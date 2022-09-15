ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Former Jets head coach fired again

After Arizona State’s 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards was asked how ASU would rebound from a 1-2 start:. “We’ve got to fix it,” Edwards said after the game. “We’ve got to fix it with the players we have. That’s how we’ve got to fix it. There isn’t anyone else coming in the building. We’ve got to find a way to fix it. That’s what I told the team. Going forward, you’ve got to figure out who you are now, what you’re going to become.”
NEWARK, NJ
NewsTimes

Looking Back by George Albano

The first intra-city clash of the high school fall sports season took place in Week 1 as the Brien McMahon and Norwalk High field hockey teams played to a scoreless tie at Sam Testa Field. It was the second game for both teams after the Senators nipped Danbury 2-1 in their opener, while the Bears fell to Stamford 3-2. But neither team lit up the scoreboard a few days later as goalies Shannon O’Malley of NHS and Sam Bardos of McMahon each posted shutouts as the intra-city rivals battled for 60 minutes of regulation and another 10 minutes of 7-on-7 overtime.
NORWALK, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

UConn football home Rentschler Field needs $63 million in repairs. Will the the state make the investment?

Nearly two decades after opening as home for UConn’s upgraded football program, the state-owned sports stadium in East Hartford is in need of a reboot. A study of Rentschler Field recommends a $63 million investment for necessary improvements that range from replacing a battered roof to overhauling an antiquated technological system designed long before wireless communication.
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Notre Dame#American Football#Highschoolsports#Sports#Trumbull
darientimes.com

8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in October

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, which include West Hartford spot for thin-crust bar pies and a new eatery with a year-round fair food menu in New Haven. Sparrow Pizza Bar. West Hartford. David Boyajian and chef Adam Greenberg,...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
NewsTimes

Bridgeport school board wrestles with scope of superintendent search

BRIDGEPORT — Just how wide a net should the Board of Education cast in its search for the next superintendent?. That's the key question the school board is now considering as it wrestles with the upcoming departure of Superintendent Michael Testani, who announced plans last month to leave the district for the superintendent role in neighboring Fairfield.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NewsTimes

$2 million Powerball ticket claimed in Connecticut

Another Connecticut resident has claimed a $2 million Powerball prize in the past three weeks through the Connecticut Lottery. On Friday, a Prospect resident claimed the largest lottery prize of the month so far after correctly guessing five of the drawn numbers, while also opting for the Power Play. Only one other person in the country also correctly guessed the five numbers. Correctly guessing the Powerball number too would have gotten the Prospect resident the $207.1 million jackpot.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Darien Italian Restaurant Permanently Closes

An Italian restaurant chain with numerous locations in the region has closed a Fairfield County location. Bertucci's Italian Restaurant, located at 54 Post Road in Darien, has permanently closed. "This location is permanently closed," a recording on the restaurant's answering machine says. "We thank all of our guests for their...
DARIEN, CT
NewsTimes

Hamden High students contest GPA weighting inequity

HAMDEN — A controversy over how physical education classes factor into student GPAs is roiling the Hamden High School community as the clock ticks on college application deadlines for seniors. But for those hoping for a resolution, officials warn legal hurdles may restrict their ability to make policy changes...
HAMDEN, CT
NewsTimes

Hugh Bailey: Pity the richest CT towns, “bullied” on affordable housing

Finally, a solution to Connecticut’s housing crunch. Greenwich, as always, to the rescue. Only a few minutes’ drive from downtown, a newly listed property has room for dozens, maybe hundreds of people with its nearly 18,000 square feet of living space on 19 acres, as well as a 30 (yes, thirty)-car garage. Also included is a wine cellar and a “golf simulation room,” whatever that might mean. Asking price: $33.8 million.
GREENWICH, CT
NewsTimes

After two fake traffic ticket scandals, CT police departments reexamine practices

Recent revelations that officers created fake traffic tickets at two separate Connecticut police departments has caught the attention of other local law enforcement agencies, prompting concern and leading some to reexamine their own practices. But officials at several larger area police forces expressed confidence that they have enough measures in...
STAMFORD, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Jumper reported from Bear Mountain Bridge

FORT MONTGOMERY – A person was reported to have jumped off the Bear Mountain Bridge late Saturday night. According to EMS radio reports, a person jumped at around 11 p.m. Several marine units responded to search for a person. No other details were available as of early Sunday.
FORT MONTGOMERY, NY
connecticuthistory.org

Elastic Web Expands Textile Manufacturing in West Haven

For the better part of a century, West Haven produced one of the more unique and innovative textile products in United States’ history. Known as elastic web, this stretchable fabric found its way into everything from clothing to automobile parts to industrial machinery. The American Mills Web Shop in West Haven provided the model for many local manufacturers to follow, helping make Connecticut one of the dominant elastic web producers in the country.
WEST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Police: Man robbed in Bridgeport Sunday morning

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A man was struck in the face with a firearm and robbed Sunday morning, according to the Bridgeport Police Department. The robbery allegedly occurred around 3:00 a.m. in the area of Main Street and Capital Avenue. The victim told police the alleged thieves stole his wallet, cellphone and shoes. The robbers were […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy