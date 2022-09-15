Absolute Shares Trust to Close and Liquidate Two ETFs – WBI BullBear Global Income ETF (WBII) and WBI BullBear Trend Switch US 3000 Total Return ETF (WBIT)

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from World Fuel Servs INT. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 14 cents per share. On Thursday, World Fuel Servs will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 14 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO