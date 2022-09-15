ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Pharmacist Fined $1,000 Over Faked COVID-19 Shots

The pharmacist fired after he allegedly provided false COVID-19 vaccine cards to two firefighters will pay a $1,000 fine and undergo 10 hours of ethics training but will get to keep his license. Geoffrey W. Reynolds waived his opportunity for a hearing after being charged with unprofessional conduct, according to...
Should Gov. Inslee run for an ‘unprecedented’ fourth term in office?

Gov. Jay Inslee’s 2024 re-election campaign has raised more than $600,000, adding weight to the theory that the governor will actually run for an “unprecedented” fourth term, according to a recently published report by the Seattle Times. Inslee’s potential candidacy raises a number of questions, chief among...
Slog PM: HelloFresh Connected to Seven E. Coli Cases in WA, the Toxicity of Non-profits, and Sen. Murray Finally Sets Dates

Welcome back West Seattle drivers: After a 30-month closure, the West Seattle Bridge passed a load test and the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) green-lighted the bridge to open Sunday. I’d tell you what time, but according to KIRO 7, SDOT isn’t releasing the exact time in order to prevent all you infrastructure heads from lining up for your inaugural drive.
The end of a Northwest news era. Our ‘guy in Olympia’ is moving on

It would be nearly impossible to count the number of times KUOW and Northwest News Network listeners have heard this sign-off:. Sadly, we can’t expect to hear those words again in the near future. Journalist Austin Jenkins has left the public radio fold. He accepted a staff writer position with a Washington, D.C.-based start-up, Pluribus News.
Former Moses Lake State Worker Sentenced For Fraud

(Tacoma, WA) -- A former employee of the Washington State Employment Security Department has been sentenced for fraud. Reyes De La Cruz, of Moses Lake, worked processing pandemic-related unemployment claims. He modified claims, so the people would receive large lump sum amounts and then he would collect a portion for himself. He defrauded 360-thousand dollars in unemployment claims and kept 130-thousand dollars for himself. He was sentenced to five years in prison.
2 Injured and 1 dead in Central Washington Crash

At around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday Washigton State Police were called to the scene of a 2 vehicle incident on State Route 240, about 20 miles outside of Richland WA. An Eastbound Vehicle left it's lane and stuck a vehicle in the westbound lane. The driver of the Eastbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
Utah-based Crumbl Cookie applies for building permit in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - The founder of Crumbl Cookie, Lance Hemsley, has filed a building permit application to bring the Utah-based cookie company to Spokane, our news partners at The Spokesman-Review reported. The building permit is for 7808 N. Division St., Suite 4. According to The Spokesman-Review, the project valuation was...
Sunday's overnight lows are reaching the 30s in parts of the state!

After a chilly Sunday night, Spokane is easing into the work week in the low to mid-70s, before reaching the 60s by the first day of Fall this Thursday!. The weekend has brought cooler temperatures to the region, with overnight lows dipping into the 40s, even in the high-30s in more northern parts of the state, like Deer Park.
Spokane County restructures $5M lodging tax program

(The Center Square) – The Spokane County Commission took steps this week to re-establish a Tourism Promotion Area after Spokane Valley’s decision to go it alone on collection and expenditure of lodging taxes. The dissolution of the regional partnership that has been in place since 2004 has necessitated...
Rollover collision partially blocking US-2 near the I-90 exchange

SPOKANE, Wash. - The westbound lanes of US-2 near the exchange with I-90 are partially blocked due to a overturned car on the median. Eastbound lanes are also partially blocked by responding crews. Police, a fire truck and at least one ambulance are all on scene. This is a developing...
