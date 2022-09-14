The Jonesborough Barrel House has closed indefinitely after a fire caused damage to a smokehouse building behind the restaurant Wednesday evening. “The fire department was notified that there was a fire down- town at the Barrel House and when they arrived, police and pub- lic safety officers were already on the scene – and they are cross trained,” said Jonesborough Fire Chief Phil Fritts. “An officer went to the back alley and there was a structure back there used for their woodfire smokers. The top of the structure had wood on it and somehow that catches on fire. There was a lot of fire when they got there.”

JONESBOROUGH, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO