capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/16/22–9/19/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Wyoming trooper trial set for January 2023; probable cause affidavit to remain sealed
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Judge Campbell saw Wyoming State Trooper Gabriel Testerman for his arraignment in the Laramie County District Court today, Sept. 19. During this arraignment, Testerman put in a plea of not guilty, and a jury trial has been set for Jan. 10, 2023. Testerman appeared before Magistrate West in Laramie County Circuit Court on Aug. 31 to hear three counts of inflicting sexual intrusion on a victim.
Vandals Who Caused $8K in Damage to Cheyenne Parks Still at Large
Cheyenne police are still looking for the vandals who targeted Cahill and Mylar parks earlier this month. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the bathrooms and playgrounds at both parks were damaged on Sept. 10 and Sept. 11. "Porcelain fixtures were smashed, barrels of trash were turned over, and equipment...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Cheyenne Police Warn Citizens of Asphalt Paving Scam
The Cheyenne Police Department is warning the public of a scam involving asphalt paving. In what appears to be a nationwide trend, a male suspect will knock on a homeowner’s door saying he has extra asphalt from another job that needs to be used. He then offers to pave...
Douglas Budget
Woman assaulted Tuesday near Converse/Platte County line
A woman was assaulted Sept. 13 at about 1:47 p.m. in a BLM section of land to the east of HWY 319 near the North Platte River and the Converse/Platte County Line, according to a press release issued by the Converse County Sheriff's Office this morning. The assault victim reported...
capcity.news
Weekly arrest report (9/8/22–9/16/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo — Here are the week’s compiled recent arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested and the recommended charges against them. All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a...
Wheatland Man Charged with Felony Fraud and Forgery
A judge ordered a Wheatland man held on a $3,000 bond for three felony charges during intitial appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Wednesday. Judge Michael Patchen said Austin Scott Lee McClain is charged with:. Forgery. Fraud by Check. Conspiracy. According to the affidavit, McClain wrote a check for...
cowboystatedaily.com
Cheyenne Man Wins Over $1 Million In Las Vegas Slot Machine
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It was supposed to be a quick weekend trip for Cheyenne businessman Marc Thayer. And it was. It just turned out to be a profitable one as well. Thayer, owner of a home and business security system company in Cheyenne, flew...
oilcity.news
Cheyenne mayor: Proposed $1.1B meat-packing plant would be among largest in North America
CASPER, Wyo. — Cheyenne could be getting one of North America’s largest meat-packing plants, Mayor Patrick Collins said in his weekly “Mayor’s Minute” column. The proposed facility would be built in Cheyenne’s Swan Ranch Business Park, Collins said. “It is early in the process,...
Police Stop Car Going More Than 100 MPH
As the weather cools down, it might feel like winter is coming. The Wyoming Highway Patrol would like to remind the public of the speed limit on US-85 south of Cheyenne, which is 65 MPH. This motorist was stopped traveling 43 MPH over the posted speed limit. The Wyoming Highway...
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (9/6/22–9/14/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Sept. 6 through Sept. 14. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
capcity.news
Area skateboarders ‘Shred 4 Stef’ to benefit local teen who suffered rare traumatic brain injury
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — When skateboarding friends noticed that Stefani Perdue had wandered away July 26 from the Brimmer Park skatepark on Windmill Road in Cheyenne, they at first didn’t think much of it. Perdue, 19, is described as shy and reserved by family and friends, someone whose departures...
Cheyenne NWS: 60 MPH Winds, Heavy Rain, Small Hail Possible
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says strong to severe storms are possible in some areas of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this afternoon. ''Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected Friday afternoon and evening. Some storms may have the potential to become severe, with damaging winds over 60 MPH the main threat. Small hail and moderate to heavy rain can also be expected with these storms.''
$1.1B Meatpacking Plant Could Be Coming to Cheyenne
A $1.1 billion meatpacking plant could be coming to Cheyenne, Mayor Patrick Collins says. Collins said Friday in his Mayor's Minute column that a business would like to build one of the largest meatpacking plants in North America in the Swan Ranch Business Park. "It is early in the process,"...
First Human Case of West Nile Reported in Laramie County
Cheyenne Laramie County Public Health on Friday announced the first human case of West Nile virus in the county this year. West Nile virus is spread when mosquitoes feed on infected birds and then bite people and animals. "A bite from an infected mosquito can cause severe illness and, in...
Cheyenne Animal Shelter Resumes Cat Adoptions, Intakes After Panleukopenia Outbreak
After a two-week quarantine due to a feline panleukopenia outbreak, the Cheyenne Animal Shelter has resumed normal operations, the agency announced Thursday. "We are very excited to be opening up again for cat adoptions and appreciate the community's support through the quarantine," shelter spokeswoman Niki Harrison said in a release.
thecheyennepost.com
Cheyenne Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets - September 15, 2022
I am Claire. I am a very sweet, beautiful girl who will never turn down some good pets and lovin'. I am super energetic and absolutely cannot get enough of going outside for walks. If I sound like a dream to you, come meet me today at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter!
Mystery as Wyoming Highway Patrol officer arrested
A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was arrested this week by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, but no charges have been released yet. The mysterious story started on May 2, when the Patrol was contacted by the Cheyenne Police Department about an investigation involving a trooper, who is stationed in Cheyenne. The officer was immediately removed from service, and placed on administrative.
thecheyennepost.com
Highway Patrol Trooper Arrested
A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper has been arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office. On May 2, the Wyoming Highway Patrol was contacted by the Cheyenne Police Department about an investigation involving WHP Sergeant Gabriel Testerman. Testerman was immediately removed from service and placed on administrative leave pending the...
vanquishthefoe.com
BYU Opens as 22-Point Favorite Versus Wyoming
After a 3-TD loss to Oregon, BYU opened as a 22-point favorite versus Wyoming in Provo. The over/under for the game is 49.5. BYU fell down to 19 in the AP poll after the loss to the Ducks. The Cowboys are 3-1 on the season and are coming off a home win versus a good Air Force team. The Cowboys’ lone loss was a 38-6 defeat at Illinois in week 0. Their other two wins are a 3-point home win over Tulsa and 33-10 win over FCS foe Northern Colorado.
