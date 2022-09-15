The Australian book industry has operated for more than a century. It has matured into a mid-level English language market, smaller than the US and UK markets, but of sufficient size to generate first-rate books and export significant works to the rest of the world. It is also an industry exposed to an unusual degree of risk at every level of the supply chain. Authors take a risk in devoting years to writing a book which may or may not be accepted for publication. Even if an author is paid an advance, it is unlikely to reflect the length...

