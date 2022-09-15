What Time Is ‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’ Season 2 on Netflix?

It’s been a while since the Love Is Blind Season 2 reunion dropped on Netflix, but fans will soon have another chance to catch up with the couples from the show’s second outing. Only two pairs got married during the Love Is Blind Season 2 finale — but the latest After the Altar special will reunite fans with most of the cast , revealing what became of them after the reality show ended. So, what date and time can viewers expect Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season 2 on Netflix?

Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season 2 will debut on Netflix on Friday, Sept. 16, reuniting viewers with the cast of the reality show’s second season. Netflix dropped a reunion special in March, but a lot has happened since we last saw season 2’s couples. That includes both married pairs filing for divorce — meaning fans are in for some juicy details about what led to their splits.

As for what time subscribers can expect Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season 2 on Netflix, it should arrive around 12 a.m. PT or 3 a.m. ET. That’s when Netflix typically drops new content on its platform, and After the Altar should be no different.

So, how many episodes of Love Is Blind Season 2’s After the Altar special can we expect? In terms of length, it will be similar to season 1.

How many episodes is ‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’ Season 2?

Danielle Ruhl, Nick Thompson, Natalie Lee, Deepti Vempati in ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 2 | Adam Rose/Netflix

Just like Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season 1 , season 2 will span a total of three episodes on Netflix, all of which will start streaming simultaneously. According to Variety , they’ll each be around 45 minutes long.

Since the Pod Squad is reuniting much sooner than season 1’s cast — whose After the Altar special kicked off with a “Two Years Later” catch-up — there may be less ground to cover. But then, given all that’s taken place over the past few months, that may not be the case.

Either way, viewers will have plenty of time to learn what became of the marriages and relationships formed during Love Is Blind Season 2. So, what exactly can we expect from Netflix’s follow-up? The trailer promises divorce details and some fresh new drama.

What to expect from Netflix’s follow-up episodes

When Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season 2 drops on Netflix, fans will have time to catch up with the following cast members, all of whom are returning for the big event:

Jarrette Jones

Iyanna McNeely

Nick Thompson

Danielle Ruhl

Salvador Perez

Mallory Zapata

Deepti Vempati

Shaina Hurley

Shayne Jansen

Natalie Lee

Netflix’s trailer promises that After the Altar will dig into the now-ended marriages between Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely and Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl. It also looks like the special will showcase drama between the other cast members. In particular, Natalie and Shaina promise to have a hard time seeing each other again. Although Shaina’s moved on, feelings remain bitter between the two.

It also looks like Deepti is enjoying a new romance, but her Love Is Blind castmates seem concerned it will end in heartbreak. We’ll have to wait and see if she gets her happily ever after. Following her fling with Shake, who doesn’t seem to be making an appearance during the special, she deserves it.

Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season 2 debuts on Sept. 16 on Netflix.

