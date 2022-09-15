Read full article on original website
Shanghai unveils $257 billion in infrastructure investments
BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s commercial hub of Shanghai launched on Tuesday eight infrastructure projects with total investment of 1.8 trillion yuan ($256.83 billion), state media said.
White House surges aid to hurricane-hit Puerto Rico on a haunting five-year anniversary
Exactly five years after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, yet another catastrophic storm is testing the federal government's capacity to mount a rapid response on an island exposed by its rudimentary infrastructure and vulnerability to climate change.
Warner Music arm seeks Russian deals despite business suspension
Exclusive: ADA Russia and French company Believe appear to be conducting business after pledges made after Ukraine invasion
The economic and cultural value of the Australian book industry deserves more government support
The Australian book industry has operated for more than a century. It has matured into a mid-level English language market, smaller than the US and UK markets, but of sufficient size to generate first-rate books and export significant works to the rest of the world. It is also an industry exposed to an unusual degree of risk at every level of the supply chain. Authors take a risk in devoting years to writing a book which may or may not be accepted for publication. Even if an author is paid an advance, it is unlikely to reflect the length...
Germany hopes AI can stop rare eagles flying into wind turbines
Small in size, sensitive of constitution and with only 130 breeding pairs surviving locally in the wild, the lesser spotted eagle of the Oder delta lives up to its name. In Germany, key questions over the country’s energy future hang on the question of whether artificial intelligence systems can do a better job of spotting the reclusive animal than birdwatchers do.
Farm and food investors face $150 billion loss on climate change - report
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Top farming and food firms could lose up to a quarter of their value by 2030 if they do not adapt to new government policies and consumer behavior tied to climate change, United Nations-affiliated campaigners said in a new report.
Hurricane Fiona slams Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico; three dead
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico/Santo Domingo, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Hurricane Fiona was churning north on Monday night after bringing torrential rain and powerful winds to the Dominican Republic and a total power outage in neighboring Puerto Rico, killing at least three.
Taiwan 'proud' of its efforts to help Ukraine, says President Tsai
TAIPEI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan is "proud" of its efforts to help Ukraine in the country's struggle to defend itself and those efforts must continue, President Tsai Ing-wen told a conference taking place in New York.
