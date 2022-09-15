Read full article on original website
It's Monday, and that means it is time for the official release of this week's Game Notes. Those notes are typically accompanied by a depth chart, and this week is no different. While the depth chart comes from official sources - the school - that does not mean this is exactly how the players will come out on the field come Saturday. Gamesmanship combined with the fluidity of position competitions assure that. Without further ado, here's what the two-deep looks like. All positions are listed as they show on the official depth chart, including any ORs, but EerSports did make note if something is likely different.
Virginia Tech will welcome out-of-conference rival West Virginia back to Lane Stadium on Thursday night to play for possession of the Black Diamond Trophy. Both programs enter Thursday night off of a win with Virginia Tech defeating Wofford in Blacksburg and West Virginia knocking off Towson in Morgantown. Virginia Tech enters Thursday night with a 2-1 record after a season-opening loss on the road at Old Dominion while West Virginia sits at 1-2 after back-to-back losses against Pittsburgh and Kansas.
West Virginia quarterback Nicco Marchiol was the fourth man under center for the Mountaineers on Saturday afternoon, but the star freshman showed why he was one of the top recruits in the entire nation. He came in and completed 2-of-4 attempts (one of the incompletes was a drop), including a dime of a touchdown pass to wide receiver Preston Fox. Check it out in the video above.
