National Audubon Society
How New Jersey Plans to Relocate Flooded ‘Ghost Forests’ Inland
A $20 million cedar restoration project in the state’s Pine Barrens shows how people can help vanishing habitats outpace sea-level rise. Most people experience the New Jersey Pine Barrens from the window of a car, hurtling south from the sprawl of Philadelphia and Trenton or the Jersey Shore and then through endless acres of pitch pine, scrub oak, and blueberry. One morning in March, Emile Devito, an ecologist with the nonprofit New Jersey Conservation Foundation, navigated off the arterial route and onto a sand road in Brendan T. Byrne State Forest toward one of the state’s most pristine stands of Atlantic white cedar trees. He parked by the headwaters of a creek, then got out and began hopping across the thick hummocks surrounding the cedar trunks to keep his feet dry. The open canopy closed in. Cedar trees grew straight upward like needles from the dark mucky soil. Sunlight leaked down to the understory as if through an attic window high above.
Cool Video Gets You Up Close To Beached Shipwreck In Cumberland County, NJ
You may have never given it too much thought before, but when you actually sit back and think about, certain parts of South Jersey really are creepy. One such place is right in Maurice River Township, Cumberland County. There are quite a few reasons to venture out to the one...
New Jersey’s 22 most scenic roads for the perfect fall drive
A version of this story was originally published in 2018. It’s time to get out of the house and hit the road.
Aquaculture Project To Restore Oyster Beds
OCEAN COUNTY – Members of the Ocean County Soil Conservation District (OCSCD) and their partners were recently awarded $961,227 for a New Jersey Coastal Aquaculture project. The Aquaculture project’s primary goals are to promote aquatic habitat on shellfish leases and enhance water quality throughout the coastal bays of New Jersey (with a focus on the Barnegat and Great Bay region) by increasing producer participation in NRCS conservation programs.
NJ restaurant near entrance to Six Flags Great Adventure closes for good
A popular sub shop near the entrance to Six Flags Great Adventure in the middle of New Jersey has served its last sandwich. And let this be a lesson to any budding business person in the Garden State — running a business and turning a profit even in an area where thousands of people flock practically every day, such as a giant theme park, is no easy task.
Cheers! These are the Top 11 Drunkest Cities in New Jersey
One of the stereotypes of New Jersey is that we all like to party (thank you, Jersey Shore). Morning, noon, and night, we all seem to be hanging out with friends, kicking back, and relaxing, usually with an alcoholic beverage in-hand. Or two. Or more. But is that an accurate...
You Can Now Order This Fall Favorite Sandwich at New Jersey Wawas
Wawa hinted at something major over the weekend. One of the best things about the seasons changing here in New Jersey is the seasonal menu updates. We're already enjoying our pumpkin coffees, donuts, and apple ciders. And now we'll be able to enjoy another seasonal favorite at Wawa stores. Every...
Video Shows Helicopter Rescue Of Injured Boater 100 Miles Off NJ Coast
A 60-year-old boater was rescued by a US Coast Guard helicopter nearly 100 miles off the coast of New Jersey over the weekend (scroll for video). The man had fallen aboard the 31-foot pleasure craft, Reely, on Sunday, and notified watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay. The Air Station...
wrnjradio.com
Coast Guard medevacs 60-year-old man from vessel over 100 miles off New Jersey coast
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ (Atlantic County) — The Coast Guard medevaced an injured 60-year-old man Sunday from a vessel nearly 104 miles east of Atlantic City. Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay received a notification from the 31-foot pleasure craft, Reely, stating a 60-year-old man fell aboard the vessel and reportedly injured his back.
Watch out for this con at NJ gas stations (Opinion)
It is a pretty common occurrence in urban areas either on the street or gas stations. Now it’s moved to the suburbs, especially here in New Jersey. Someone will approach you and tell you that they just need a couple of bucks for gas. The person will say they...
NJ residents just lost even more newspapers covering their towns
The Current newspaper is no more. The free, weekly newspaper that was delivered to communities around South Jersey every Thursday published its last edition today. News of the final paper appeared in a short article printed on page six of today's editions of the newspaper. The Current and the Gazette...
Murphy, Christie announce $2B expansion of N.J. hospital
Cooper University Hospital in Camden will undergo a massive $2 billion expansion that could take a decade to complete and will increase the number of people the facility will be able to treat. The project’s announcement Monday drew some of New Jersey’s most notable officials, including Gov. Phil Murphy and...
Forget plastic bags, New Jersey should ban these instead (Opinion)
We’ve been banning all the wrong things in NJ. The plastic bag ban has been a pain. Not being able to pump our own gas makes little to no sense. Maybe we should focus on something that would do some good for New Jerseyans. An interesting question was posted...
Here Are 8 Places to Get Amazing Apple Cider Donuts in Central NJ
Now that fall is upon us, it's time to get to some of delicious smells and tastes it brings! The smell of fallen leaves, fall candles, pumpkin spice lattes, hayrides, candy apples, and.... Apple cider donuts!!. You can't very well have a perfect fall if you don't at least once...
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Barbeque in the State
Although the Southern United States will always be the best when it comes to barbeque, New Jersey actually has some pretty legendary BBQ joints–from Cubby's in the north to Henri's in the south. However, there's one absolutely iconic spot you need to know about if you don't already.
The Oldest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and unearthing bargains. New Jersey is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the largest and oldest flea markets in the entire state.
Things everyone from New Jersey misses when they go out of state
As I’m writing this, I’m preparing to go on a trip out of the Garden State for a few days. Not long, but just enough to miss the good ol’ dirty Jerz. A few days away really puts into perspective what’s so great about New Jersey, other states just don’t function the way we do.
2 dead after plane crashes in New Jersey residential neighborhood
The names of the people who were killed have not been released.
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Donuts in New Jersey
Philadelphia, PA - New Jersey has various options if you're looking for the best donuts in the state. Some excellent options are available, from Glaze Donuts to Cinn-A-Bun, Uncle Dood's, and Happy Donuts. But where should you go? Here's a list of some local favorites. You're sure to find a donut you'll love.
All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant Opening Five New Jersey Locations
I love when there is a new restaurant to try at the Jersey Shore. This next business is not opening one, not two, but five additional New Jersey restaurants and two of them will be here at the Jersey Shore. (More on this in a second...) The restaurant is called...
