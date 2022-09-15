ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG

MPD: Man shot at ex-girlfriend, car full of kids

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was booked into jail this weekend on a long list of charges after police say he shot up a car full of children driven by his ex-girlfriend back in June. Billy Curtis, 29, is charged with attempted murder along with four counts of aggravated assault, a felony firearms charge and […]
actionnews5.com

Memphian’s car stolen, said to be connected to viral ‘Kia Challenge’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One Memphian says both he and police believe his stolen car was connected to TikTok’s viral “Kia Challenge.”. The Bluff City recently surpassed 10,000 vehicle theft crimes this year, including thefts from vehicles and thefts of the vehicles themselves. One of those vehicles belonged...
WREG

Can a kill switch protect your car from theft? We take a look

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The recent rash of car thefts in Memphis has many drivers looking for ways to keep their rides safe.  Eric Dooley with 901 Sounds on Covington Pike says more and more people are turning to kill switches for their vehicles. He says they install about five or six a week. “You got […]
WREG

$330 in crab legs stolen from Memphis Walmart, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for a suspect who made off with over $330 worth of crab legs from a local area Walmart. MPD said a man walked into the Walmart on Shelby Drive on August 22, put a large box of crab legs in his shopping basket and did not pay. Police said […]
WREG

Eliza Fletcher murder suspect in court again Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of killing Eliza Fletcher was scheduled to be back in front of a Shelby County judge for a report date Monday morning, but the hearing was reset to Sept. 28. Cleotha Abston-Henderson is charged with the abduction and murder of the 34-year-old Memphis mother and teacher. Monday, Abston-Henderson’s lawyer, […]
localmemphis.com

Woman arrested and charged with setting fire to apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman who investigators are accusing of setting fire to an apartment complex is in jail. U.S. Marshals and the Shelby County Sheriff's Office arrested Shaniqua Yates, charging her with aggravated arson after a fire broke out at an apartment complex on Arbor Creek Trail last Wednesday. The complex is located near Knight Arnold Road in Southeast Memphis.
WREG

AirTags help police bust Midtown burglar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More and more people are using Apple AirTags to protect their property. It paid off for one Midtown homeowner who was able to recover items stolen from his house last month. On August 25, two air conditioning units, a stove and some house decorations were taken during a burglary at a home […]
WREG

Child shot while sitting on couch in Raleigh apartment

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A child is recovering after he was shot in the back while he sat on a couch in his living room over the weekend. Shots rang out at the Countryview Apartments off Raleigh-Millington Road around 10:45 Saturday night. The police report said Taneisha Howard told them her 12-year-old son had been shot. Officers found him with a gunshot […]
WREG

Child and man shot in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and child are fighting for their lives after a shooting in the Raleigh neighborhood Saturday night. Police responded around 10:45 p.m. to a shooting on the 4200 block of Ann Arbor Court. They found two victims, a 23-year-old man and a 12-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was […]
WREG

Men rob food truck, attack employees: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for the men responsible for what they call a violent robbery at a food truck in Berclair. Officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at the Taqueria Express #5 on Summer Avenue at 11:54 p.m. Monday night. Police say two armed men entered the food truck and […]
WREG

Liquor store burglars caught after more than 50 businesses hit; $25K awarded

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple felony arrests have been made after CrimeStoppers received tips in the spree of liquor store break-ins. More than 50 businesses were burglarized during the months-long spree. Boozy burglars loot $4K in liquor from Cordova store Laundry basket bandits hit two liquor stores in one night, get about $10k in alcohol Over $10K […]
localmemphis.com

MPD: Man injured, child sent to Le Bonheur after shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said that a shooting took place at an apartment complex near Millington Road and St. Elmo Avenue just before 11 p.m. on Saturday night. A 12-year-old was sent to Le Bonheur but is expected to be ok. The adult was sent to Regional One with life threatening injuries.
