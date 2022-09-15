Read full article on original website
Phil Strong
4d ago
Jeff is his own worst enemy. He’s had multiple opportunities based on his work over the years. Even the best athlete won’t find a team if they’re not a team player
Reply
3
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Mandy Rose And Tino Sabbatelli Get Engaged
"NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose and former "NXT" wrestler Tino Sabbatelli are engaged. Rose shared the news Saturday evening via Instagram, writing, "My heart is so full." Back in May, Sabbatelli spoke with Chris Villet about his relationship with Rose. He revealed that it was her personality and down-to-earth persona that drew him to her. When they first met, they were just friends, as Rose was engaged at the time. After she broke up with her fiance, Sabbatelli noted in the interview that "it just kind of escalated from there." The couple confirmed their relationship in 2018 during the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony.
stillrealtous.com
Former AEW Star Reportedly Wanted To Go Back To WWE
WWE has released a number of Superstars over the last few years and in 2021 the company parted ways with former NXT Champion Malakai Black. Shortly after his WWE release Black made his way to AEW where he went on to form to House of Black stable. However, it was...
Deadspin
Acknowledge him! No, not Roman Reigns — this guy
He’s professional wrestling’s rookie of the year. Logan Paul has shown an ability well beyond having his debut match only five months ago. He clearly has the work ethic to be a good wrestler, and Paul has the fan base on his own to make any WWE interaction newsworthy. To think the soon-to-be-official world title bout against Roman Reigns isn’t to prop him up in an environment where it wouldn’t be wasted, and therefore make a bunch of money, is foolish. The biggest rules that dictate professional wrestling are what puts asses in seats and makes those on the roster and in charge the most money. Everything else is secondary.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Believes One Of Her WWE Matches Will Become A 'Cult Classic'
Ronda Rousey has an interesting choice for one of her matches that she believes will become a "cult classic." Rousey has been in quite a few high-profile matches dating back to her in-ring debut back in 2018 at WrestleMania 34, but one stands out from the pack in her mind.
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Plans To Bring Back Former Character To Replace Injured Star
Change it up. There are a lot of characters in WWE and sometimes you need to do something different to keep things interesting. That is not always the easiest thing to do, but occasionally something will be served up to WWE on a silver platter. It seems to be taking place again, as a WWE star is changing up his character in perhaps the easiest way possible.
‘Big Brother 24’ Fans Predict the Winner
Following tonight's double eviction episode, only eight houseguests will remain in 'Big Brother 24,' and fans believe they know who has the best chances of winning.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Referee Charles Robinson Shares Video Of Him Getting Struck At Live Event
Senior WWE official Charles Robinson was accidentally struck in the face at a WWE live event over the weekend. The incident happened at "WWE Saturday Night's Main Event" in Bakersfield, CA, where Drew McIntyre & New Day wrestled Imperium (Gunther, Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser) in a Six-Man Match. At one point during the match, McIntyre lifted Kaiser onto his shoulder and spun the Imperium member around, leading to Kaiser's boot striking Robinson in the face. Robinson would tumble out of the ring from the backlash as McIntyre proceeded to check on the WWE official. Robinson took to Twitter on Sunday to share a video from the incident, as seen below.
wrestlinginc.com
Steiner Family To Reunite On WWE Programming
The Steiner family is set for a get-together on WWE programming. The Steiner Brothers – Rick and Scott – etched their names in wrestling history as a tag team. Scott also had great success in his singles career, capturing the WCW World Championship. He also had two runs each with the WCW United States Championship and the WCW World Television Championship.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PWMania
Bianca Belair Says Rumors of The Street Profits Breaking Up Don’t Bother Montez Ford
WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair recently appeared on the In The Kliq Podcast in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Belair said that Montez Ford isn’t worried about WWE splitting up The Street Profits. As PWMania.com previously noted, WWE management reportedly believes Ford...
