined with sings that read “pray to end abortion” and “life is a gift from God,” and had a crib nearby.

One of the protesters said he has come to the facility at least once a week since it opened in 2018 to let women know they have other options.

“We just want them to be aware that people are here to help them,” he said.

As patients walked from the parking lot to the entrance of the facility, the other protester walked along the property line yelling at the patient. To combat this, the escort played music from a radio.

“We are volunteers,” the escort said. “We are trying to run interference between people meddling with women’s choice.”

The escort, a retired high school teacher, said being an escort is a lot like teaching: The day can have a lot of positives, like ensuring that dozens of patients enter the facility without a problem, but when one bad thing happens it’s top of mind for the rest of the night.

“If they get one woman crying it ruins my whole day,” he said.

On a good day, he said no one takes pamphlets from the protesters or cries and everyone gets the care they need.

“The myth about it is that everyone is torn up. Not every one is torn up. Some people just want an abortion,” he said.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Crash that killed Indiana Rep. Walorski blamed on failed attempt to pass truck

The above video is from a previous reportELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A staffer for U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was trying to pass a flat-bed truck on a northern Indiana highway last month when the SUV they were in crashed into an oncoming car, killing Walorski and three other people, police said Friday.A witness traveling behind the SUV told investigators it sped up, crossed the centerline of the two-lane highway as it neared the truck and pulled into the path of the other car when the crash happened about 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 3, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.Airbag control...
ELKHART, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Flossmoor, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Indiana Health
Local
Illinois Health
Flossmoor, IL
Government
State
Indiana State
Flossmoor, IL
Health
City
Lafayette, IN
Local
Indiana Society
State
Illinois State
City
Flossmoor, IL
My 1053 WJLT

Persimmon Seed Winter Prediction for Kentucky, Illinois, and Indiana 2022

Recent persimmon seeds have told us what we might be in store for this winter in the Tri-State. Did you know that you can tell how bad winter will be by looking at a persimmon seed, according to weather folklore? One in particular that I remember was in regards to how bad of winters we will have based on Wolly Worms. If you spot a Wolly Worm that is all black, blonde, or even white, that means a harsh and severe winter is in store. I have yet to see any Wolly Worms this year, however, recently a post has gone viral based on another winter weather folklore, the persimmon seed.
capitolwolf.com

He lives in a hellhole highrise

He now says “The Purge” is alive and well in Chicago – referring to a movie thriller in which – for one day a year – it’s okay for anybody to kill anybody else. And now, State Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia), is a part-time resident of Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Abortion Issues
Injustice Watch

There’s no ‘Purge Law’: Debunking right-wing propaganda about the SAFE-T Act

Over the last couple of weeks, a misinformation campaign against a pivotal criminal justice reform law has taken hold across Illinois. Gov. JB Pritzker signed the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act, known as the SAFE-T Act, into law last year. Parts of the law have already gone into effect, but starting Jan. 1, the SAFE-T Act will abolish cash bail across the state. Once in effect, a defendant can only be detained in jail pretrial if they’re charged with specific types of felonies, such as murder and sexual assault, and if prosecutors prove to a judge that a defendant is a flight risk or “poses a specific, real, and present threat to any person or the community.”
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Women's Health
News Break
Politics
KX News

Mystery death along the Missouri

The family of Ryan Pyle won't rest until they get answers about what happened to Ryan in August of 2020. Ryan's remains were discovered across the river from where is car and dog were located.
WOWT

Five Nebraska lakes on health alert for toxic algae

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Several Nebraska lakes have been issued a health alter for harmful algae blooms. Toxic blue-green algae blooms have been detected at five lakes. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
NEBRASKA STATE
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy