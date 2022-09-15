Read full article on original website
Ronda Rousey Believes One Of Her WWE Matches Will Become A 'Cult Classic'
Ronda Rousey has an interesting choice for one of her matches that she believes will become a "cult classic." Rousey has been in quite a few high-profile matches dating back to her in-ring debut back in 2018 at WrestleMania 34, but one stands out from the pack in her mind.
Steiner Family To Reunite On WWE Programming
The Steiner family is set for a get-together on WWE programming. The Steiner Brothers – Rick and Scott – etched their names in wrestling history as a tag team. Scott also had great success in his singles career, capturing the WCW World Championship. He also had two runs each with the WCW United States Championship and the WCW World Television Championship.
WWE Referee Charles Robinson Shares Video Of Him Getting Struck At Live Event
Senior WWE official Charles Robinson was accidentally struck in the face at a WWE live event over the weekend. The incident happened at "WWE Saturday Night's Main Event" in Bakersfield, CA, where Drew McIntyre & New Day wrestled Imperium (Gunther, Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser) in a Six-Man Match. At one point during the match, McIntyre lifted Kaiser onto his shoulder and spun the Imperium member around, leading to Kaiser's boot striking Robinson in the face. Robinson would tumble out of the ring from the backlash as McIntyre proceeded to check on the WWE official. Robinson took to Twitter on Sunday to share a video from the incident, as seen below.
Omos Makes Interesting Admission About Female Extras On WWE Raw Underground
Omos has had a rather impressive career in WWE so far, even achieving a "Raw" Tag Team Championship title reign alongside his former partner, AJ Styles. But when Omos came up to the main roster in 2020, one of his creative directions was to play the doorman and bouncer during "Raw" Underground segments. Omos explained to "Say Less With Kaz, Lowkey and Rosy" how he would have explained the violent, less-scripted chaos of "Raw Underground."
Brian Pillman Jr. Comments On AEW All Out Brawl
The bedlam following the All Out 2022 press conference has been on many AEW fans' minds since the event occurred on September 4. This has led to many members of the AEW roster being asked what personal knowledge they have of the situation, and many have been either tight-lipped or generally unaware of the situation themselves.
Mandy Rose And Tino Sabbatelli Get Engaged
"NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose and former "NXT" wrestler Tino Sabbatelli are engaged. Rose shared the news Saturday evening via Instagram, writing, "My heart is so full." Back in May, Sabbatelli spoke with Chris Villet about his relationship with Rose. He revealed that it was her personality and down-to-earth persona that drew him to her. When they first met, they were just friends, as Rose was engaged at the time. After she broke up with her fiance, Sabbatelli noted in the interview that "it just kind of escalated from there." The couple confirmed their relationship in 2018 during the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony.
Roman Reigns Seemingly References Controversial Logan Paul Tokyo Adventures Video
Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns in a feud over the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship likely wasn't on any bingo cards held within the WWE Universe. Even still, the match has become official after this weekend: Logan Paul challenges Roman Reigns for the most prestigious prize in WWE at Crown Jewel on November 5, 2022. The Tribal Chief stopped by to speak with "SecondsOut" not long after the press conference for Crown Jewel wrapped up, and, when asked about the trash talking Paul has been doing since arriving in WWE, Reigns attributed his behavior to "ignorance."
Logan Paul Reveals How He Can Take WWE To The Next Level
Following the announcement that Logan Paul will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, the world was abuzz about the prospect of a Logan Paul world championship reign. The match, which will take place at Crown Jewel on November 5, will mark only the third time that Paul will compete inside a WWE ring and his first appearance in the main event of a Premium Live Event.
Anthony Bowens Weighs In On John Cena Showing Max Caster Love
Anthony Bowens is happy that Max Caster, his teammate in The Acclaimed, is no longer being insulted by Internet trolls claiming he was ripping off John Cena –- a positive development that he attributed to Cena himself. In an interview on TSC News – The Sports Courier, Bowens affirmed...
Kevin Nash Comments On AEW Fight And Suspensions
Kevin Nash is not impressed with the backstage melee that took place after AEW's All Out pay-per-view. "Big Sexy" talked about all the controversy surrounding the suspensions of The Elite, CM Punk, and the producers backstage. The two-time WWE Hall Of Famer feels that they all shot themselves in the foot with their antics.
