ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

Comments / 0

Related
DCist

21 D.C.-Area Restaurant Openings We’re Looking Forward To This Fall/Winter

After a summer that brought high profile openings such as the colorful outpost of Mi Vida on 14th Street — a growing local chain that expects to expand again to Penn Quarter this fall — a tavern from Bar Rescue’s Jon Tapper, the first full-service eatery at Skyland Town Center, and the wildly popular breakfast taqueria La Tejana, the D.C. area has plenty more restaurant openings slated for the rest of the year.
WASHINGTON, DC
Eater

Money Muscle BBQ’s Owners Buy a Fledgling Fried Chicken Stand in Silver Spring

Silver Spring’s year-old fried chicken shack and soft-serve stand Fryer’s Roadside was just scooped up by a nearby restaurant group with some serious smoker skills. Pitmaster Ed Reavis and his wife Jennifer Meltzer, the owners of seafood stalwart All Set and next-door sibling Money Muscle BBQ in downtown Silver Spring, just purchased Fryer’s Roadside at Meadowood Shopping Center (12830 New Hampshire Avenue) and plan to reopen later this fall.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Three MoCo Thai Restaurants Make Eater DC’s ’15 Standout Thai Restaurants Around D.C.’ List

Three That restaurants located in Montgomery County have made Eater DC’s ‘15 Standout Thai Restaurants Around D.C.’ list. Per the article, “While suburban neighborhoods like Falls Church and Wheaton have a particularly strong selection of top-tier Thai restaurants, D.C. proper has its own strong scene.” With Montgomery County being home to over 30 Thai restaurants, many have previously shared their opinions via the @TasteMoCo food tournaments of 2020. Below you’;; see the three that made it onto Eater DC’s list:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Takoma Park Pie Contest Makes Tasty Return

For Montgomery County residents who may never make it to the Great British Bake Off, the Takoma Park Pie Contest offered a very tasty alternative. The culinary contest returned to the Streetery on Laurel Avenue after a two-year covid hiatus Sunday. 67 pies filled the tasting tents in categories like...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Silver Spring, MD
Lifestyle
Silver Spring, MD
Food & Drinks
State
Georgia State
City
Silver Spring, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Local
Maryland Food & Drinks
Local
Maryland Restaurants
WUSA9

For Sale: Four bedrooms, two baths and one cousin

WASHINGTON — A house for sale in D.C. really caught our eye. Four bedrooms, two baths and a cousin. The $664,500 dollar home in Northwest comes with a guy living in it. At first glance, the listing for a rowhouse 746 Newton Place in Columbia Heights looks like a pretty good deal.
WASHINGTON, DC
matadornetwork.com

The Best Places To Eat Inside the Pennsylvania Dutch Farmers Market

The Pennsylvania Dutch Farmer’s Market attracts locals and visitors alike to a 290,000 square foot center close to historic Annapolis, Maryland. Inside, vendors expertly knead bread dough, smoke locally-grown meats, and offer wares ranging from handcrafted chocolates to packaged homemade pastas ready to go home with visitors. There are a plethora of food options at the Annapolis Amish market for immediate eats, dinners at home, and snacks for later that won’t last past the car ride home.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
DC News Now

17th Annual H Street Festival in DC draws thousands

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Thousands of people headed to Northeast D.C. on Saturday for the 17th Annual H Street Festival. “H Street Festival is one of the most vibrant days in D.C. There’s just so much life and joy and talent,” said artist Mina Karimi. DC News Now was among dozens of participants and […]
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Ihop#New York City#Bistro#Food Drink#Ihop Location#Asian Bistro Cafe
mocoshow.com

‘Field of Screams’ Returns to Olney for 22nd year

Field of Screams Maryland, the metro area’s definitive haunted attraction, opens Saturday, Sept 24 and runs through October 31, 2022. Located in Olney, Maryland, this Hollywood-level production includes well-trained actors and an intense fright experience with decor and props not seen outside the movie industry. The event is currently vying for the #1 spot in USA Today’s 10 Best Haunted Attractions in the country.
OLNEY, MD
mocoshow.com

Dunkin’ & Baskin-Robbins in Four Corners to Celebrate Grand Opening with Free Coffee or Free Ice Cream Scoops for a Year Giveaway to First 100 Guests on September 17

Dunkin Donuts at 115 University Blvd W, in the Four Corners area of Silver Spring, which opened this past August, will hold its official grand opening celebration on Saturday, September 17, beginning at 9am. The first 100 guests on Saturday will receive free coffee or free ice cream scoops for one year. Additional details below courtesy of Dunkin:
SILVER SPRING, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
DC News Now

Firefighter falls, person displaced after DC fire

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A firefighter fell through a porch overhang while on the scene of a fire in Southeast D.C. Sunday afternoon. Officials said that the fire was in a two-story duplex in the 1600 block of Fort DuPont St. SE. There was a mayday distress call after the firefighter fell, but the […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Owner of stolen dog grateful to have him returned

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A six month old bulldog named Hugo has been reunited with his owner after being stolen from a D.C. hotel room on Friday. The suspect is still on the loose. It happened at the Embassy Suites Hotel at the corner of 22nd and N streets NW around 6 p.m. Friday […]
WASHINGTON, DC
townandtourist.com

20 Best Boozy, Bottomless Brunches in Washington, DC (Get An Uber!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Washington, DC, is a fabulous place to brunch, especially if you’re looking for a boozy and bottomless weekend excursion. There’s something about eating good food in the national capital with a drink in hand that makes a business or pleasure trip that much better. Even if you’re native to DC, you might want to take a trip to these top twenty brunch spots and live your best life.
WASHINGTON, DC
5newsonline.com

Man who killed customer for cutting him in line at Popeyes sentenced to 22 years

OXON HILL, Md. — A man who fatally stabbed a fellow customer for allegedly cutting him in line at a Maryland Popeyes in 2019 has been sentenced to 22 years behind bars. A Prince George's County jury found Ricoh McClain of D.C. guilty of second-degree murder for fatally stabbing 28-year-old Kevin Davis at the Popeyes on Livingston Road in Oxon Hill on Nov. 4, 2019.
OXON HILL, MD
mymcmedia.org

Police Release Surveillance Photos from Silver Spring Bank Robbery

The Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) continues to investigate a bank robbery that occurred Friday in Silver Spring. Detectives released surveillance photographs of the suspect and ask for the public’s help to identify him. On Friday, Sept. 16, at approximately 12:25 p.m., officers responded to the Truist Bank on...
SILVER SPRING, MD
themunchonline.com

102 W. Deer Park Road

"Coming Soon" Beautiful 4/3 split level close to 270 & MARC train! - Great ---4 Bed / 3 BA ---split level single family home with granite counter tops and cathedral style ceilings, updated kitchen & bathrooms. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on top level. 1 bedroom, 1 bath on lower level walkout connected to 2 car garage! Fenced in rear yard, SO CLOSE to RideOn bus stop, MARC train, METRO, right off of I-270 and I-370. Summit Hall ES, Forest Oak MS & Gaithersburg HS.
GAITHERSBURG, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy