Record-Herald
Miami Trace tennis beats Hillsboro, 4-1
The Miami Trace High School tennis team hosted Hillsboro for a Frontier Athletic Conference match Thursday, Sept. 15. The Panthers won the match, four courts to one. At first singles, Brooklyn Riggs defeated Scarlett Studebaker, 6-2, 6-1. At second singles, Jenna Goddard beat Allie Crago, 7-6 (7-1), 6-1. Caitlin Davis...
Record-Herald
Local Sports Schedule
MT/WCH girls’ golf FAC championship @ Hillsboro 9 a.m. WCH tennis @ London 4:30 p.m. FCS soccer vs Temple Dayton 5 p.m. MT/WCH boys’ golf FAC championship @ WCH 9 a.m. MT tennis @ WCH 4:30 p.m. MT cross country @ Westfall 4:30 p.m. MT girls’ soccer @...
Record-Herald
Blue Lion golf wins match with East Clinton
The Washington Blue Lion golf team played former South Central Ohio League opponent East Clinton Thursday, Sept. 15. Washington won the match with a team score of 179 to 203 for the Astros. Washington’s Garrett Wahl was medalist with a 39. Also for the Blue Lions, Luke Crabtree had...
Record-Herald
OSU’s in-state streak will continue
COLUMBUS – The expectation at Ohio State is to win every football game. When OSU plays another team from Ohio or a Mid-American Conference team that expectation gets even stronger. And, of course, there is a good reason for that. Ohio State has never lost to a MAC school...
Record-Herald
AAA: Gas prices fall in Ohio
The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is 11 cents lower this week at $3.471 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.471; Washington Court House Average: $3.491. Average price during the week of September...
Record-Herald
Adena adds four new providers
CHILLICOTHE, OH – Adena Health System is expanding its care for patients with the addition of four health care providers, across multiple service lines. These incoming physicians and advanced practice provider are delivering even more options for comprehensive, close-to-home care for patients throughout the region. Adena is pleased to...
Record-Herald
‘Orianthi’ new Scarecrow headliner
One day before the Scarecrow Festival began and about 48 hours before the rock band was scheduled to perform as Saturday night’s headliner, “Hinder” representatives informed the festival committee that the band would not be in attendance “due to a series of unforeseen circumstances.” On extremely short notice, the committee was able to secure a new Saturday night headliner: “Orianthi” — a platinum-selling recording artist and world class guitarist.
Record-Herald
