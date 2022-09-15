Read full article on original website
kbsi23.com
KFVS12
Crews battling fire burning several acres in Sikeston hayfield
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A fire is burning in a hayfield off of County Road 448 in Sikeston, west of the Jeffers Motorsports Park Drag Strip. Crews plan to be there till after dark. The fire is controlled, but it’s not stopping. It’s believed up to 30 acres have been...
KFVS12
Expect slow traffic on I-55 in Cape Girardeau Co. on Sept. 26
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Drivers on Interstate 55 will need to watch for slow moving traffic on Monday, September 26. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, crews will begin to slow northbound I-55 traffic at mile marker 105 and southbound I-55 traffic at mile marker 111. Crews...
KFVS12
Motorcyclist dies from injuries in Cape Girardeau crash
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on a busy Cape Girardeau road on Saturday, September 17. The crash involved a motorcycle and a car on the 200 block of North Kingshighway, just before 4:30 p.m. Both drivers were injured and taken...
KMOV
Train carrying hazardous material derails in Clinton County, Illinois
CLINTON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - A train derailed near Albers, Illinois late Monday morning. The derailment happened around 11:30 a.m. Norfolk Southern said that 26 of the 131 cars on an eastbound train derailed. Two of those cars were carrying hazardous materials. The company says there are reports of a car leaking, but they do not believe there is an immediate threat to the public. Clean-up is ongoing.
Train derails Monday in Clinton County, no injuries reported
ALBERS, Ill. — No one was injured after a train derailed late Monday morning in Clinton County. Sgt. Kyle Markus with the Clinton County Sheriff's Office said the train derailed at about 11:20 a.m. between Albers and New Baden. The track runs along Illinois Route 161, but only a rural road in the area was blocked.
more955.com
Winner man identified as fatality from Thursday night crash near Colome
COLOME, S.D. – A Winner, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died last Thursday night south of Colome. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2012 Chrysler 200 was southbound on U.S. Highway 183 when it tried to pass a vehicle in a no passing zone. The Chrysler and an approaching northbound 2020 Chevrolet Silverado K1500 pickup both swerved into the east ditch where the two vehicles collided.
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold man arrested on suspicion of DWI after Hwy. 30 crash
An Arnold man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he was involved in a three-vehicle traffic accident in which a 19-year-old Arnold woman was hurt early Saturday, Sept. 17, on Hwy. 30 at LaKenny Lane in the Fenton area of Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol...
KFVS12
1 person dead in Perry Co., Mo. fatal crash, Hwy. 51 open again
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Law enforcement have reported that all lanes of Highway 51 are now open following a deadly crash in Perry County. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop C, Timothy Tarrillion, 36, of Perryville, was pronounced dead by the Perry County coroner. Troopers responded to the...
kbsi23.com
Jackson County woman accused of shooting neighbor in leg
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A woman faces charges accused of shooting her neighbor in the leg. Sandra Walker, 50, faces an aggravated battery with a firearm charge and faces other firearm offenses, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a...
kbsi23.com
Cutler under boil water order
CUTLER, Ill. (KBSI) – The village of Cutler in Perry County, Illinois is under a boil water order until furth notice. This is also in effect for the immediate surrounding area, according to the Perry County Health Department.
KFVS12
Deadly crash on Highway 51 in Perry County, Mo.
mymoinfo.com
JCSO: Leave the police work to the professionals
(Hillsboro) Vehicle thefts across the region are still taking place frequently, and with the advances in technology, some victims may have trackers on their vehicles and can easily find out where that stolen vehicle is located. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell says while that may be true, leave the investigation work to the law enforcement professionals.
myleaderpaper.com
Highway Patrol identifies victims of fiery crash on I-55 in Arnold
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the two women who died in a wrong-way accident Tuesday night, Sept. 13, on I-55 north of Hwy. 141 in Arnold. Barbara L. Monzyk, 69, of Fenton and Emilie N. Scott, 29, of Fredericktown died in the accident, the patrol reported. The accident...
KFVS12
Crews respond to Scott City house fire
myleaderpaper.com
Multiple vehicles broken into outside two Arnold businesses
Arnold Police are investigating a series of vehicle break-ins after finding numerous stolen items in an SUV that had gotten stuck on a parking lot curb outside Dylan’s Sports Pub and Grill. The St. Louis County and St. Louis Metropolitan police departments also are investigating the incident because some items had been stolen from those jurisdictions, Arnold Police Detective Lt. Jeremy Christopher said.
kbsi23.com
Franklin County Sheriff’s Department looking for 3 men
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department would like to public’s assistance finding three men who are wanted for various charges. Michael A. Klisnick, 22, is wanted out of Franklin County for failure to appear on aggravated battery. He was last known to be living in the Christopher area.
Arrest made in fatal Jefferson County shooting
Jefferson County deputies have made an arrest centered around a deadly shooting near House Springs.
KFVS12
Church fire in Ironton, Mo. under investigation
IRONTON, Mo. (KFVS) - An early morning fire at a church in Iron County, Missouri remains under investigation. Little was left of the Ironton Gospel Trinity Church by Wednesday afternoon, September 14. Our crew saw bomb and arson squads working this scene. The chief of the Pilot Knob Fire Department...
myleaderpaper.com
Two die in fiery crash on I-55 in Arnold
Two people died Tuesday night, Sept. 13, following a wrong-way collision on I-55 near Hwy. 141 in Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. The accident happened at about 8:30 p.m. when a vehicle was traveling south in the northbound lanes and struck a northbound vehicle head-on near Hwy. 141, Cpl. Dallas Thompson said.
