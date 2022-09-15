Read full article on original website
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
'Triumph over tragedy.' Tri-Cities student now has a voice, a brush and kudos from a governor
If you ask Gabe Scheel's teachers, they'll tell you he's just like every other kid in the classroom. He answers questions at lectures, interacts with his classmates and even gets the occasional peck on the cheek from a cute girl. "I love that he's happy to be there and learning,"...
Chronicle
Washington Pharmacist Fined $1,000 Over Faked COVID-19 Shots
The pharmacist fired after he allegedly provided false COVID-19 vaccine cards to two firefighters will pay a $1,000 fine and undergo 10 hours of ethics training but will get to keep his license. Geoffrey W. Reynolds waived his opportunity for a hearing after being charged with unprofessional conduct, according to...
MyNorthwest.com
Should Gov. Inslee run for an ‘unprecedented’ fourth term in office?
Gov. Jay Inslee’s 2024 re-election campaign has raised more than $600,000, adding weight to the theory that the governor will actually run for an “unprecedented” fourth term, according to a recently published report by the Seattle Times. Inslee’s potential candidacy raises a number of questions, chief among...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane City Council to vote on a pair of laws related to homelessness on Sept. 19
The Spokane City Council will consider two ordinances pertaining to homelessness at its regular legislative meeting Sept. 19. One will restrict where people can camp within the city. The other will lower the threshold for bad air quality to open clean air shelters from 250 to 150 AQI.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Stranger
Slog PM: HelloFresh Connected to Seven E. Coli Cases in WA, the Toxicity of Non-profits, and Sen. Murray Finally Sets Dates
Welcome back West Seattle drivers: After a 30-month closure, the West Seattle Bridge passed a load test and the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) green-lighted the bridge to open Sunday. I’d tell you what time, but according to KIRO 7, SDOT isn’t releasing the exact time in order to prevent all you infrastructure heads from lining up for your inaugural drive.
What Remarkable Items Were Found in Washington’s Deepest Lake & How Deep is it?
Lake Chelan is the deepest. The state is home to over 8,00 lakes. According to reports, Lake Chelan is the 3rd deepest lake in the country, and it's the 26th deepest in the world. The beautiful lake is the largest natural lake in Washington. Located in Chelan County, fishing is...
KUOW
The end of a Northwest news era. Our ‘guy in Olympia’ is moving on
It would be nearly impossible to count the number of times KUOW and Northwest News Network listeners have heard this sign-off:. Sadly, we can’t expect to hear those words again in the near future. Journalist Austin Jenkins has left the public radio fold. He accepted a staff writer position with a Washington, D.C.-based start-up, Pluribus News.
Former Moses Lake State Worker Sentenced For Fraud
(Tacoma, WA) -- A former employee of the Washington State Employment Security Department has been sentenced for fraud. Reyes De La Cruz, of Moses Lake, worked processing pandemic-related unemployment claims. He modified claims, so the people would receive large lump sum amounts and then he would collect a portion for himself. He defrauded 360-thousand dollars in unemployment claims and kept 130-thousand dollars for himself. He was sentenced to five years in prison.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 Injured and 1 dead in Central Washington Crash
At around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday Washigton State Police were called to the scene of a 2 vehicle incident on State Route 240, about 20 miles outside of Richland WA. An Eastbound Vehicle left it's lane and stuck a vehicle in the westbound lane. The driver of the Eastbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
KHQ Right Now
Utah-based Crumbl Cookie applies for building permit in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - The founder of Crumbl Cookie, Lance Hemsley, has filed a building permit application to bring the Utah-based cookie company to Spokane, our news partners at The Spokesman-Review reported. The building permit is for 7808 N. Division St., Suite 4. According to The Spokesman-Review, the project valuation was...
KHQ Right Now
Sunday's overnight lows are reaching the 30s in parts of the state!
After a chilly Sunday night, Spokane is easing into the work week in the low to mid-70s, before reaching the 60s by the first day of Fall this Thursday!. The weekend has brought cooler temperatures to the region, with overnight lows dipping into the 40s, even in the high-30s in more northern parts of the state, like Deer Park.
KHQ Right Now
West Valley 3-year-old to be featured in Times Square with National Down Syndrome Society
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - 3-year-old Aurora Nilles will have her photo on the big screen in Times Square this Saturday, our news partners at The Spokesman-Review reported. Her photo will join others in a video for the National Down Syndrome Society, which will be part of an hour-long presentation. It'll be streamed live from 6:30-7:30 a.m. on Facebook.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KHQ Right Now
Lawsuit against Catholic Charities to halt purchase of Quality Inn denied by Superior Court judge
SPOKANE, Wash. - A lawsuit filed earlier this September against Catholic Charities and the City of Spokane to halt the purchase of the Quality Inn for the Catalyst Project has been thrown out. The temporary restraining order lawsuit, which Catholic Charities called "frivolous and completely without merit" was denied by...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane County restructures $5M lodging tax program
(The Center Square) – The Spokane County Commission took steps this week to re-establish a Tourism Promotion Area after Spokane Valley’s decision to go it alone on collection and expenditure of lodging taxes. The dissolution of the regional partnership that has been in place since 2004 has necessitated...
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Washington juice-maker charged after selling juice tainted with animal droppings
Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Convicted Murderer Denied new Trial for 2019 Mass Killing in Central Washington
James Dean Cloud — convicted of several counts of first-degree murder in the 2019 mass killing on the Yakama Reservation — will not get a new trial, a federal judge recently ruled. After being convicted by a jury, his defense team argued the prosecution failed to prove first-degree...
KHQ Right Now
'We are not allowed to chase them.' Spokane County undersheriff lights up pursuit law
(The Center Square) – Spokane Valley deputies were forced to watch the suspect in a commercial burglary crash a vehicle through the fence of a lumberyard to flee the scene. A relatively new state law prohibited them from pursuit even though they could see materials in the SUV that appeared to have been stolen.
Update | WA arts commission member arrested for DUI after Tri-Cities crash
He’s in his third term on the Washington State Arts Commission.
Are The Only 2 Washington State Bars Featured On TV’s Bar Rescue Still Open?
One of my favorite shows to binge-watch is Bar Rescue. It was featured on Spike television and now you can watch it on Paramount +. Out Of Seven Seasons Of Bar Rescue, Only Two Washington Bars Have Been Featured. Bar Rescue is a TV series where host Jon Taffer travels...
KHQ Right Now
Rollover collision partially blocking US-2 near the I-90 exchange
SPOKANE, Wash. - The westbound lanes of US-2 near the exchange with I-90 are partially blocked due to a overturned car on the median. Eastbound lanes are also partially blocked by responding crews. Police, a fire truck and at least one ambulance are all on scene. This is a developing...
Comments / 0