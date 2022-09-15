ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How New Jersey Plans to Relocate Flooded ‘Ghost Forests’ Inland

A $20 million cedar restoration project in the state’s Pine Barrens shows how people can help vanishing habitats outpace sea-level rise. Most people experience the New Jersey Pine Barrens from the window of a car, hurtling south from the sprawl of Philadelphia and Trenton or the Jersey Shore and then through endless acres of pitch pine, scrub oak, and blueberry. One morning in March, Emile Devito, an ecologist with the nonprofit New Jersey Conservation Foundation, navigated off the arterial route and onto a sand road in Brendan T. Byrne State Forest toward one of the state’s most pristine stands of Atlantic white cedar trees. He parked by the headwaters of a creek, then got out and began hopping across the thick hummocks surrounding the cedar trunks to keep his feet dry. The open canopy closed in. Cedar trees grew straight upward like needles from the dark mucky soil. Sunlight leaked down to the understory as if through an attic window high above.
Aquaculture Project To Restore Oyster Beds

OCEAN COUNTY – Members of the Ocean County Soil Conservation District (OCSCD) and their partners were recently awarded $961,227 for a New Jersey Coastal Aquaculture project. The Aquaculture project’s primary goals are to promote aquatic habitat on shellfish leases and enhance water quality throughout the coastal bays of New Jersey (with a focus on the Barnegat and Great Bay region) by increasing producer participation in NRCS conservation programs.
Murphy, Christie announce $2B expansion of N.J. hospital

Cooper University Hospital in Camden will undergo a massive $2 billion expansion that could take a decade to complete and will increase the number of people the facility will be able to treat. The project’s announcement Monday drew some of New Jersey’s most notable officials, including Gov. Phil Murphy and...
Where to Find the Best Donuts in New Jersey

Philadelphia, PA - New Jersey has various options if you're looking for the best donuts in the state. Some excellent options are available, from Glaze Donuts to Cinn-A-Bun, Uncle Dood's, and Happy Donuts. But where should you go? Here's a list of some local favorites. You're sure to find a donut you'll love.
