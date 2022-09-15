Great Britain’s Zoe Backstedt has blown away the field to take victory in the junior women’s time trial at the Road Cycling World Championships in Wollongong, Australia.The 17-year-old clocked 18 minutes 26.78 seconds over the 14.1km course in New South Wales, some 95km (60 miles) south of Sydney, to finish one minute 35.58 seconds ahead of Germany’s Justyna Czapla, who was followed by Febe Jooris of Belgium.Backstedt, who now holds the junior women’s world titles in cyclocross, road race, time trial and Madison, attributed her success to how she handled the pressure of the occasion.She said: “It feels incredible, I...