wrestlinginc.com
Omos Makes Interesting Admission About Female Extras On WWE Raw Underground
Omos has had a rather impressive career in WWE so far, even achieving a "Raw" Tag Team Championship title reign alongside his former partner, AJ Styles. But when Omos came up to the main roster in 2020, one of his creative directions was to play the doorman and bouncer during "Raw" Underground segments. Omos explained to "Say Less With Kaz, Lowkey and Rosy" how he would have explained the violent, less-scripted chaos of "Raw Underground."
wrestlingrumors.net
AEW Star Suggests Tag Team Might Have Split
They might be done. Tag teams have a long history in wrestling and the modern era has seen a new emphasis on the idea. There are all kinds of great teams out there and a lot of them are in AEW. During its history, the company has presented several teams, allowing a variety of wrestlers a chance to shine. That being said, not every team can be around forever and now one star is heavily suggesting that his team is coming to an end.
WWE is using Bray Wyatt to troll its own fan base
Bray Wyatt hasn’t competed for WWE in over 400 days, but the company is curiously using the memories of The Fiend to troll its own fans in recent days. Triple H has brought back a number of former WWE wrestlers since retaking control of the company’s creative process in recent weeks. Recent events make it seem likely that Bray Wyatt could be the latest star to make his triumphant return to a WWE ring.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Throwback: Danica Patrick's Best SI Swim Photos
Danica Patrick is most famous for her time as a racecar driver, where she competed in the IndyCar Series and NASCAR Nationwide Series. But in addition to her driving career, Patrick has also done a variety of film and television work, as well as modeling. Back in 2008 and 2009,...
NFL・
PWMania
Video: WWE Crown Jewel Press Conference with Roman Reigns and Logan Paul
In the wake of a recent claim that he could defeat Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the title on his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Internet sensation Logan Paul dared The Head of the Table to meet him face-to-face in a special press conference in Las Vegas. You can watch the...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Reaction To Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson And Chris Jericho's AEW Talent Meeting
AEW held a talent meeting following the controversial "All Out" press conference and brawl that took place afterward. With the three EVPs — Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson — and CM Punk all suspended indefinitely from the company, the primary speakers for the meeting were Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, and Bryan Danielson (via Fightful). Unlike previous talent meetings, which have reportedly been received poorly by some members of the roster, the September 7 address was overwhelmingly positive from the perspective of many in attendance.
stillrealtous.com
Popular Name Reportedly Removed From WWE’s Internal Roster
In the world of professional wrestling interesting gimmicks come and go, and it looks like one highly talked about character may have made his last appearance on WWE programming. PWInsider is reporting that Ezekiel is no longer listed on WWE’s internal roster. It was noted that Elias replaced Ezekiel on...
wrestlinginc.com
Dolph Ziggler Addresses Whether WWE Has Changed Under New Leadership
WWE's new regime of power is in full swing at this point, with Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan serving as co-CEOs and Paul "Triple H" Levesque in the role of Chief Content Officer. But does a seasoned veteran like Dolph Ziggler see any difference in how things are ran behind the scenes?
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star’s AEW Debut Announced
You never know who might show up in All Elite Wrestling and recently Mascara Dorada, formerly known as Gran Metalik in WWE, taped a match for AEW Dark: Elevation. AEW has officially announced that Mascara Dorada’s debut match with the company will air tonight on Dark: Elevation. During the show fans will see Mascara Dorada go one on one with Serpentico.
PWMania
Speculation on Malakai Black Heading Back to WWE
It will be interesting to follow Malakai Black’s next move because, as he stated in his statement on Sunday, we have not seen the last of him yet. According to a report from Fightful from the previous week, Black was granted a conditional release from AEW; therefore, it would appear that he does not intend to work for Tony Khan again.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Close To Ending In-Ring Career
AEW has a number of talented wrestlers on their roster, but you never know when it might be time for someone to hang up their boots and leave their in-ring career behind. Christopher Daniels started competing in the ring in 1993 and he’s currently 52 years old. The former ROH World Champion recently indicated that his in-ring career is coming to an end when he posted the following on Twitter:
Comments / 6