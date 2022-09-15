Read full article on original website
Related
kbsi23.com
Green Bear Project launches new high school program
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The Green Bear Project launched a new high school prevention program for 9th through 12th graders in area high schools for the 2022-2023 school year. The Green Bear Project was created in 2001 by Leasa Stone with a mission to educate the community about...
kbsi23.com
SEMO Soccer’s Donate Life Game remembers Meg Herndon, raises awareness of organ and tissue donation
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – When the SEMO women’s soccer team took the field for their game Sunday versus SIUE, they did so with just 10 players. The missing left back position was once occupied by Meg Herndon, who passed away 11 days after being hit by a truck while crossing an intersection on her scooter in 2012.
kbsi23.com
Sikeston Soccer Kick-a-thon raises money for high school cancer patient
SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – Sikeston High School soccer coach Gabe Dement said when someone told him about Nolan Orr, a sophomore at Sikeston who is fighting cancer, Dement and his players considered it a no-brainer to help Nolan. “Whenever I brought up his name a few weeks back because...
KFVS12
Perryville welcomes bikers to downtown in annual event
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Downtown Perryville was filled with bikers and other visitors as part of the 10th Annual Bikers on the Square event on Saturday. The large event brought in bikers from various communities in Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. On hand was plenty of food, music and fun. Bikers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lutheranmuseum.com
Queen of the Fair and Her Court
In East Perry County, Fair Week begins today. I found this story that was first published in 2019 on this date that tells a unique story in the long history of the East Perry Community Fair…because it only happened once. I know that I really enjoyed writing this post. I hope you enjoy reading it today.
KFVS12
Fredericktown man celebrates his 100th birthday with family and friends
FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s not everyday someone turns 100 years old but that is exactly what a Fredericktown man is celebrating. Clyde Hovis was surrounded by family and friends at the Follis & Sons Banquet Hall celebrating his 100th birthday. Hovis was born on September 14, 1922. He...
WKYT 27
Michael Carneal, convicted in Heath High School shooting, to appear for parole hearings
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS/WYMT) - A man convicted in a shooting at Heath High School that killed three students will be appearing in court for parole hearings. Michael Carneal’s parole hearings will be on September 19 at 10 a.m. central time and September 20 at 8 a.m. central time. James...
kbsi23.com
Oran man dies after car, motorcycle crash in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – An Oran man died from injuries in a motorcycle crash on Sept. 17 in Cape Girardeau. Officers responded to the 200 block of North Kingshighway at 4:23 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 for a crash between a car and a motorcycle. Two people were...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kbsi23.com
Sikeston fire ignited by bailer
SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – At approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday, the Scott County Fire Protection District was dispatched to the 600 block of County Hwy. 448, west of the drag strip in Sikeston, Mo. Once on the scene, they asked for the assistance from area agencies for a large grass...
kbsi23.com
River City Rodders host 44th annual Manifolds on Main Rolls Car Show
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The 44th annual Manifolds on Main Street Car Show hosted by River City Rodders was in downtown Cape Girardeau with cars both old and new outside for the community and car lovers to see. River City Rodders President Rick Horrell says that the car...
kbsi23.com
$21 million project underway in Paducah, KY
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – The vision for Paducah’s city block project is to improve a block of the city’s downtown. Weyland Ventures, a partner with the city of Paducah, attended the city commissioner’s meeting on Sept. 13, where Moriah Gratz, the CEO of Weyland Ventures, gave an update for the project saying,
weatherboy.com
Quake Strikes in the Heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in Tennessee Today
Yet another quake struck today around the New Madrid Seismic Zone, this time right in the heart of it in western Tennessee. The magnitude 2.3 event was weak, but people as far away as Missouri and Kentucky reported to the USGS that they felt the earthquake. The earthquake, which struck at 4:02 am this morning, had an epicenter near the town of Tiptonville, Tennessee, next to the border with Kentucky and Missouri –and also close to New Madrid County, Missouri, home of epic earthquake activity in the 1800s. Today’s earthquake is the 56th to strike the region in the last 30 days and the 11th to hit the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in the last 7 days.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFVS12
Motorcyclist dies from injuries in Cape Girardeau crash
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on a busy Cape Girardeau road on Saturday, September 17. The crash involved a motorcycle and a car on the 200 block of North Kingshighway, just before 4:30 p.m. Both drivers were injured and taken...
kbsi23.com
Cutler under boil water order
CUTLER, Ill. (KBSI) – The village of Cutler in Perry County, Illinois is under a boil water order until furth notice. This is also in effect for the immediate surrounding area, according to the Perry County Health Department.
kbsi23.com
Intersection of Hwy. 74, South Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau open after crash
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau police responded to the intersection of South Kingshighway and MO 74 Monday around 11:16 a.m. for a motor vehicle crash. Medical personnel responded to the scene. No word on injuries. There were police officers on scene directing traffic. Traffic is now moving...
KFVS12
Paducah police arrest 14 for fentanyl distribution
The closure of Broadway Street could have an impact on local businesses. Parole hearing scheduled for Heath High School shooter. A two-day parole hearing has been scheduled for Michael Carneal, nearly 25 years after he opened fire on his classmates at a Paducah, Ky. high school. Expired at-home COVID-19 tests...
kbsi23.com
Jackson County woman accused of shooting neighbor in leg
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A woman faces charges accused of shooting her neighbor in the leg. Sandra Walker, 50, faces an aggravated battery with a firearm charge and faces other firearm offenses, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a...
westkentuckystar.com
Shots fired call results in Marion, Illinois man's arrest
A report of a shot fired outside a restaurant in Marion, Illinois, Sunday morning, resulted in one arrest. Marion Police were called to a Madison Street restaurant. Witnesses told officers that a fight had taken place with 2 to 3 men involved. The fight reportedly spilled out into the parking lot where a gun was fired. Everyone in the fight took off before the police arrived.
KFVS12
Crews respond to Scott City house fire
Senate Republicans in Washington, including Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, introduce legislation to combat the deadly effects of fentanyl. Paducah police arrested 14 people in an 18-month investigation into fentanyl trafficking. Updated: 59 minutes ago. |. Take a look at the SEMO District Fair on September 16. Jackson Police: Man wielding...
Comments / 0