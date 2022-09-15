Absolute Shares Trust to Close and Liquidate Two ETFs – WBI BullBear Global Income ETF (WBII) and WBI BullBear Trend Switch US 3000 Total Return ETF (WBIT)

Read full article on original website
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Plunged Last Week But This Coin Bucked The Trend Decisively, Gaining Almost 13%
Sports and entertainment-focused Chiliz (CHZ) token emerged as the biggest gainer for the week ended Sept. 19. Gains in CHZ came at a time when large coins such as Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, and Dogecoin DOGE/USD plunged significantly in value. Top Gainers of Week Ending Sept. 12, 2022 (Data via...
Charlie Munger Holds These 2 Dividend Stocks And Shares 1 With Warren Buffett
Warren Buffett’s right-hand man and Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B), Charlie Munger, first worked for Buffett’s grandfather before becoming a partner. Munger also serves as the Chairman of the Daily Journal Corporation DJCO. The Daily Journal publishes newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona,...
Dynex Cap: Dividend Insights
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Dynex Cap DX. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 13 cents per share. On Thursday, Dynex Cap will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 13 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Peering Into ZIM Integrated Shipping's Recent Short Interest
ZIM Integrated Shipping's (NYSE:ZIM) short percent of float has risen 21.84% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 9.88 million shares sold short, which is 11.27% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
Aberdeen Global Premier: Dividend Insights
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Aberdeen Global Premier AWP. The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 4 cents per share. On Thursday, Aberdeen Global Premier will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 4 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Why Kinross Gold Corporation Shares Are Rising
Kinross Gold Corporation KGC shares are trading higher by 7.45% to $3.54 Monday morning after the company announced a new share buyback program for up to $300 million. Buy back $300 million in shares over the remainder of 2022. In 2023 and 2024, allocate 75% of its excess cash (defined...
Blackstone Strategic: Dividend Insights
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Blackstone Strategic BGB. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 7.7 cents per share. On Thursday, Blackstone Strategic will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 7.7 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
A Look Into Communication Services Sector Value Stocks
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...
World Fuel Servs: Dividend Insights
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from World Fuel Servs INT. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 14 cents per share. On Thursday, World Fuel Servs will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 14 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Redwood Trust Before The Dividend Payout
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Redwood Trust RWT. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 23 cents per share. On Thursday, Redwood Trust will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 23 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Real Estate Sector
AFC Gamma AFCG - P/E: 8.11. AFC Gamma has reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.69, which has increased by 11.29% compared to Q1, which was 0.62. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 12.9%, which has decreased by 1.18% from last quarter's yield of 14.08%. Most recently,...
KnowBe4, Wix.com And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher, with the Dow Jones gaining around 70 points on Monday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session. Purple Innovation, Inc. PRPL shares jumped 38% to $3.85 after the company confirmed that it received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Coliseum Capital Management to acquire all of the outstanding capital stock of Purple for $4.35 per share.
Why E-Home Household Service Shares Are Nosediving
E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd EJH shares are trading lower by 12.60% to $0.17 during Monday's trading session after the company announced a share purchase agreement with White Lion Capital for up to $12.3 million. E-Home Household Service says, under the Purchase Agreement, on any trading day selected by the...
Bill Gates Still Moved To Tears By Warren Buffett Philanthropy: Here's How Many Berkshire Hathaway Shares Were Donated
This article was originally published on June 15, 2022. One of the most philanthropic billionaires of all time is Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. The CEO recently made his annual gift to the Gates Foundation. Here’s what Bill Gates had to say of the gift and how much Buffett has donated to the foundation over the years.
If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum Classic, Apple, Microsoft, Tesla And AMC In March 2020, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since the bottom of the market in March 2020. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 68.51%, 69.49% and 60.53% since then.
Retail Investors Got Better Terms Than Bill Gates On This Startup Investment
As unbelievable as it sounds, it's true. Retail investors stand to make higher profits than Bill Gates in his latest finding. Gates recently funded building construction startup Vantem Global in a series A funding. Vantem Global is at the forefront of providing affordable housing and materials at net zero carbon emissions.
Bill Gates Doesn't Want To Be Rich Anymore: 'I Will Move Down And Eventually Off Of The List Of The World's Richest People'
While Bill Gates may best be known as the co-founder of Microsoft Corporation MSFT, he has been gaining prominence through the years for his philanthropy, opening the doors to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000. Since then, the foundation has doled out more than $79 billion to fund healthcare and education initiatives, among others.
A Bullish Sign Appears On Gartner's Chart
If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Gartner IT. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
Expert Ratings for Extra Space Storage
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Extra Space Storage EXR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $202.5 versus the current price of Extra Space Storage at $181.08, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
LKQ Appoints Rick Galloway As Finance Chief As Varun Laroyia Named As Europe Head
LKQ Corp LKQ has appointed its Chief Financial Officer, Varun Laroyia, as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of LKQ Europe. He succeeds Arnd Franz, who is leaving the company to join Mahle Group as CEO, where he spent 18 years before joining LKQ Europe. Laroyia has served as EVP and CFO of LKQ since 2017.
