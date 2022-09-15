ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The economic and cultural value of the Australian book industry deserves more government support

The Australian book industry has operated for more than a century. It has matured into a mid-level English language market, smaller than the US and UK markets, but of sufficient size to generate first-rate books and export significant works to the rest of the world. It is also an industry exposed to an unusual degree of risk at every level of the supply chain. Authors take a risk in devoting years to writing a book which may or may not be accepted for publication. Even if an author is paid an advance, it is unlikely to reflect the length...
The Guardian

Germany hopes AI can stop rare eagles flying into wind turbines

Small in size, sensitive of constitution and with only 130 breeding pairs surviving locally in the wild, the lesser spotted eagle of the Oder delta lives up to its name. In Germany, key questions over the country’s energy future hang on the question of whether artificial intelligence systems can do a better job of spotting the reclusive animal than birdwatchers do.
