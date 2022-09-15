• The Nebraska volleyball team will look to rebound from its first loss of the season as it heads to No. 13 Kentucky on Sunday for a 2 p.m. (CT) match. • The Huskers Radio Network will broadcast all the action on their radio affiliates, including 1340 AM and 95.7 FM in Sidney. A live audio stream will be provided at Huskers.com and the Huskers app. John Baylor is in his 29th season doing play-by-play for the Husker volleyball program. Lauren (Cook) West, a former All-America setter for the Huskers, will provide color commentary.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO