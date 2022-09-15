Read full article on original website
Santa Clarita Radio
Liberty Parade Travels Through Santa Clarita
Cars portraying their patriotism took to the streets of Santa Clarita on Sunday during Constitution Week in a “Liberty Parade.”. Put together by local Cindy Josten, the Liberty Parade took place one day after the 235th year anniversary of the signing of the Constitution by the founding fathers on Sept. 17, 1787.
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita’s 27th Annual River Rally Draws Hundreds Of Volunteers
Santa Clarita’s 27th annual River Rally drew hundreds of volunteers from the community Saturday morning in an effort to clean up the Santa Clara Riverbed. The event kicked off on Saturday at 8 a.m., with volunteers signing in at the staging area under the Via Princessa bridge at the riverbed on Wiley Canyon Road.
Santa Clarita Radio
Docent-Led Tour To Be Hosted By Dave Berg At Local Rancho Camulos Museum
Dave Berg, author of “Behind the Curtain ” is set to share the highlights of his career with Jay Leno in a docent-led tour at Rancho Camulos Museum. On Sept. 25 guests can enjoy an afternoon at the historic buildings and gardens at the museum before engaging in a docent-led tour with Berg.
Santa Clarita Radio
Fire At Santa Clarita Aquatic Center Quickly Extinguished
Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center Friday night. Around 11:20 p.m. Friday, first responders received reports of a structure fire at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center on the 20800 block of Centre Pointe Parkway, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. First...
Santa Clarita Radio
Eye On The Valley – Water Conservation And iLEAD Online – September 16, 2022
Topic: Water Conservation And iLEAD Online – September 16, 2022. Guests: Matt Dickens, Luis Santa Maria, Ian Miller, Tony Watson. Eye On The Valley – Water Conservation And iLEAD online – September 16, 2022. On this episode of Eye On The Valley, host Matt Watson talks with...
Santa Clarita Radio
Second Annual SCV Day Draws Donations For Local Homelessness
The 2nd annual SCV Day drew crowds to Vista Canyon to take part in live music, food trucks and local vendors, whose proceeds went to support the homeless in our community. Beginning in 2021, the event has been hosted by SCV Rotary Club to support the registered homeless youth in the district.
signalscv.com
Santa Clarita organizes an ‘out of this world’ block party
Santa Clarita Valley residents experienced zero-gravity and visited other galaxies as part of the Senses Block Party in Old Town Newhall Thursday night. The city of Santa Clarita hosted its Senses Block Party with the theme being outer space. City organizers brought live music, food trucks, and themed activities for its September installment of the event.
Cooler conditions, morning clouds expected Monday in SoCal
Southern California will see mostly just clouds and cooler temperatures on Monday.
Santa Clarita Radio
L.A. County Health Issue Warnings On The Dangers Of Counterfeit Pills
Recently, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LACDPH) issued a health alert cautioning residents about counterfeit pills containing potentially fatal levels of fentanyl. On Thursday, officials at the LACDPH issued a health alert warning L.A. County residents to be aware of counterfeit pills that may be laced with...
OC Officials Issue Warning as Rapid Bat Found in Fountain Valley
A bat found at a parking lot in Fountain Valley tested positive for rabies, according to Orange County health officials.
Santa Clarita Radio
Ladle Up The 10th Annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-Off
Forty amateur chefs are sweating it out in the kitchen, preparing to compete in the 10th Annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-off next month. People’s Choice and Judges Choice prizes are planned to be awarded to the top three chilis in each category during the SCV Charity Chili Cook-Off, according to officials.
Northern California storm system headed south; L.A. unlikely to see rain
A weak Northern California storm system is headed south, but Los Angeles area residents will have to drive to see some precipitation. The storm system was expected to bring some rain and cloud cover over the Central Coast beginning Sunday evening and could hang around as long as Tuesday. San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara […]
Santa Clarita Radio
One Hospitalized After Being Trapped In Saugus Crash
A person was transported to the hospital after they collided with a pole and were trapped in their vehicle in a Saugus crash. Around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, first responders received reports of a Saugus crash on Bouquet Canyon Road near Vasquez Canyon Road, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
foxla.com
RAT beach to stay closed as bacteria levels stay high
TORRANCE, Calif. - A portion of beach will remain closed in the Torrance area, Los Angeles County health officials announced Saturday, as bacteria levels remain high following a sewage spill earlier this month. RAT (Right After Torrance) Beach was closed back on Sept. 7, after 5,000 gallons of raw sewage...
Granada Hills homeowner sued for hoarding by L.A. County
Los Angeles County filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years, despite the property falling within the Los Angeles City limits.
