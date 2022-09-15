Read full article on original website
Weekend Hub Territory volleyball highlights
- Kearney Catholic went 4-2 Friday and Saturday, finishing fourth in the Gothenburg Invitational and suffering its first losses of the season. The Stars fell to Minden on Friday and St. Paul on Saturday while posting wins over Aurora, York, Gothenburg and Ogallala. Londyn Carnes led the Stars throughout the tournament with 42 kills in five matches.
Kearney High School wins best of show again at UNK Band Day
KEARNEY — Kearney High School earned the top honor during the 63rd annual UNK Band Day Parade and competition. The Bearcats won the sweepstakes trophy awarded to the best overall band for the sixth straight year. They also took first place in the Class AA division and received the trophies for outstanding drum line and color guard.
UNK women seventh in Greeno/Dirksen cross country meet
LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s cross country team finished seventh and the men 17th at the 32nd annual Greeno/Dirksen Invitational Saturday in Lincoln’s Mahoney Park Golf Course. The Loper women tallied 205 points to trail only five Division I teams and MIAA foe...
Minden hands Kearney Catholic volleyball its first loss
GOTHENBURG — Minden ended Kearney Catholic's unbeaten season, beating the Stars in a battle of unbeatens at the Gothenburg Invitational. Aibrey Mandernach and Londyn Carnes had seven kills apiece for the Stars (8-1) Payton Dzingle had six. Margaret Haarberg had four kills and four ace serves. In the Stars'...
Wasbhurn claims 2-1 win over Lopers
KEARNEY — Caralee Legg drilled a 23-yard kick into the back of the net — the third straight game where the University of Nebraska at Kearney soccer team scored — but it wasn’t enough. Washburn University scored two goals in the first 18 minutes then held...
Lopers utilize quick start, solid defense to beat Washburn
KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney football team scored 21 first-half points, forced three late punts and ran out the clock with a seven-minute drive to hold off Washburn, 21-13, Saturday afternoon in Topeka, Kan. Senior quarterback TJ Davis threw touchdown passes of 27 and 18 yards...
Kearney's Old Chicago to close, reopen as new restaurant
KEARNEY — First the bad news. Owner Jim Gardner will close Kearney’s popular Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom on Oct. 2. Gardner will remodel the building and — in February — he’ll reopen the location at 115 Second Ave. as Nebraska Ale Works. He describes...
Property Sisters combine strengths as real estate duo in Kearney area
KEARNEY — Sisters Amber Otto and Tia Stratton have become a dynamic duo in real estate. For the past three years, Otto and Stratton have combined their personal strengths, skills and enthusiasm as the Property Sisters. Stratton is the detail freak, and Otto has the friendly face. While Stratton...
Kearney's Walk to End Alzheimer's raises half of goal
KEARNEY — Quinten Shaffer, Madison Mishou and Allyson Mercer were up early Saturday for a good cause. The trio, Kearney High School graduates who attend the University of Nebraska at Kearney, were staffing an information table at Yanney Park for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Shaffer’s aunt has dementia. Mishou has a relative who died from the incurable disease.
'Just talk': Kearney suicide survivor offers hope, a listening ear
KEARNEY — Amanda Pearson knows firsthand about suicide. After her husband took his own life in 2007, she attempted to take hers. Not once, but six times. She was always interrupted by a phone call. At last, she realized that God was stepping in. “I believe in a higher...
Friends, family must heed suicide warning signs; Kearney has resources
KEARNEY — Tell somebody. That’s what Carol Larson, an independent mental health practitioner and certified professional counselor, urges people to do if they feel the urge to take their own lives. Larson applauds the new 988 suicide and mental health crisis hotline. “In suicidal moments, you can pick...
Buffalo County Republican Women meet Tuesday
KEARNEY — The Buffalo County Republican Women will meet at the Kearney Public Library at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Special guest speakers will be Paul Kenney, District 6 Board of Regents, and Julie Henke, candidate for District 6 Board of Regents. Kenney narrowly edged Henke in the May primary by a vote of 22,399 to 21,184.
One-story Lexington apartment complex likely a total loss after Monday fire
LEXINGTON — The Nebraska Fire Marshal is investigating a fire in a room at a former Lexington motel. At 10:43 a.m., the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the LR Ranch Motel at 605 East Pacific St., which was once a motel, for a fire in an apartment room. Lexington Police Department officers Luke Pinkelman and Kareem McDougall were the first on scene and kicked in the doors to apartments adjoining Room 30 to check for occupants, but they found the apartments empty.
Buffalo County remailing tax notice postcards
KEARNEY — This week, Buffalo County property owners were to receive a pink postcard labeled “Notice of Proposed Tax Increase” from Buffalo County. Information on those postcards was incorrect, so postcards will be remailed with correct information. According to the county’s announcement to property owners, the valuation...
Kearney library’s Pub Quiz theme is '80s & 90s Hit Flicks'
KEARNEY — Kearney Public Library’s “Pub Quiz at Cunningham’s Journal” will be 7:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Teams of one to six people will answer 30 trivia questions in one hour. The theme this month is “‘80s & ‘90s Hit Flicks: A John Hughes Movies Quiz.” Trivia included will be from the following movies: “Breakfast Club,” “Sixteen Candles,” “Weird Science,” “Pretty in Pink,” “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” “Uncle Buck,” “National Lampoon’s Vacation,” “Home Alone” (the original), “Beethoven” (the original) and “The Great Outdoors.”
