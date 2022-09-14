Read full article on original website
Pulaski based film selected for film festival in New York City
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - An independent film shot in Pulaski, Va with a local cast and writer will be on display in New York City this fall. “Noah’s Arch” was selected for the Urban Action Showcase International Action Film Festival in November. One of the film’s action scenes...
Grayson Highlands Fall Festival set for Sept. 24-25
MOUTH OF WILSON — The 46th Annual Grayson Highlands Fall Festival will be held Sept. 24-25, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, rain or shine. The $10 park fee is waived on Sept. 24 for National Public Lands Day, but there is a $5 per entrance fee for the festival. On Sept. 25, there will be a $10 parking fee for Grayson Highlands and an additional $5 entrance fee for the festival.
Friendship acquires Salem facility; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of briefs from around Southwest and Southside:. Friendship, a Roanoke-based senior living and rehabilitation center, has announced its acquisition of Salem Terrace at Harrogate, now Friendship Salem Terrace, a senior living community that offers Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care. Friendship will mark the addition...
Two boys who shared a name
Local teacher pens song about Confederate soldier, slave who shared the same name. Local songwriter and Carroll County Middle School Teacher John Carpenter recently showed 25 Carroll Middle agricultural and chorus students “there’s a story in every song and a song in every story” with an impromptu concert and history lesson on September 6. Carpenter’s new tune is anchored in the dignity extended in burial to his great-great grandfather, Confederate Soldier Sargeant John B. Jones by Church Sexton John W. Jones, who was a runaway slave.
These adorable animals are in need a a home this weekend, Tails and Paws
Friday, September 16, 2022 Tails and Paws Highlights animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you would like to adopt, you can contact the shelter at (423) 926 8769 for more information. You can also pay a visit to the shelter to see the animals and […]
10-Hour Road Trip Through Tennessee Ends With $500,000 Lottery Prize
A brother-sister duo drove 10 hours round trip to collect the massive prize.
Winston-Salem woman falls in massive sinkhole in parking lot
Winston-Salem, N.C. — A North Carolina woman escaped with just minor injuries Monday after falling into a sinkhole at a used car dealership. Kia Long-Gyant said the ground collapsed beneath her in the parking lot as she came out of the back door of Frank Myers Auto Maxx, where she was getting her car detailed.
Truckers Parade Against Cancer set for Sept. 17
Trucks line up in preparation for the annual Truckers Parade Against Cancer in previous years. This year’s parade is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. leaving the VFW in Hillsville on Sept. 17. Organizers of the Annual Truckers Parade Against Cancer believe the 16th installment of the event, scheduled...
Bed Bath & Beyond in Christiansburg set to close
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – One Southwest Virginia Bed Bath & Beyond location is just one of 56 across the nation that will be closing soon, according to an updated list. The company had announced in August that it would eventually close around 150 of its stores, slashing its workforce by 20% in an attempt to rebound from major stock dips, the AP reported.
5 doctors plead guilty in West Virginia in pain pill scheme
Five doctors pleaded guilty in a pain pill prescription scheme involving clinics in West Virginia and Virginia, federal prosecutors said Monday.,
FIRE Jonesborough business battles nighttime flames
The Jonesborough Barrel House has closed indefinitely after a fire caused damage to a smokehouse building behind the restaurant Wednesday evening. “The fire department was notified that there was a fire down- town at the Barrel House and when they arrived, police and pub- lic safety officers were already on the scene – and they are cross trained,” said Jonesborough Fire Chief Phil Fritts. “An officer went to the back alley and there was a structure back there used for their woodfire smokers. The top of the structure had wood on it and somehow that catches on fire. There was a lot of fire when they got there.”
Know Before You Go: Devil’s Bathtub
DUNGANNON, Va. (WJHL) – When it comes to hikes and treks in the region, few have created more cautionary tales than the Devil’s Bathtub. From backcountry injuries to large groups of hikers becoming stranded, the trail is synonymous with risky business for some. But what is it that makes the trail so challenging, and why […]
PHOTOS: Explosion destroys home in Bristol, Virginia
No one was injured in the explosion but the home is a total loss.
Smyth County man sentenced in Southwest Virginia fentanyl distribution case
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. A Smyth County man who ordered approximately 30,000 fentanyl pills from California and sold them in Southwest Virginia was sentenced Friday to 42 months in federal prison. Zachary Ryan Hutton, 21, of Marion, will also pay the...
Danna Lou Amburn Ward, 84
Danna Lou Amburn Ward, age 84, of Galax, Va., passed away Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at her home. Mrs. Ward was born in Carroll County, Va., on March 9, 1938, to Cosmo Boyd and Jessie Marie Carico Amburn. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and father of the children, J.C. Ward, and a brother, William Thomas Amburn.
New details released on Buck Van Huss Dome’s condition
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport City Schools released updated information on the condition of Dobyns-Bennett’s Buck Van Huss Dome, which was closed last month over structural concerns. On Friday, the school system shared a “Phase 1” report from consultant Dome Technologies and Thompson & Litton Engineering. The report confirmed the data provided during the initial […]
Elizabethton man slides down steep wall, drowns in Doe River
An Elizabethton man apparently fell down a steep wall on the Doe River overnight Wednesday, slid into the river and drowned. Elizabethton Police responded about 10 a.m. Thursday to the 200 block of Academy Street, where a body had been discovered in the river. The man was identified as Roger...
Greene Co. residents rally against proposed removal of beloved swimming hole
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Residents neighboring the Horse Creek Recreation Area gathered inside the park Wednesday to sign a petition to prevent the removal of a popular swimming hole. The U.S. Forest Service operates the park and in a proposed improvement plan, a dam that created the swimming hole would be removed from the […]
Williams named Teacher of the Year
These people were among those on hand September 9 at CCHS to present Drafting Teacher Christy Williams a trophy honoring her as “Teacher Of the Year” in the Carroll County Public School Division. Pictured from left are School Board Chairman Brian Spencer, School Superintendent Dr. Mark Burnette, Drafting Teacher Christy Williams, Assistant Principal/CTE Coordinator Jay Holderfield and Principal Charles “Chuck” Thompson.
Franklin Co. shuts out Magna Vista after game-long lead
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Some teams haven’t gotten a break these first few weeks. but Franklin County hasn’t backed down from a challenge quite yet. Under the Friday night lights, Franklin County took the early lead and held that lead the entire game, beating Magna Vista 40-0.
