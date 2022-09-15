ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boynton Beach, FL

Road-rage victim dies a month after he was shot in chest

By Angie DiMichele, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 4 days ago
A man who was shot during a road-rage altercation in Boynton Beach over a month ago has died from his injuries. Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

A man who was shot during a road-rage altercation in Boynton Beach over a month ago has died from his injuries.

Officer Holly Picciano, a spokesperson for Boynton Beach Police, said in an email Thursday morning that Thomas Vanantwerp, 67, died Wednesday. He had been released from the hospital after the Aug. 1 shooting and transferred to another medical facility.

Vanantwerp and Bradley Jay Sosnowsky , 55, had gotten off Interstate 95 at Boynton Beach Boulevard, and Sosnowsky almost rear-ended Vanantwerp’s Chevy pick-up truck while the two changed lanes.

The two drivers were stopped at a red light when Vanatwerp got out of his truck and approached Sosnowsky’s car, a probable cause affidavit says.

Sosnowsky had a camera affixed to his dashboard that recorded the altercation after Vanantwerp approached his car. Vanantwerp and Sosnowsky exchanged heated words before Sosnowsky shot him mid-sentence while sitting in his car, according to the report.

“That’s what you get for trying to throw a punch to my face,” Sosnowsky said, according to the report.

The argument continued as Sosnowsky called 911 and told a dispatcher he shot his .22-caliber revolver “because he was going to be attacked,” the report says. Vanantwerp had a gunshot wound to his upper-left chest and had started to lose consciousness by the time officers arrived.

Vanantwerp had to be revived at Delray Medical Center, the report says, and had significant internal bleeding and organ damage. Officers said he was shot “immediately” after walking up to Sosnowsky’s door and that it didn’t appear Vanantwerp threatened him or tried to assault him.

Sosnowsky’s attorney could not be reached for comment Thursday afternoon. Sosnowsky was arrested on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

It is unclear whether Sosonowksy will face additional charges.

In Parkland trial, fetal alcohol spectrum disorders are blamed for spawning a killer. What is this and how prevalent is it?

The warnings are bold on alcohol labels: if you are pregnant, consuming alcohol could cause serious health problems for your baby. But pregnant women have been consuming alcohol for centuries. So how serious are those resulting health problems? This week, experts told a Broward jury that confessed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz suffered severe brain damage as a result of his biological mother’s ...
