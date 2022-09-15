ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

FACT CHECK: Separating the truth from fiction in the debate over Illinois' SAFE-T Act

There are multiple hot-button issues this election season, but perhaps none have made as many recent headlines as the SAFE-T Act and its no cash bail provision. Passed by the Illinois General Assembly and signed into law last year by Gov. JB Pritzker, House Bill 3653 is a major criminal justice reform bill that orders all police departments to have body cameras by 2025 and updates police use of force guidelines among other requirements.
Is a ‘Purge’ law coming to Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With Illinois set to eliminate cash bail on January 1st, 2023, users on social media have begun likening it to the horror movie series “The Purge.” The “Purge” movies take place in a dystopian future where the American government legalizes any and all criminal activity, including murder, for an annual 24 […]
Illinois union leaders push back against candidate’s call to reduce minimum wage

Union leaders are pushing back against a Republican candidate’s comments opposing the national minimum wage and supporting reducing the current minimum wage. Regan Deering (R-Decatur) is the GOP candidate for Illinois’ 13th Congressional District, and gave an interview on Labor Day in which she stated that she “doesn’t believe we need to enshrine union power” when asked if she would support the Workers’ Rights Amendment, which would make collective bargaining a protected right in the Illinois state constitution.
Panelists talk risks, rewards of carbon dioxide pipeline from Iowa to Illinois

A whistleblower brings concerns to Congress about your security on social media. The president makes a big re-commitment to fight cancer. And a pipeline to transfer carbon dioxide from Iowa to Illinois generates concerns from environmentalists. We talk about that this morning with a couple of former Iowa state representatives:...
Gov. Pritzker, Attorney General Raoul sued by 2 Illinois counties claiming the Safe-T Act is unconstitutional

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Kankakee and Will County State's Attorneys are suing Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul to declare the Safe-T Act unconstitutional.The Safe-T Act, which will go into effect in January, brings major criminal justice reform. A few of the biggest changes include cash bail, which will be completely eliminated, "use-of-force" policies will be standardized across the state and all police departments must have body cameras for officer by 2025. 
South Dakota ranks 18th in analysis of state's religious liberties

(The Center Square) - A new report evaluating how well states are safeguarding religious liberty ranked South Dakota 18th among the 50 states. The Center for Religion, Culture & Democracy – which published the report with parent organization First Liberty Institute – said the project was undertaken to understand the current status of religious freedom in the nation.
Illinois Prosecutor Sues Over SAFE-T Act

An Illinois state’s attorney has filed suit seeking to have a controversial policing and justice reform law declared unconstitutional. The lawsuit by Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe is the latest effort to throw out the SAFE-T Act, which among other things will end cash bail in Illinois next year. Rowe is a Democrat, but he says the law approved by Democratic lawmakers and Governor JB Pritzker is unconstitutional because it changes provisions on bail that are already spelled out in the state constitution.
Two Illinois counties file lawsuits against SAFE-T Act

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Two Illinois States Attorneys are suing over the SAFE-T Act, a law getting attention for its elimination of cash bail. According to separate press releases, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe and Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow are filing the suits. Defendants listed include Governor JB Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul in both, along with Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch and Senate President Don Harmon in Will county’s litigation.
North Dakota ranks 37th in analysis of religious freedoms

(The Center Square) - North Dakota ranked 37th among the 50 states for its preservation of religious liberties, according to a new report measuring statutory safeguards for the free exercise of religion. Religious Liberty in the States 2022, from the Center for Religion, Culture and Democracy, examines the states using...
Legal Experts Explain Why the Pretrial Fairness Act Isn't a ‘Purge Law' in Illinois

Will there be a so-called "purge" coming to Illinois and Chicago?. Across social media and in political speeches and ads, Illinois' elimination of cash bail as part of new legislation set to take effect in the coming months has been the source of misinformation, with some even likening it to the horror film "The Purge," in which criminal activity of all kinds is allowed for 12 hours.
2 Illinois sites get new names, eliminating derogatory term

PALOS PARK, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago waterway and a western Illinois island have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names’ use of a racist term for a Native American woman. The water feature near Palos Park in Cook County was formerly called Laughing Squaw Sloughs, but is now known as Cherry Hill Woods Sloughs, while the former Squaw Island in Calhoun County has been renamed Calhoun Island. The Chicago Tribune reports the two Illinois sites are among nearly 650 geographic features across the nation renamed on Sept. 8 following an order by U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland that declared the word “squaw” derogatory and created a renaming process.
