News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Man taken into custody after attempted store robbery
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man reportedly threatened employees of a store and tried to steal a cash register. The Lincoln Police Department said police were sent to the area of Goodhue Blvd and F St. around 4:15 p.m. for a reported robbery on Sept. 16. Officers said they determined...
News Channel Nebraska
Stolen motorcycle leads to arrest in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man reportedly stole a motorcycle and broke into a security office in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said a call came in around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 16 for a reported stolen motorcycle at the 2300 block of Garfield. Officers said the 20-year-old victim told them...
News Channel Nebraska
20 pounds of cocaine found during traffic stop near York
YORK, Neb. -- A California woman was arrested after Nebraska State Patrol troopers found 20 lbs. of suspected cocaine in her vehicle. NSP said a trooper saw a Ford Expedition following another vehicle too closely while traveling on Interstate 80 near York at 12:35 p.m. on Saturday. The trooper performed a traffic stop on the vehicle and then reportedly became suspicious of criminal activity.
News Channel Nebraska
New rash of meat trailer thefts hits Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating after trailers carrying hundred of thousands of dollars worth of meat were stolen over the weekend. According to Capt. Jim Duering the incidents all happening at the Cold Storage Facility near McCain Foods, in the 200 block of Roberts Street.
News Channel Nebraska
$25,000 lost in Lincoln after computer scam
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A reported computer scam robs a Lincoln man of $25,000. The Lincoln Police Department said they received a call on Sunday around 5:45 p.m. about a reported computer scam. Officials said the 85-year-old victim reported having connection problems with his new printer and computer. The victim told...
News Channel Nebraska
Crete Police release name of victim killed in skydiving accident
CRETE - A 34-year-old man has died from injuries suffered in a skydiving accident last Thursday. According to the Crete Police Department, William Seale of St. Petersburg, FL. died after a tandem jump at the Crete Airport. According to witnesses, a pair of skydivers exited an aircraft operated by Skydive Atlas LLC., and the parachute functioned properly, fully deploying. However, upon descent, the pair did not adequately slow their descent when approaching the ground. Witnesses then alerted emergency personnel and authorities from both Crete and Wilber Volunteer Fire and Rescue Departments responded.
klkntv.com
4-vehicle crash flips SUV & closes busy Lancaster County intersection early Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Highway 77 and West Old Cheney Road have reopened after a Monday morning collision. Four vehicles were involved in the wreck that flipped a SUV onto its side, just before 7 a.m. Authorities tell Channel 8 that everyone is OK despite the force of impact.
kfornow.com
Two Teens Were Arrested After They Were Caught In a Stolen SUV
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 16)–An 18-year-old is in jail, suspected of driving a stolen SUV, while a 15-year-old with him is also facing theft charges. Investigators with the Lincoln Police Gang Unit on Thursday about noon time saw a 2021 black Jeep Grand Cherokee near 27th and “J” Streets, after finding out a couple days prior that it had been reported stolen. Officers tried to contact the driver, later identified as Donovan Garrett, at the Petro Mart near 23rd and “R” Street while he was refueling. Police say Garrett refused their commands, got back into the Jeep and took off.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police release photos of vehicle of man who tried to entice kids
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police think they know what vehicle a man was driving when he tried to entice two children near St. Michael Catholic School. On Tuesday, police were made aware of a man who had tried to entice two children walking near 83rd Street and Yankee Woods Drive.
News Channel Nebraska
World’s Largest Truck Convoy returns to central Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The World's Largest Truck Convoy made its trek through Hastings and into Grand Island Saturday. Forty-four truckers departed from the Adams County Fairgrounds Saturday morning, man of them with Nebraska Special Olympic athletes along for the ride to the Bosselman Travel Center. The convoy has been...
klin.com
$12,000 Motorcycle Stolen From Lincoln Garage
Lincoln Police were called to a home near 78th and Barrington Place around 5:45 Tuesday evening to investigate a burglary. “The owner of the residence reported that sometime over the previous day his 2021 Black Kawasaki Ninja 650cc motorcycle was taken from his garage,” says Captain Todd Kocian.
KETV.com
Lincoln police remove officer's authority following domestic incident
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police said an officer had his law enforcement authority removed Wednesday night. The Lincoln Police Department said the officer, who had seven months of service, had authority revoked after officials were made aware of a domestic incident. On Tuesday evening, the department said they were...
klkntv.com
Fire south of Lincoln causes about $80,000 in damage
ROCA, Neb. (KLKN) — An outbuilding south of Lincoln was lost to a fire that sent large clouds of smoke into the sky. At 2:45 p.m. Thursday, firefighters were called to an outbuilding fire near Bennet Road and 46th Street. The fire was contained to the building, with no...
WOWT
Five Nebraska lakes on health alert for toxic algae
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Several Nebraska lakes have been issued a health alter for harmful algae blooms. Toxic blue-green algae blooms have been detected at five lakes. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
News Channel Nebraska
Bank of the Valley's Schuyler branch preparing to open next week
SCHUYLER, Neb. -- A new bank is gearing up to open in northeast Nebraska, with construction on the new building having just wrapped up. Construction has wound down at Bank of the Valley's Schuyler branch location, and the bank is set to open its doors to the public on September 26. A grand opening celebration will take place in October, with a ribbon cutting on October 11 and several other related events to follow throughout the week.
gifamilyradio.com
Update: Names Released In Fatal Accident On Highway 30
On Sunday, September 11, 2022 at approximately 6:50 pm emergency crews were detailed to the area 1/2 mile east of Gunbarrel Road on US Highway 30 in rural Merrick County to respond to a three vehicle accident. Upon the arrival of emergency crews it was determined that there were two...
News Channel Nebraska
Partyline Thursday 9-15
Today’s show is brought to you by: The Kensington, Homestead of Hastings, Bert’s Pharmacy, Pat’s Auto Repair & Towing, and Jacobi Carpet One. For sale: Party Game $10, Nikon Camera $40, 24” Loppers $10, Power Bank $30, 402-365-6081. Giving away: Roosters, Looking for: Egg Cartons, Willing...
1011now.com
Crime Stoppers on 10/11 This Morning
Pink postcards pop up: What it means for Lancaster County taxpayers. They’re going out to all property owners in Lancaster County as part of a new state law aimed at improving transparency to taxpayers. Local restaurants giving back to Food Bank of Lincoln. Updated: 11 hours ago. 92 community-minded...
NebraskaTV
Welfare check leads to pair of arrests in Seward County
SEWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Two people have been arrested in Seward County following a welfare check. On Wednesday, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a welfare check outside of Milford regarding a male subject unconscious in a vehicle. While making contact with the vehicle, the deputy...
kfornow.com
Man Found Dead At Lincoln Motel Identified
Lincoln Police at the scene of a reported suspicious death outside of a motel near NW 12th and West Bond Street on Sept 1, 2022. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News) Lincoln, NE (September 7, 2022) Police today identified 49 year old Ronnie Patz, a Lincoln resident, as the man found dead at a Motel 6 near the airport last week. No charges have been filed in the death yet, but 55 year old William Wright is being held as “the only person of interest at this time” according to Assistant Police Chief Jason Stille.
