Mavis Emeline Goertzen, age 90, of Aurora, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at Westfield Quality Care in Aurora surrounded by her immediate family. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at the United Methodist Church in Aurora. Rev. Michelle Reed will officiate. Interment will be in the Aurora Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church, 1104 A St. Memorials may be made to the family to designate at a later date. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.

AURORA, NE ・ 19 HOURS AGO