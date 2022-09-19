How to Watch the Queen's Funeral From the U.S.

On September 8, at the age of 96, Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland surrounded by family. The Queen's passing marked the end of a 70-year-long reign, the longest in British history, and mourners quickly began looking ahead to the Queen’s funeral , which was held on Monday, September 19, 2022.

Queen Elizabeth's funeral services formally began on September 19 at 11 a.m. BST. For us in the United States, that means it started bright and early at 3 a.m. PST and 6 a.m. EST. Prior to the funeral, the procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey began at 10:44 a.m. BST (5:44 a.m. EST), and King Charles, Princes Harry and William, and major world leaders walked behind the Queen's coffin. The funeral was streamed live across the globe, so for those in the U.S. who want to watch on Monday, there are plenty of options. Here’s how to stream the Queen's funeral from the U.S.

How to Stream Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

In our current age of streaming, there are more options than ever to watch a historic event like this in real time. Plenty of streaming services live streamed the Queen's funeral: FuboTV , Sling , and YouTube TV will all be streaming the state funeral, and all offer free trials. Meanwhile, if you’re a subscriber to Peacock Premium , Hulu + Live TV , or Paramount+ , you can also stream the Queen's funeral live on one of those platforms. Additionally, ITV News will stream the services uninterrupted from 4.30 a.m. ET onwards on YouTube , and so is the BBC . For those wanting to tune in later in the day in the U.S., the Queen's funeral service will be available to stream on regular Hulu as soon as it concludes at 12 p.m. ET.

If you want to watch the service on a British news channel, as much of the U.K. will be, BritBox —the streaming service for British television content specifically—will have a BBC live stream available from 3 a.m. ET, though you can also stream the service live on the BBC's website. (Like FuboTV, Sling, and YouTube TV, BritBox also offers a 7-day free trial.)

How to Watch Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral on Cable

If you have cable T.V., it'll be easy to watch the Queen's funeral. All of the major U.S. channels—including PBS, BBC America, ABC, NBC News, NBC News Now, CBS, Fox News, MSNBC, and CNN— will begin their live coverage of the funeral between 3 a.m. and 5.30 a.m. the morning of the funeral. C-SPAN will begin its coverage at 5.30 a.m. ET, and you can watch its live stream on YouTube if you don't have cable access or any of the above streaming services.

After the funeral service, at around 11:55 a.m. BST, the Last Post will sound, followed by a national two-minute observance of silence. Reveille, the national anthem, and a lament played by the Queen's piper will then end the state funeral at around 12 p.m. BST. Following a procession through the Mall in London, the Queen's coffin will be transported to Windsor Palace, with the armed forces lining the route as it travels. Then, the Queen will be laid to rest in the Royal Vault beside her late husband, Prince Philip.