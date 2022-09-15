Read full article on original website
After Arizona State’s 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards was asked how ASU would rebound from a 1-2 start:. “We’ve got to fix it,” Edwards said after the game. “We’ve got to fix it with the players we have. That’s how we’ve got to fix it. There isn’t anyone else coming in the building. We’ve got to find a way to fix it. That’s what I told the team. Going forward, you’ve got to figure out who you are now, what you’re going to become.”
Looking Back by George Albano
The first intra-city clash of the high school fall sports season took place in Week 1 as the Brien McMahon and Norwalk High field hockey teams played to a scoreless tie at Sam Testa Field. It was the second game for both teams after the Senators nipped Danbury 2-1 in their opener, while the Bears fell to Stamford 3-2. But neither team lit up the scoreboard a few days later as goalies Shannon O’Malley of NHS and Sam Bardos of McMahon each posted shutouts as the intra-city rivals battled for 60 minutes of regulation and another 10 minutes of 7-on-7 overtime.
UConn football home Rentschler Field needs $63 million in repairs. Will the the state make the investment?
Nearly two decades after opening as home for UConn’s upgraded football program, the state-owned sports stadium in East Hartford is in need of a reboot. A study of Rentschler Field recommends a $63 million investment for necessary improvements that range from replacing a battered roof to overhauling an antiquated technological system designed long before wireless communication.
In Photos: Fairfield County emergency responders check out new technology at 'Field Day' in Westport
WESTPORT — The Connecticut Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security showed off its advanced emergency response technology during the Region 1 Preparedness & Response Field Day at Sherwood Island State Park on Monday. First responders and town officials attended the event to see the advanced technology and mutual...
8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in October
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, which include West Hartford spot for thin-crust bar pies and a new eatery with a year-round fair food menu in New Haven. Sparrow Pizza Bar. West Hartford. David Boyajian and chef Adam Greenberg,...
Ridgefield teacher, selfless volunteer dies from COVID-19: 'She always put people ahead of her'
RIDGEFIELD — Whatever task she was involved in, Jennifer Hawkins Mason, a longtime teacher at Ridgefield Public Schools, gave 110 percent, said her colleagues, friends, family and those for whom she volunteered. "She's not one that ever had something falling through the cracks. You step back and say, 'How...
Bridgeport school board wrestles with scope of superintendent search
BRIDGEPORT — Just how wide a net should the Board of Education cast in its search for the next superintendent?. That's the key question the school board is now considering as it wrestles with the upcoming departure of Superintendent Michael Testani, who announced plans last month to leave the district for the superintendent role in neighboring Fairfield.
$2 million Powerball ticket claimed in Connecticut
Another Connecticut resident has claimed a $2 million Powerball prize in the past three weeks through the Connecticut Lottery. On Friday, a Prospect resident claimed the largest lottery prize of the month so far after correctly guessing five of the drawn numbers, while also opting for the Power Play. Only one other person in the country also correctly guessed the five numbers. Correctly guessing the Powerball number too would have gotten the Prospect resident the $207.1 million jackpot.
Lost and found: Dolan Middle School time capsule from 1997 unveiled in Stamford
After a few unsuccessful digs for a 25-year-old time capsule outside Dolan Middle School, it was finally found back in June. On Saturday, Mike Rinaldi’s seventh grade class of 1997, finally got together to open it up.
Winning $2M Powerball Ticket Sold At Shell Station In Prospect
A Connecticut resident claimed a $2 million Powerball prize. An unnamed resident of the New Haven County town of Prospect won the prize from a ticket purchased at a Shell gas station, Connecticut Lottery announced on Thursday, Sept. 15. The gas station is located at 28 Waterbury Road in Prospect,...
Darien Italian Restaurant Permanently Closes
An Italian restaurant chain with numerous locations in the region has closed a Fairfield County location. Bertucci's Italian Restaurant, located at 54 Post Road in Darien, has permanently closed. "This location is permanently closed," a recording on the restaurant's answering machine says. "We thank all of our guests for their...
Hamden High students contest GPA weighting inequity
HAMDEN — A controversy over how physical education classes factor into student GPAs is roiling the Hamden High School community as the clock ticks on college application deadlines for seniors. But for those hoping for a resolution, officials warn legal hurdles may restrict their ability to make policy changes...
Hugh Bailey: Pity the richest CT towns, “bullied” on affordable housing
Finally, a solution to Connecticut’s housing crunch. Greenwich, as always, to the rescue. Only a few minutes’ drive from downtown, a newly listed property has room for dozens, maybe hundreds of people with its nearly 18,000 square feet of living space on 19 acres, as well as a 30 (yes, thirty)-car garage. Also included is a wine cellar and a “golf simulation room,” whatever that might mean. Asking price: $33.8 million.
After two fake traffic ticket scandals, CT police departments reexamine practices
Recent revelations that officers created fake traffic tickets at two separate Connecticut police departments has caught the attention of other local law enforcement agencies, prompting concern and leading some to reexamine their own practices. But officials at several larger area police forces expressed confidence that they have enough measures in...
Loved ones honor Mets legend Buddy Harrelson at Walk to End Alzheimer's
One team honored a Long Island legend Sunday at the ninth annual Walk to End Alzheimer's in North Babylon. The event at Belmont Lake State Park was part of the world's largest fundraiser for Alzheimer's care, support and research. About 1,500 Long Islanders made strides to raise money and help...
Try These Delicious Burger Joints in Westchester County, NY
Everyone should know where the best and local burger spots are in their neighborhood and I came bearing gifts with all the above when it comes to finding the most delicious burgers in Westchester County, NY.
Jumper reported from Bear Mountain Bridge
FORT MONTGOMERY – A person was reported to have jumped off the Bear Mountain Bridge late Saturday night. According to EMS radio reports, a person jumped at around 11 p.m. Several marine units responded to search for a person. No other details were available as of early Sunday.
Elastic Web Expands Textile Manufacturing in West Haven
For the better part of a century, West Haven produced one of the more unique and innovative textile products in United States’ history. Known as elastic web, this stretchable fabric found its way into everything from clothing to automobile parts to industrial machinery. The American Mills Web Shop in West Haven provided the model for many local manufacturers to follow, helping make Connecticut one of the dominant elastic web producers in the country.
Neighbors on Dead End Fed up with Parking for Pickleball at Cristiano Park
Neighbors of the pickle ball courts at Cristiano Park are fed up. The sport’s outsized popularity is drawing players to Lyon Ave in Chickahominy, which is a dead end where on street parking is allowed. The dead end accommodates numerous cars when groups of players arrive and park in...
Police: Man robbed in Bridgeport Sunday morning
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A man was struck in the face with a firearm and robbed Sunday morning, according to the Bridgeport Police Department. The robbery allegedly occurred around 3:00 a.m. in the area of Main Street and Capital Avenue. The victim told police the alleged thieves stole his wallet, cellphone and shoes. The robbers were […]
