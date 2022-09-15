ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Santa Clarita Radio

Liberty Parade Travels Through Santa Clarita

Cars portraying their patriotism took to the streets of Santa Clarita on Sunday during Constitution Week in a “Liberty Parade.”. Put together by local Cindy Josten, the Liberty Parade took place one day after the 235th year anniversary of the signing of the Constitution by the founding fathers on Sept. 17, 1787.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita’s 27th Annual River Rally Draws Hundreds Of Volunteers

Santa Clarita’s 27th annual River Rally drew hundreds of volunteers from the community Saturday morning in an effort to clean up the Santa Clara Riverbed. The event kicked off on Saturday at 8 a.m., with volunteers signing in at the staging area under the Via Princessa bridge at the riverbed on Wiley Canyon Road.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Fire At Santa Clarita Aquatic Center Quickly Extinguished

Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center Friday night. Around 11:20 p.m. Friday, first responders received reports of a structure fire at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center on the 20800 block of Centre Pointe Parkway, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. First...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Second Annual SCV Day Draws Donations For Local Homelessness

The 2nd annual SCV Day drew crowds to Vista Canyon to take part in live music, food trucks and local vendors, whose proceeds went to support the homeless in our community. Beginning in 2021, the event has been hosted by SCV Rotary Club to support the registered homeless youth in the district.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Santa Clarita organizes an ‘out of this world’ block party

Santa Clarita Valley residents experienced zero-gravity and visited other galaxies as part of the Senses Block Party in Old Town Newhall Thursday night. The city of Santa Clarita hosted its Senses Block Party with the theme being outer space. City organizers brought live music, food trucks, and themed activities for its September installment of the event.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

L.A. County Health Issue Warnings On The Dangers Of Counterfeit Pills

Recently, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LACDPH) issued a health alert cautioning residents about counterfeit pills containing potentially fatal levels of fentanyl. On Thursday, officials at the LACDPH issued a health alert warning L.A. County residents to be aware of counterfeit pills that may be laced with...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Ladle Up The 10th Annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-Off

Forty amateur chefs are sweating it out in the kitchen, preparing to compete in the 10th Annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-off next month. People’s Choice and Judges Choice prizes are planned to be awarded to the top three chilis in each category during the SCV Charity Chili Cook-Off, according to officials.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

One Hospitalized After Being Trapped In Saugus Crash

A person was transported to the hospital after they collided with a pole and were trapped in their vehicle in a Saugus crash. Around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, first responders received reports of a Saugus crash on Bouquet Canyon Road near Vasquez Canyon Road, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Dinh Lee

Popular Noodle Restaurant in Los Angeles - Killer Noodle

Killer Noodle has two locations in Los Angeles, one being in San Gabriel Valley and the other in Sawtelle. Killer Noodle is, of course, known for their noodles which are traditionally tan tan men in Japanese and is the Japanese version of the Chinese dan dan noodles, a Sichuan classic known for its spice and flavors. Thus, one of the unique points of Killer Noodle is their different spice levels that will get you hot and sweaty after a few bites.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

RAT beach to stay closed as bacteria levels stay high

TORRANCE, Calif. - A portion of beach will remain closed in the Torrance area, Los Angeles County health officials announced Saturday, as bacteria levels remain high following a sewage spill earlier this month. RAT (Right After Torrance) Beach was closed back on Sept. 7, after 5,000 gallons of raw sewage...
TORRANCE, CA