Karrion Kross Reacts To Recent WWE White Rabbit Teases
WWE has had the wrestling world talking over this past weekend after they played "White Rabbit" by Jefferson Airplane throughout the arena, which the company did during "WWE SmackDown," and again at live events. It has led to fans speculating over what it could mean, with clips of the song being shown on social media, with red lights being flashed when it plays.
D-Von Dudley Names Current Tag Teams He Wishes The Dudley Boyz Had Wrestled
D-Von Dudley was one half of one of the most decorated tag teams of all time, The Dudley Boyz. From scaling ladders in a TLC match at SummerSlam, to sending countless opponents crashing through tables, D-Von and partner Bubba Ray Dudley have seemingly done it all. However, there are some tag teams he wishes The Dudley Boyz could have wrestled.
Bayley Names Three WWE Hall Of Famers She Wants Damage CTRL To Face
Bayley has revealed which trio of WWE Hall of Famers she'd like Damage CTRL to face. Bayley has aligned herself with former "NXT" standouts Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. The faction has already garnered significant success with Kai and SKY winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Appearing as a...
Backstage Reaction To Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson And Chris Jericho's AEW Talent Meeting
AEW held a talent meeting following the controversial "All Out" press conference and brawl that took place afterward. With the three EVPs — Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson — and CM Punk all suspended indefinitely from the company, the primary speakers for the meeting were Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, and Bryan Danielson (via Fightful). Unlike previous talent meetings, which have reportedly been received poorly by some members of the roster, the September 7 address was overwhelmingly positive from the perspective of many in attendance.
Roman Reigns On Why Brock Lesnar Is Tough To Work With
Roman Reigns is at the top of the mountain in WWE, but Brock Lesnar has not made the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion's journey an easy one. During an appearance on Logan Paul's "Impaulsive" talk show, Reigns stated his dueling with Lesnar has created a "more competitive, aggressive atmosphere" that has resonated with the WWE audience.
Anthony Bowens Comments On The Acclaimed Exceeding Expectations At AEW All Out
Out of all the matches that took place at AEW All Out, few, if any, garnered the level of reaction from the crowd as The Acclaimed against Swerve in Our Glory. In an interview with Fred Richani of The Sports Courier, Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed shared his thoughts on the match and the positive reactions to it.
WWE Star Comments On Possibility Of Roman Reigns Vs. The Rock
Roman Reigns has been calling himself the Head of the Table, but fans have long speculated that Reigns' cousin, The Rock, could take exception to that moniker if he ever returns to WWE. In the mean time, one member of the "WWE SmackDown" roster has weighed in on the potential mega showdown between the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and the man known simply as The Great One.
Former WWE Official Reflects On WWE Booking Roman Reigns Vs. Logan Paul
On Saturday, WWE held a press conference to officially confirm the main event match for WWE's Crown Jewel event on Saturday, November 5 as Logan Paul will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The encounter is one that has divided some fans, but former WWE official Jimmy Korderas made it clear he believes "Logan Paul is actually pretty good in the ring," during his latest "Reffin Rant."
Former WWE Star's AEW Debut To Air Tonight On Dark: Elevation
One of the more surprising bits of news from wrestling last week was when Mascara Dorada, the Artist Formerly Known as Gran Metalik, made his AEW debut prior to last Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite" in Albany, New York. Today, fans learned when the former WWE star's debut match would air. In a tweet early Monday morning, AEW unveiled the card for tonight's episode of "AEW Dark: Elevation." And among the eight match card is Dorada's debut, which will see him go one-on-one with Chaos Project's Serpentico.
Maria Kanellis Recalls How John Cena Reacted To Her Not Drinking At Parties
Maria Kanellis' first WWE run lasted from 2005 until her release in 2010, a time when John Cena was on top of the world. The two Superstars even had the opportunity to team up in mixed tag team action against Edge and Lita in 2006, defeating the now Hall of Famers. Cena did not just have Kanellis' back in the ring, however, as the former 24/7 Champion recalled how he reacted to her not drinking at parties when she had to be up early the next day.
