News Channel Nebraska
Artistic Director marking 25 years in Beatrice-area community theatre
BEATRICE – The director for a southeast Nebraska community theatre group is marking a milestone. Jamie Ulmer has been the Managing Artistic Director for the Community Players of Beatrice, for 25 years. "It's amazing how quickly time goes, especially when you are so busy doing something that you really...
News Channel Nebraska
UNK track, cross country bring Bonsall family closer together
KEARNEY – Brady Bonsall and his wife Sherri aren’t the kind of parents who force their kids to follow in their footsteps. They were both standout runners at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where the couple met as members of the cross country and track teams, but they never pushed their kids to participate in a specific sport.
News Channel Nebraska
$25,000 lost in Lincoln after computer scam
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A reported computer scam robs a Lincoln man of $25,000. The Lincoln Police Department said they received a call on Sunday around 5:45 p.m. about a reported computer scam. Officials said the 85-year-old victim reported having connection problems with his new printer and computer. The victim told...
News Channel Nebraska
Bands thunder through Inaugural Cadence Competition at Applejack Festival
NEBRASKA CITY-B103 Radio in partnership with Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce hosted the Inaugural Band Cadence Competition during Applejack Festival. One of Applejack Festival's largest draws is the middle school and high school band competition that takes place during the parade. This year, following the parade the drum corps were...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska City High School wins marching band competition
NEBRASKA CITY – Nebraska City High School won the Class A marching band competition at the 2022 AppleJack parade on Saturday. Nebraska City’s band scored 275 points. Blair was second with 274. Class B: Conestoga 255; Syracuse 253. Class C: Palmyra 260; Lourdes Central 230. Class D: Exeter...
News Channel Nebraska
Defensive Coordinator Erik Chinander relieved of duties by Joseph
LINCOLN - Nebraska interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph has relieved defensive coordinator Erik Chinander of his duties. "We appreciate Erik and the work and dedication he has given to our football program," Joseph said. "At this time, I feel it's in the best interest of the Nebraska Football program to take the leadership of the defense in another direction."
News Channel Nebraska
Stolen motorcycle leads to arrest in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man reportedly stole a motorcycle and broke into a security office in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said a call came in around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 16 for a reported stolen motorcycle at the 2300 block of Garfield. Officers said the 20-year-old victim told them...
News Channel Nebraska
OU fans reflect on Casey Thompson at Nebraska, changes to both programs
LINCOLN - A lot has changed in the world of college football since it was announced Oklahoma and Nebraska would play one another in back to back years five years ago. Shockingly, neither team has the same head coach as they did back then. Plus, Husker quarterback Casey Thompson is the son of former Oklahoma quarterback Charles Thompson. When it comes to the Thompson family dynamic, some OU fans have strong feelings.
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Man taken into custody after attempted store robbery
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man reportedly threatened employees of a store and tried to steal a cash register. The Lincoln Police Department said police were sent to the area of Goodhue Blvd and F St. around 4:15 p.m. for a reported robbery on Sept. 16. Officers said they determined...
News Channel Nebraska
Huskers Succumb to No. 6 Sooners
Lincoln, Neb. -- Nebraska scored on its opening drive to take a 7-0 lead, but Oklahoma answered with seven touchdowns, as the No. 6 Sooners rolled to a 49-14 victory to spoil the Husker head coaching debut of Mickey Joseph on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska forced a three-and-out to...
News Channel Nebraska
Johnson-Brock wins homecoming game
JOHNSON - Jalen Behrends and Halle Rasmussen were crowned homecoming king and queen Friday and Johnson-Brock defeated HTRS 52 to 8. Jalen Behrends, Lane Buchmeier, Alex Greiner, Nicholas Parriott. Junior Attendants. Elleigh Caspers and Chase VanWinkle. Sophomore Attendants. Brooklyn Behrends and Camden Dalinghaus. Freshmen Attendants. Reese Grotrian and Brody Koehler.
News Channel Nebraska
Syracuse utility workers advocate for fair wages
SYRACUSE - Syracuse utility workers attended the Syracuse city council meeting asking for change in the employee handbook regarding overtime pay. Jeff Vogt and Adam Badberg of the utility department told the council they are not fairly paid, especially when there is a holiday in the work week. A holiday...
News Channel Nebraska
NU Notes: Huskers Set for Road Trip to Kentucky
• The Nebraska volleyball team will look to rebound from its first loss of the season as it heads to No. 13 Kentucky on Sunday for a 2 p.m. (CT) match. • The Huskers Radio Network will broadcast all the action on their radio affiliates, including 1340 AM and 95.7 FM in Sidney. A live audio stream will be provided at Huskers.com and the Huskers app. John Baylor is in his 29th season doing play-by-play for the Husker volleyball program. Lauren (Cook) West, a former All-America setter for the Huskers, will provide color commentary.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln Police release image of vehicle involved in possible child enticement
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department released photos of a car, believed to be involved in a possible child enticement that happened Tuesday afternoon. The vehicle is described as light-colored, smaller 4-door car with unknown license plates. LPD said they believe that the vehicle is a 2008 or 2009...
News Channel Nebraska
Huskers sweep No. 13 Kentucky on the road
LEXINGTON, Ky. - The No. 2 Nebraska volleyball team went on the road and picked up a 27-25, 25-20, 25-16 sweep of No. 13 Kentucky on Sunday at Memorial Coliseum for their second top-20 road win this season in as many tries. The Huskers (8-1) trailed most of the first...
News Channel Nebraska
Ol' Red 99.5 presents 'How Mow Will He Go' winner with prize
BEATRICE - A Clatonia man is going home with a new Zero Turn Lawn mower thanks to Ol' Red 99.5's "How Mow Will He Go" promotion. Trevor Steinmeyer drove the Hustler Zero-Turn Riding Lawn Mower 21.64 miles on US-Hwy 136 and it was Clatonia native Steve Neukirch who guessed 21.62 miles to win the prize. Neukirch says he's excited, because he's never won a "big" prize in his life.
News Channel Nebraska
Crete Police, FAA investigating skydiving accident
CRETE - Crete Police, as well as the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating a Thursday skydiving accident at the Crete Municipal Airport. According to Crete Volunteer Fire and Rescue, at 4:09 PM Thursday, Crete Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Wilber Fire and Rescue, and StarCare Medical Transport were dispatched to the Crete Municipal Airport. They then treated and transported two individuals with "life threatening" injuries.
News Channel Nebraska
Second half surge helps Bluejays fly past Bulldogs
AUBURN, Neb. - Two Class C-1 juggernauts met on the gridiron Friday night in front of a packed house at Bulldog Stadium as Auburn hosted third-ranked Ashland-Greenwood. With both teams coming off a loss, each appeared to not want to give an inch in the first half as the Bluejays led at the break 7-0 thanks to a 20-yard touchdown pass from Dane Jacobsen to Thomas Spears. Defense was the story in half number one, but the script flipped in the third quarter.
