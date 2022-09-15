Read full article on original website
The revival of the famous Tennessee CastleRooted Expeditions
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
Tennessee Voter Project Calls for Gun Safety MeasuresAdvocate AndyMemphis, TN
The rudest cities in the U.S. ranked, according to studyInna DinkinsNew York City, NY
Billionaire Heiress, Eliza Fletcher, Murdered. Will Women Ever Truly Be Able to Go About Their Lives in Peace?justpene50Memphis, TN
MPD: Man shot at ex-girlfriend, car full of kids
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was booked into jail this weekend on a long list of charges after police say he shot up a car full of children driven by his ex-girlfriend back in June. Billy Curtis, 29, is charged with attempted murder along with four counts of aggravated assault, a felony firearms charge and […]
Man with huge knife at fast-food restaurant taken into custody
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Tense moments at a fast-food restaurant in southeast Shelby County led to the arrest of a man who was seen with a large knife surrounded by deputies. It unfolded at about 6:15 Tuesday night at a Zaxby’s on Hacks Cross Road just north of Highway 385.
actionnews5.com
Memphian’s car stolen, said to be connected to viral ‘Kia Challenge’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One Memphian says both he and police believe his stolen car was connected to TikTok’s viral “Kia Challenge.”. The Bluff City recently surpassed 10,000 vehicle theft crimes this year, including thefts from vehicles and thefts of the vehicles themselves. One of those vehicles belonged...
Can a kill switch protect your car from theft? We take a look
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The recent rash of car thefts in Memphis has many drivers looking for ways to keep their rides safe. Eric Dooley with 901 Sounds on Covington Pike says more and more people are turning to kill switches for their vehicles. He says they install about five or six a week. “You got […]
Woman stabs another woman with screwdriver, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing another woman with a screwdriver and punching her ex-husband. On Sept. 15, around 11:35 p.m., Memphis Police officers responded to a scene at the Kensington Apartments in the 2800 block of Getwell. According to an affidavit, two victims were...
$330 in crab legs stolen from Memphis Walmart, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for a suspect who made off with over $330 worth of crab legs from a local area Walmart. MPD said a man walked into the Walmart on Shelby Drive on August 22, put a large box of crab legs in his shopping basket and did not pay. Police said […]
Eliza Fletcher murder suspect in court again Monday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of killing Eliza Fletcher was scheduled to be back in front of a Shelby County judge for a report date Monday morning, but the hearing was reset to Sept. 28. Cleotha Abston-Henderson is charged with the abduction and murder of the 34-year-old Memphis mother and teacher. Monday, Abston-Henderson’s lawyer, […]
localmemphis.com
Woman arrested and charged with setting fire to apartment complex
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman who investigators are accusing of setting fire to an apartment complex is in jail. U.S. Marshals and the Shelby County Sheriff's Office arrested Shaniqua Yates, charging her with aggravated arson after a fire broke out at an apartment complex on Arbor Creek Trail last Wednesday. The complex is located near Knight Arnold Road in Southeast Memphis.
2 men burglarize car at Parkway Village church, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are wanted for breaking into a car at a church overnight. On Sep. 15 at approximately 5:30 PM, Memphis Police responded to an auto burglary at Greater Community Temple Church, on Winchester Road. Surveillance video captured two men entering the church lot in a...
AirTags help police bust Midtown burglar
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More and more people are using Apple AirTags to protect their property. It paid off for one Midtown homeowner who was able to recover items stolen from his house last month. On August 25, two air conditioning units, a stove and some house decorations were taken during a burglary at a home […]
Child shot while sitting on couch in Raleigh apartment
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A child is recovering after he was shot in the back while he sat on a couch in his living room over the weekend. Shots rang out at the Countryview Apartments off Raleigh-Millington Road around 10:45 Saturday night. The police report said Taneisha Howard told them her 12-year-old son had been shot. Officers found him with a gunshot […]
Child and man shot in Raleigh
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and child are fighting for their lives after a shooting in the Raleigh neighborhood Saturday night. Police responded around 10:45 p.m. to a shooting on the 4200 block of Ann Arbor Court. They found two victims, a 23-year-old man and a 12-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was […]
Men rob food truck, attack employees: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for the men responsible for what they call a violent robbery at a food truck in Berclair. Officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at the Taqueria Express #5 on Summer Avenue at 11:54 p.m. Monday night. Police say two armed men entered the food truck and […]
actionnews5.com
Charges reduced in killing of Whitehaven activist; attorney claims self-defense
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Charges for the death of Whitehaven activist Dr. Yvonne Nelson were reduced on Monday by a Shelby County Judge. Tifanee Wright’s charges of second-degree murder for killing Nelson on July 18 were reduced to voluntary manslaughter. The previous charge of second-degree murder carries a mandatory...
1 killed, 3 injured in Binghampton car crash, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed, three others were hurt in a Binghampton car crash. On Sep. 18 at approximately 1:30 AM, Memphis Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at Sam Cooper and Bingham. When officers arrived, they found four people. A man was taken to Regional One,...
Liquor store burglars caught after more than 50 businesses hit; $25K awarded
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple felony arrests have been made after CrimeStoppers received tips in the spree of liquor store break-ins. More than 50 businesses were burglarized during the months-long spree. Boozy burglars loot $4K in liquor from Cordova store Laundry basket bandits hit two liquor stores in one night, get about $10k in alcohol Over $10K […]
Man dead in Parkway Village car crash, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was hurt and later died in a late Saturday night car crash. On Sep. 17 at approximately 10:30 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a two-vehicle crash at Knight Arnold Road and S Mendenhall Road. When officers arrived, they found a man...
localmemphis.com
MPD: Man injured, child sent to Le Bonheur after shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said that a shooting took place at an apartment complex near Millington Road and St. Elmo Avenue just before 11 p.m. on Saturday night. A 12-year-old was sent to Le Bonheur but is expected to be ok. The adult was sent to Regional One with life threatening injuries.
Man severely hurt in Raleigh car crash, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was severely hurt following a car crash. On Sep. 18 at approximately 7 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a car crash at Raleigh Lagrange Road and Beverly Hill Street, in Raleigh. When officers arrived, they found a man who was taken...
‘Shoot it up’: Man wanted for shooting several homes with rifle, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A vehicle drove down a street, turned around, then gunfire followed. On Sep. 7 at approximately 7 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to an aggravated assault on Saint Paul Avenue, near South Danny Thomas Boulevard. Four people were outside a home on the front...
