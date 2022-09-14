ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galax, VA

WDBJ7.com

Pulaski based film selected for film festival in New York City

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - An independent film shot in Pulaski, Va with a local cast and writer will be on display in New York City this fall. “Noah’s Arch” was selected for the Urban Action Showcase International Action Film Festival in November. One of the film’s action scenes...
PULASKI, VA
pmg-va.com

Grayson Highlands Fall Festival set for Sept. 24-25

MOUTH OF WILSON — The 46th Annual Grayson Highlands Fall Festival will be held Sept. 24-25, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, rain or shine. The $10 park fee is waived on Sept. 24 for National Public Lands Day, but there is a $5 per entrance fee for the festival. On Sept. 25, there will be a $10 parking fee for Grayson Highlands and an additional $5 entrance fee for the festival.
MOUTH OF WILSON, VA
cardinalnews.org

Friendship acquires Salem facility; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of briefs from around Southwest and Southside:. Friendship, a Roanoke-based senior living and rehabilitation center, has announced its acquisition of Salem Terrace at Harrogate, now Friendship Salem Terrace, a senior living community that offers Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care. Friendship will mark the addition...
SALEM, VA
thecarrollnews.com

Two boys who shared a name

Local teacher pens song about Confederate soldier, slave who shared the same name. Local songwriter and Carroll County Middle School Teacher John Carpenter recently showed 25 Carroll Middle agricultural and chorus students “there’s a story in every song and a song in every story” with an impromptu concert and history lesson on September 6. Carpenter’s new tune is anchored in the dignity extended in burial to his great-great grandfather, Confederate Soldier Sargeant John B. Jones by Church Sexton John W. Jones, who was a runaway slave.
HILLSVILLE, VA
thecarrollnews.com

Truckers Parade Against Cancer set for Sept. 17

Trucks line up in preparation for the annual Truckers Parade Against Cancer in previous years. This year’s parade is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. leaving the VFW in Hillsville on Sept. 17. Organizers of the Annual Truckers Parade Against Cancer believe the 16th installment of the event, scheduled...
HILLSVILLE, VA
WSLS

Bed Bath & Beyond in Christiansburg set to close

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – One Southwest Virginia Bed Bath & Beyond location is just one of 56 across the nation that will be closing soon, according to an updated list. The company had announced in August that it would eventually close around 150 of its stores, slashing its workforce by 20% in an attempt to rebound from major stock dips, the AP reported.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
Herald and Tribune

FIRE Jonesborough business battles nighttime flames

The Jonesborough Barrel House has closed indefinitely after a fire caused damage to a smokehouse building behind the restaurant Wednesday evening. “The fire department was notified that there was a fire down- town at the Barrel House and when they arrived, police and pub- lic safety officers were already on the scene – and they are cross trained,” said Jonesborough Fire Chief Phil Fritts. “An officer went to the back alley and there was a structure back there used for their woodfire smokers. The top of the structure had wood on it and somehow that catches on fire. There was a lot of fire when they got there.”
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Know Before You Go: Devil’s Bathtub

DUNGANNON, Va. (WJHL) – When it comes to hikes and treks in the region, few have created more cautionary tales than the Devil’s Bathtub. From backcountry injuries to large groups of hikers becoming stranded, the trail is synonymous with risky business for some. But what is it that makes the trail so challenging, and why […]
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
pmg-va.com

Danna Lou Amburn Ward, 84

Danna Lou Amburn Ward, age 84, of Galax, Va., passed away Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at her home. Mrs. Ward was born in Carroll County, Va., on March 9, 1938, to Cosmo Boyd and Jessie Marie Carico Amburn. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and father of the children, J.C. Ward, and a brother, William Thomas Amburn.
GALAX, VA
WJHL

New details released on Buck Van Huss Dome’s condition

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport City Schools released updated information on the condition of Dobyns-Bennett’s Buck Van Huss Dome, which was closed last month over structural concerns. On Friday, the school system shared a “Phase 1” report from consultant Dome Technologies and Thompson & Litton Engineering. The report confirmed the data provided during the initial […]
KINGSPORT, TN
elizabethton.com

Elizabethton man slides down steep wall, drowns in Doe River

An Elizabethton man apparently fell down a steep wall on the Doe River overnight Wednesday, slid into the river and drowned. Elizabethton Police responded about 10 a.m. Thursday to the 200 block of Academy Street, where a body had been discovered in the river. The man was identified as Roger...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
thecarrollnews.com

Williams named Teacher of the Year

These people were among those on hand September 9 at CCHS to present Drafting Teacher Christy Williams a trophy honoring her as “Teacher Of the Year” in the Carroll County Public School Division. Pictured from left are School Board Chairman Brian Spencer, School Superintendent Dr. Mark Burnette, Drafting Teacher Christy Williams, Assistant Principal/CTE Coordinator Jay Holderfield and Principal Charles “Chuck” Thompson.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Franklin Co. shuts out Magna Vista after game-long lead

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Some teams haven’t gotten a break these first few weeks. but Franklin County hasn’t backed down from a challenge quite yet. Under the Friday night lights, Franklin County took the early lead and held that lead the entire game, beating Magna Vista 40-0.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA

