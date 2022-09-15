First published in the September 15, print issue of the San Marino Tribune. The Chinese Club of San Marino began hosting its annual breakfast to acknowledge the dedication of San Marino’s police officers and firefighters several years before the terrorist attacks in 2001. However, the volunteers who spoke at Monday’s event remembered shopping for the breakfast on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, when word spread of the airplanes that had been crashed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field.

SAN MARINO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO