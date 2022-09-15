Mike Lindell's phone search reveals new details about scope of federal probe into efforts to subvert 2020 election results

Read full article on original website
Related
Trump melts down on Truth Social after FBI seizes MyPillow guy Mike Lindell's phone at Hardee's
Former President Donald Trump posted a late-night message on Truth Social in which he lashed out at the FBI for seizing MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's phone as part of an investigation into voting machine tampering. In the latest of his many attacks on the FBI, the twice-impeached former president accused...
Trump Is Very Upset ‘Pillow Guy’ Mike Lindell Got His Phone Seized at a Hardee’s Drive-Thru
Mike Lindell, the Trump-supporting MyPillow founder who has long been touring the nation with claims he has proof the 2020 election was rigged, said on Tuesday night that the FBI seized his phone while he was waiting in line at a Hardee’s drive-thru in Minnesota. Trump was appalled. “Breaking...
Hardee’s mocks Mike Lindell after he claimed the FBI took his phone at one of its Minnesota locations
The fast food restaurant chain Hardee’s took to social media to capitalise on its newfound notoriety after My Pillow CEO and ardent Donald Trump supporter Mike Lindell claimed that the FBI seized his cell phone at a Hardee’s in southern Minnesota on Tuesday. “Now that you know we exist... you should really try our pillowy biscuits,” Hardee’s tweeted early on Wednesday morning. Now that you know we exist... you should really try our pillowy biscuits.— Hardee’s (@Hardees) September 14, 2022Contacted by Insider for a reaction to the tweet, Mr Lindell replied to the chain’s missive with: “Funny!” He later...
Trump claims the FBI searched 16-year-old Barron's room in Mar-a-Lago. Former prosecutor says that's unlikely, unless he stored government docs there.
Trump told a Pennsylvania rally that the FBI did "a deep and ugly search" of his son Barron's bedroom in Mar-a-Lago.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A former federal prosecutor says Donald Trump should be arrested 'promptly' after 'unlawfully taking' classified records: 'Did he sell them to America's adversaries?'
A legal expert said it's entirely possible that some documents "are nowhere to be found because they are already with someone else."
Geraldo Rivera Of Fox News Makes Stunning Announcement About Donald Trump
The conservative channel's host might hear from the former president about this.
Trump's own former intel chief worried that Russia had compromising material on him, book says
Dan Coats, former director of national intelligence, worried about Trump's relations with Putin. According to a new book, Trump's behavior at a summit with Putin sparked his concern. Trump's relationship with Russia has long been a subject of rumor and speculation. A former Director of National Intelligence was so concerned...
Opinion: Mitch McConnell just made the 2022 election about Trump's political future
Mitch McConnell's brutal assessment that Republicans may not win back the Senate because of a lack of "candidate quality" was an acknowledgement of the GOP's challenges in 2022. Dean Obeidallah writes it was also a dig at ex-President Donald Trump.
RELATED PEOPLE
'Spin is real': Trump attorney responds to uproar over classified documents
One of former President Donald Trump's attorneys responded Thursday to the tumult over comments she made about an FBI photo showing classified documents found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.
Pillow salesman and Trump ally Mike Lindell says FBI served him with subpoena for contents of his phone
(CNN) — Mike Lindell, CEO of My Pillow and prominent backer of former President Donald Trump's false voter fraud claims, said Tuesday the FBI served him with a grand jury subpoena for the contents of his phone as part of an investigation into a Colorado election security breach. Lindell...
A former federal prosecutor said he's frustrated that Trump has yet to be indicted after 'criming in the harsh light of day'
Trump is at the center of several scandals, "so is there frustration that Donald Trump has not had one minute of accountability? Yes," Glenn Kirschner said.
Trump news – live: Trump wants taxpayers to pay Mar-a-Lago special master costs as nominees submitted to judge
In a legal filing regarding the appointment of a special master to review the Mar-a-Lago papers uncovered in the FBI search of Donald Trump’s Florida home, it transpires that the former president wants half the costs paid for by the US taxpayer. The Department of Justice would like Mr Trump to cover the appointee’s compensation. Both sides have submitted two names as nominees to fill the role.Meanwhile, a Florida federal judge has tossed out the wide-ranging lawsuit the ex-president filed against Hillary Clinton and a host of other figures associated with the investigation into whether his presidential campaign had...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Melania Trump felt violated by FBI agents 'contaminating' her bedroom during Mar-a-Lago raid, report says
Melania Trump has expressed concern that FBI agents touched her underwear during the Mar-a-Lago raid, prompting her to buy new lingerie, per a report.
Trump must explain what he did and why he did it
On Aug. 8, 2022, FBI agents searched several areas in former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. They removed 15 boxes, 14 of which contained U.S. government documents marked classified, secret or top secret. To protect national security, an ongoing criminal investigation and the individuals involved in it, FBI...
Trump queried the valet who brought him his Diet Cokes on how he could stay in office after the 2020 election, book says
Trump signaled his refusal to leave office after the 2020 election, per a forthcoming book. Trump even asked the valet who brought his Diet Cokes to the Oval Office what he should do. CNN reported on details from Maggie Haberman's upcoming book "Confidence Man." Donald Trump queried aides — including...
Trump FBI raid could have ‘some connection’ to murdered CIA assets, MSNBC's Joy Reid speculates
MSNBC’s Joy Reid wondered out loud on Monday whether documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home were related to a rash of American spy deaths in 2021. "The ReidOut" featured a panel discussing the news that a federal judge ordered an independent special master be appointed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trump’s Save America paid $3 million to cover top lawyer’s legal work
Donald Trump’s outside spending arm has paid $3 million to cover attorney Chris Kise’s legal work representing the former president, according to three people familiar with the arrangement. The $3 million paid by Save America PAC is a significant sum, and comes as Trump faces a number of...
ValueWalk
A Hypothetical Question About Donald Trump’s Indictment
If you’ve been following the news lately, you must be well aware that former president Donald Trump has gotten himself into a heap of trouble. But over the course of his charmed life, he has never been indicted – let alone convicted – of any crime, whether large or small.
WATCH: Hillary Clinton claims Trump led ‘seditious conspiracy’ against the US
Hillary Clinton bashed her long-standing rival, former President Donald Trump, alleging he led a "seditious conspiracy" against the United States during the time surrounding the Capitol riot.
Mike Lindell to Sue FBI Over Phone Seizure: 'This Will Set a Precedent'
Lindell told Newsweek on Friday that following the seizure of his phone, four vendors canceled their deals with his website, MyStore.
Comments / 0